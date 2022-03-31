2022 Le Mans 264 laps of the 4.185 km Bugatti circuit

YART Yamaha Ready for 2022 Le Mans After Topping FIM EWC Test

The YART Yamaha EWC Team enjoyed a successful two days of testing at the Bugatti Circuit, as it gears up for the 2022 Le Mans 24 Heures Motos, the season opener of the FIM Endurance World Championship, which takes place on 16-17 April.

With riders Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika, and reserve rider Robin Mulhauser, the Austrian outfit dominated the timings throughout the test, topping all four sessions and completing 264 laps of the 4.185 km circuit on board the #7 Yamaha R1 machine.

On the opening day, the YART Yamaha squad was fastest out of the blocks, setting a 1’35.807 lap time, which would give them the top spot by the end of the day. With 142 laps complete, the rain ended Tuesday’s running early but the riders were pleased with the set-up and electronic improvements.

The wet weather returned on Wednesday morning, but it provided a good opportunity for YART Yamaha to test the electronic package in the rain. They once again managed to go fastest in the morning session, and on the dry track in the afternoon the team could improve their fastest time to a 1’35.707, having run 122 laps.

The YART Yamaha squad will return to the Bugatti Circuit for another test just before the 45th edition of the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos.

Niccolò Canepa

YART Yamaha EWC Team Rider

“It went very well, we were on top in every session, dry and wet, so we are really confident. We had some improvements, trying new Brembo callipers and master cylinders that worked well. We worked a lot on the electronics and found some good engine brake settings. The lap times were really good, so I am looking forward to the first race of the season here.”

Marvin Fritz

YART Yamaha EWC Team Rider

“Today and yesterday went well, despite the weather. Conditions got a little hotter in the afternoon and it made it a bit difficult, but today we found some ways to improve this. We were very fast in the end and the team did a fantastic job to prepare the bike, while we also made some big step forwards with the electronics. Each of the riders did a great job as well. It couldn’t have gone much better and now we have to look forward to the race. We are prepared for all conditions and our lap times show that we’re in a good position, it could have been even faster, but we’re really happy.”

Karel Hanika

YART Yamaha EWC Team Rider

“The test was really good, great to be back here in Le Mans. It has felt like being at home since we arrived, and since the first day we’ve felt very good. We had to work on different set-ups with the tyres when the weather changes. It’s positive to be able to ride in both the wet and dry, and overall we made some steps especially with the electronics. There was some room to improve in that area and step-by-step we have reached our goals in the end. Really looking forward to the race weekend, my teammates did a great job, we improved our speed and I think we won every session. This shows our bike is working really well and the team are doing a great job. It was an important test, we still have a lot of work ahead to make sure we’re competitive across the weekend, but I can’t wait to get going.”

Robin Mulhauser

YART Yamaha EWC Team Reserve Rider

“I’m learning the bike and the team step-by-step, every component is very new for me. The package is just amazing, the tyres, suspension, electronics, the people working on the bike, it is all very professional and new for me. I’m getting used to it and I want to thank the team for the confidence they put in me, as well as my teammates for the help and tips they gave. I think the team is completely ready for the 24 Hours.”

Andrew Pitt

YART Yamaha EWC Team Crew Chief

“We had some mixed weather today, but yesterday in the better conditions the lap times were coming really easy, even with some issues we were working through. We were trying to identify which were the right tyres for the track temperatures, plus some things we had to improve with the electronics on the engine brake side, and traction control. We started with a wet track today, and we had a good feeling straightaway. When we went into the dry conditions, we were able to make some good steps and the riders were happy with everything. The track never actually completely dried out today, so the pace was very good considering this. The only thing left to do is the one-hour stints on the Tuesday test before the event, but all-in-all the riders are very happy and the pace is coming quick. The boys were fastest in all conditions, so I think this was a really useful test overall and bring on race week!”