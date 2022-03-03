2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program Details

March 3, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program Details

Husqvarna Motorcycles Announce 2022 Contingency

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details for the 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program on RaceHusky.com, offering over $3.5 million in possible rewards for amateur and professional racers across all major forms of racing in the U.S.
Contingency rewards will be available at both national and regional events in motocross, supercross and off-road racing, in addition to the national supermoto and flat track racing series. Furthermore, the brand is proud to continue its support for women in racing across all segments with an increased payout in 2022. Amateur riders earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase products at any participating authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership in North America, and professionals can earn Husqvarna Motorcycles Pro Cash awards, which are paid directly through a debit card.
On top of delivering a progressive contingency package, Husqvarna Motorcycles will once again offer Trackside Support at the major Amateur Racing events such as Daytona Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross, Freestone Spring Championship, Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, Winter Mini Olympics and Arizona Open Championship. New for 2022, our trackside support efforts will span to all 13 rounds of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and select events on the west coast.
To view participating series and payouts or to register for 2022 contingency, visit RaceHusky.com or find an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer near you.
About Michael Le Pard 6999 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles