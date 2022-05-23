Say it after me “Riding is FUN!” and Honda wants to put more FUN back into 2023 Honda. It’s Back After 41 Years: 2023 Honda ST125 Dax. The ST125 Dax fully owns the genuine authenticity of the 1969 original but brings thoroughly 21st century performance from chassis, engine and ergonomics. Unique, easy, usable and great fun. That’s the new Honda Dax. A faithful old friend is back.

The re-imagined Monkey 125 tugs at heart strings that remember the golden 1970s while providing thoroughly modern, compact and funky urban transport for riders of any age. The 2023 Honda Grom serves up left-field, customisable style for ‘Generation Y’ but also as perfect paddock transport in the worlds of car and bike racing. And don’t forget the super fun 2023 Honda Ruckus either!

RIDING IS FUN

Which is why the Dax is back. Born in the late 1960s, all the things that made it so good then – small size, easy-going engine and light steering – make it even more enjoyable today. We’ve added more power, an upgraded frame, suspension and brakes, but the simple essence remains the same: Dax and relax, riding is fun.

Now in Europe, coming to North America in the future.

2023 Honda ST125 Dax: RIDING IS FUN.

Introducing the 2023 Honda ST125 Dax…

Sprinting joyfully out of the traps – and after a 41-year absence from Honda’s European line-up – the new 2023 Honda ST125 Dax joins the Monkey and MSX125 Grom in Honda’s mini-bike line-up. Authentic, robust and offering simple riding pleasure, it features a pressed steel frame, 31mm USD forks, 12-inch wheels and air-cooled SOHC two-valve engine with four-speed gearbox and centrifugal clutch. Full LED lighting, compact negative LCD display and pillion grab rail complete the full specification list, and the intangible and timeless appeal of the unmistakeable Dax styling is something no spec sheet can encapsulate.

Honda’s pocketful of mini motorcycles has struck a chord with young and old riders alike. The re-imagined Monkey 125 tugs at heart strings that remember the golden 1970s while providing thoroughly modern, compact and funky urban transport for riders of any age. The MSX125 Grom serves up left-field, customisable style for ‘Generation Y’ but also as perfect paddock transport in the worlds of car and bike racing.

2023 Honda ST125 Dax a new bike joins the fold. The ST125 Dax fully owns the genuine authenticity of the 1969 original* but brings thoroughly 21st century performance from chassis, engine and ergonomics. The most recent version of the Dax was produced from 1995 to 2003 for the Japanese market. The more recent European success of its siblings has hastened its return and its mischievous charm and easy-going riding proposition bless the ST125 Dax with an extra layer of desirability.

Of course, nostalgia will play a part in the Dax’s appeal to riders now in middle age – riders who may have owned a Dax in their youth and are pleased to see it return. Equally, ‘retro’ is important to younger owners; that’s real retro, not faux. A certain style sets some machines apart and the Dax has just that in abundance thanks to the form of its iconic T-shaped frame. Which is also how the bike got its name: extending from under the seat to the handlebars, and sitting atop the small 12” wheels, the look is reminiscent of the universally-adored Dachshund. Or Sausage Dog, to give it its everyday English name…

Unique, easy, usable and great fun. That’s the new Honda Dax. A faithful old friend is back.

As it should, the Dax keeps it simple. A steel frame provides strength and houses the fuel tank while 31mm USD forks, twin rear shocks and 12-inch wheels with chunky tyres provide light steering and good suspension performance. Braking is via hydraulic discs front and rear with ABS control.

Robust and fuel efficient, the 124cc SOHC two-valve engine’s power is linear in delivery with smooth torque. A centrifugal clutch manages shifting between the four ratios so there’s no need for a handlebar-mounted clutch lever. It offers twist-and-go simplicity with the added entertainment of changes via a traditional left-foot gear lever.

All lighting is LED and a circular LCD display shows exactly what the rider needs to know. The pillion gets a chromed grab rail, too.

Honda Dax 125 Wide Tyres

Wide Tyres for Good All-Round Traction

This is a tough little bike and it wears suitably chunky tyres; 120mm wide up front and 130mm rear for sure-footed grip on rougher ground.

Honda Dax 125 Hydraulic Disc Brakes with ABS Control

Hydraulic Disc Brakes with ABS Control

Just right for every level of riding experience, the brakes deliver effective stopping power, with the benefit of ABS back-up to manage braking in all conditions.

Honda Dax 125 Full LED Lighting

Full LED Lighting

Round LEDs in the circular headlight add even more appeal. The front indicators also act as position lights, improving visibility to other road users.

Honda Dax 125

Authentic to Every Last Nut and Bolt

The Dax is a true style icon of the 1970s, brought back for the modern day with big performance packed into a small bike. Riding’s never looked, or felt, so good.

Honda Dax 125 low seat and wide, upswept handlebars

Easy Riding Enjoyment for Everybody

A low seat and wide, upswept handlebars make for light steering and great balance, especially at low speed. There’s also more than enough room for a passenger.

Honda Dax 125 Engine

Smooth Engine Power and Fuel Efficiency

Quiet-running and fuel-efficient, the engine is a pleasure to use. A centrifugal clutch adds twist-and-go simplicity for gear shifting. Just move, and enjoy.

MOTORCYCLES MAKE MEMORIES

Magic ones, too. That first twist of throttle, the feeling of moving forward, of individuality. Of freedom. This is what the Dax does. It opens the door of motorcycling wide open, for anybody and everybody and does it with authentic, cheeky charm. After 40 years away from Europe a faithful old friend is back, ready to make new memories.

The 2023 Honda Dax will be available in the following colour options:

Pearl Nebula Red

Pearl Cadet Grey