Can you believe it, another week has gone by and another Interactive Friday, our 309th week for Inspiring and Interactive fun for our readers! This week we have some great discussions, polls, surveys and everyone’s favorite, your bike photos! We had some really great replies, thoughts and bike pics shared this week, hopefully you were part of all the action here in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

First, I just posted today’s topic: Would you buy a High Mileage Motorcycle? 50k? 100k? 150? 200k? What about this 235,298 Royal Enfield? Some motorcycles love to go, go and go, if one was for sale would you show? As I say, a happy bike is a ridden bike!

Our top 3 topics among dozens this week were: Let’s see your Motorcycles, Motorbikes, Bikes, Scooters and even mopeds! It’s 2 Wheel Thursday at

@TotalMotorcycle!! On our Interactive Friday: Your Bikes! Hayabusa at 25 and Pushing the Limits we have 5 great photos out of dozens that were shared, are you there? Did you submit your motorbike pic? Hopefully you did! Maybe you’ll be featured on our next cover art!

Next up was asking your thoughts on the Suzuki Hayabusa? Did you know the ‘Busa has been around for 25 Years!! Well, that’s the SAME time Total Motorcycle has been around… now I have to go buy one! where does time go? 25 Years ⏰🏍️

And rounding out the top three was “To what extent do you typically push your motorcycle’s capabilities? For example, do you ride at 20%, 80%, or even 100% of its potential?” Personally I love pushing a motorcycle as it was designed to be push… hard if it’s a sports bike and distance wise if it’s a tourer. My favorite sized engine is 500 to 750cc as these are powerful enough to be very fun and won’t get you into jail in seconds. 💯🏍️80%🏍️20%🛵💨

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added dozens of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Let's see your Motorcycles, Motorbikes, Bikes, Scooters and even mopeds! It's 2 Wheel Thursday at @TotalMotorcycle !!

Have you been in a hurricane? Personally, I don't like talking much about my CAT5 Hurricane Irma experience, but yes, I have. Below is my evacuation photo after running from the path of the Hurricane for 3 days.

Good Morning! No, I didn't win the lottery. Hopefully you did! If you won the lottery, what would you buy???

#TailpipeTuesday Question! "To what extent do you typically push your motorcycle's capabilities? For example, do you ride at 20%, 80%, or even 100% of its potential?"

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle peep! How was your weekend? Mine was so busy I'm actually looking forward to the work week! Crazy. Crazy like riding 33 km's on water like this motorcyclist!

Hello @TotalMotorcycle family! Happy Sunday!! Does your bike ever get tired? And if so, how often do you change it's tires?

