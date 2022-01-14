2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Announced

|Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to unveil the calendar for the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, which will once again support the FIM Superbike World Championship at six rounds.
After a successful inaugural season, excitement is already building for the second edition of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup with a high interest from around the world. Already, youngsters from Australia, North America and South America, alongside Europe, have registered their interest, as they look to take a step towards the pinnacle of motorcycle racing with Yamaha.
The 2022 campaign will get underway with a pre-season test at MotorLand Aragón on 18 March, where the youngsters, aged 14-20 for this year, will have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with their Yamaha R3 bikes.
The Spanish venue will also host round one of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup on 8-9 April, before heading to Assen in The Netherlands on 22-23 April. The paddock will then have a six week break, returning at Misano on 10-11 June, which hosted the first-ever round of the championship earlier this year. In July, the youngsters will race at Donington Park (15-16 July) and Most (29-30 July), with Magny-Cours hosting the finale on 9-10 September, where the second title-winner will be crowned.
The race weekend format will follow the same schedule as it did in 2021, with a 30-minute Free Practice session followed by a Superpole qualifying session. There will be two chances to fight for victory each weekend, with both races taking place on Saturday.
Whoever comes out on top at the end of the year will earn a supported ride into the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship with Yamaha for next season. Second in the standings will be offered a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP300 for the following season, as well as a 50 percent discount on their 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration, which will also be awarded to the rider who finishes third.
Yamaha is also committed to making the racing as safe as possible, and so for this year all riders will receive Gimoto race suits fitted with mechanical airbags, as well as an innovative ICE-KEY device that carries all medical and contact data in one easy-to-use application.
While the entry list is filling up fast, riders can still register their interest in the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup
Register for the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup
FOLLOW YOUR DREAM: YAMAHA R3 BLU CRU EUROPEAN CUP 2022
The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is the perfect first step on the ladder for those riders with their sights set on reaching the pinnacle of World Championship motorcycle road racing. The series runs alongside six European rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship, giving youngsters the chance to showcase their talents in front of the top teams in the world.
Following the success of the inaugural series in 2021, interest for this year’s Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is expected to be high. With only 30 grid slots* available for the 2022 season, early sign up is essential to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.
The winner of the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will move up to the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship in 2023, with a fully supported ride in a Yamaha WorldSSP300 team.**
You could be the lucky winner, but only if you sign up to join the grid for the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup below!
For more information please contact [email protected]
*Yamaha will implement changes to the minimum age limits announced by the FIM for the 2023 season one year early. This means that riders aged 14-20 will be eligible for entry to the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup.
**The winner must meet the minimum age requirement for entry into the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, which is 16 years.
