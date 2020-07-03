YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup’s Postponed Till October 2020

Due to the existing crisis, Yamaha Motor Europe, Infront Moto Racing and FIM Europe have agreed to postpone the 2020 YZ 125, 85 and 65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups which were scheduled to take place at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France on the weekend of September 27th to a later date, which is likely to be in October. The exact date and location of the event will be announced when more information is available.

With European nations adopting different approaches to lifting lockdown restrictions, Yamaha Motor Europe wishes to permit more time for the entered bLU cRU riders to restart racing at national level, which will ensure a fair selection. The decision to postpone the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale also allows the hosting parties Yamaha Motor Europe, Infront Moto Racing and FIM Europe, to monitor the re-opening of borders to ensure that all riders that are selected for 2020 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup are authorized to travel and race safely.

A record 286 young riders are signed up to the 2020 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup across the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 classes. This year, the number of national championships bLU cRU riders will participate increased from 17 to 21 as Yamaha continues to expand its pool of talent across the continent.

2020 will mark the fourth edition of the highly popular YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup and the second edition of the YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups which were introduced at the start of 2019.

As was the case in 2019, the top three finishers of each SuperFinale race, as well as two wildcard riders, will automatically be invited to the bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the year. The winner of the 125, 85 and 65 categories in the Masterclass will have the fantastic opportunity to earn support from Yamaha Motor Europe next year, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners: Latvian Mairis Pumpurs, who won the YZ125 class and now races for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 Team, as well as our 85cc and 65cc winners Dex Kooiker from The Netherlands and Freddie Bartlett from Sweden, who now have added support from Yamaha Motor Europe.

At the bLU cRU Masterclass, both road and off-road riders will receive expert tuition from bLU cRU ambassadors, with guidance from official riders. After three days of training, one YZ125 rider will join Yamaha’s Official EMX125 Team in 2021, contesting the full EMX125 championship, with the winners of the 65 and 85 classes earning valuable support from Yamaha.

Yamaha Motor Europe will continue to monitor the developing COVID-19 situation and our priority is always to ensure our riders, fans and their families are safe. The new date and location of the 2020 YZ bLU cRU Cup Superfinale's will be announced upon confirmation.