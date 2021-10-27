2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – GetzenRodeo Germany

Despite a restricted number of spectators at this year’s GetzenRodeo, the atmosphere promises to be electric as 5,000 passionate hard enduro fans are expected to cheer on home favorite Manuel Lettenbichler. The single day of racing opens with the two-hour extreme GetzenRace, where 60 entrants will do battle for a coveted place in the afternoon’s final. The fastest 15 qualifiers will then face the shorter, but more intense, GetzenChamp race where after 80 minutes of grueling hard enduro action, the GetzenRodeo winner will be crowned.

Victorious in 2019 at the last running of the event, Mani comes into the 2021 race looking to claim back-to-back wins at his home race. Currently lying second in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, a mere three points down on the leader, Lettenbichler knows he has to aim for the top of the podium. The young German must earn at least four points more than his main rival Billy Bolt in order to claim the inaugural hard enduro title.

Despite not feeling well at the previous round of the series, Mani was able to dig deep at the Hixpania Hard Enduro and claim a strong third-place finish. The result backed up an incredibly consistent run of form by the KTM 300 EXC TPI rider this year that has seen him claim a podium result at each and every round of the series, including a win at the notorious Red Bull Romaniacs. Now, with just the final round remaining, the 23-year-old is ready to go all-out to finish his 2021 season in the best way possible, with victory at GetzenRodeo.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “I’m feeling good – I was a little bit ill at Hixpania, but I’m back to 100 percent now. Things have been pretty busy since the last round with riding and training, so definitely some busy weeks, but now we’re getting close to Getzen, I’m starting to get really excited. It’s kind of a home race for me so I think the atmosphere there will be really cool, even though we’re restricted on the number of spectators this year. I don’t really have a strategy for the race – when things are so close like this in the championship, the strategy goes out the window! My plan is to go there and just do my best. Of course I’m aiming for the win, I have to give my all for that. Hopefully I can get another GetzenRodeo victory and if I can take the world championship title too, then that would be sweet. I feel blessed with my whole year leading up to this point – I’ve finished on the podium at every event and have raced with some really cool people, so to top it off with a win at the final round would be a good way to end the season.”

GetzenRodeo, the eighth and final round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, takes place in Griessbach, Germany on October 30.