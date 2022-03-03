2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program Details

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details for the 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program on RaceHusky.com, offering over $3.5 million in possible rewards for amateur and professional racers across all major forms of racing in the U.S.

Contingency rewards will be available at both national and regional events in motocross, supercross and off-road racing, in addition to the national supermoto and flat track racing series. Furthermore, the brand is proud to continue its support for women in racing across all segments with an increased payout in 2022. Amateur riders earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase products at any participating authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership in North America, and professionals can earn Husqvarna Motorcycles Pro Cash awards, which are paid directly through a debit card.

On top of delivering a progressive contingency package, Husqvarna Motorcycles will once again offer Trackside Support at the major Amateur Racing events such as Daytona Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross, Freestone Spring Championship, Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship, Winter Mini Olympics and Arizona Open Championship. New for 2022, our trackside support efforts will span to all 13 rounds of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and select events on the west coast.