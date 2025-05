TARIFF BREAKING NEWS: I received this from ZERO this morning about the 10-30% increase in US Tariff motorcycle prices.

Secure Pricing Before May 18, 2025. Reservations made after the May 18 deadline will reflect updated pricing to account for added import fees. Customers in Canada, Europe, and around the world, less impacted by global trade relationships, will not be affected by the new pricing structure and delivery timeline.