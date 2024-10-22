Hot humid and High Intensity climate: Buriram International Circuit

The Buriram International Circuit, where the Grand Prix of Thailand will take place next weekend, is a track that Pirelli already knows well, having raced there from 2015 to 2019 with the FIM Superbike World Championship. It is a track punctuated with several braking and acceleration zones , which does not have particularly high levels of abrasiveness. This is why Pirelli has decided to tackle the Thai round with standard allocation tyres, which offer excellent performance and are well known to the teams and riders.

The only difference to the standard allocation is the increased number of tyres available per compound to facilitate the work of teams and riders over the course of the weekend. We return to race in Thailand on a circuit we know well “We know the Buriram circuit well because we have competed there for five seasons with the WorldSBK Championship, and we know that, unlike the Australian one that hosted the last GP, this track does not have a particularly demanding layout for the tyres, even if the high humidity index typical of the area, the usually very high asphalt temperatures and the sudden braking at the end of the two long straights can still put the tyres under stress, especially the fronts. The many braking and restarts test the ability of the rear tyres to withstand strong longitudinal loads during acceleration, but these are conditions that we normally find at other circuits as well, and the standard allocation compounds have already proven to be adequate on other occasions. We have decided to increase the quantity of tyres, 8 for each compound, as was already required by the standard allocation for the Moto2™ rears, to allow teams and riders to work on their preferred combination of compounds without having to worry about the quantities available. Buriram is located in a region of Southeast Asia that is frequently subject to sudden rains in this season and this could affect the setup work on the slicks in preparation for Sunday’s races.” · Standard compounds but larger quantities: all dry slick solutions are available in 8 units per compound. Moto2™ riders will be able to choose between SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) for the front, to be combined with the two options SC0 (soft) and SC1 (medium) at the rear. In Moto3™ as well the riders will have the same options for the front, so SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium), while for the rear they will be able to choose between SC1 (soft) or SC2 (medium). · Chance of rain: the area where the Buriram circuit is located is characterised by a hot and humid climate and is subject to sudden downpours, even of heavy intensity. For this eventuality, the riders of both classes will have DIABLO Rain tyres available, in the quantity of 5 units for the front and 6 for the rear. · Braking and acceleration: designed by German architect Herman Tilke and inaugurated in 2014, the Thai circuit is considered a classic “stop and go” track, therefore featuring many braking and restarts. In these circumstances, riders appreciate a stable and precise front end and a rear that offers great traction and grip when exiting corners.