New Rare & Special 2025 Honda Motorbikes Arrive!

O say can you see… Yes, you do have to click and see that Honda has released some rare and special Honda Motorbikes for 2025! Some will come to North America others sadly won’t, but that’s ok as good looking motorcycles are still, good looking motorcycles! And since Total Motorcycle serves all riders around the world, some of our lucky 425 million readers CAN and WILL be able to buy and own them! Lucky them!

So what models are we excited about? Well, I do now that North American’s love the 2025 Honda NT1100 DCT, 2025 Honda NT1100 DCT Electronic Suspension and 2025 Honda NT1100 MT tourers, they are perfect combination of lightweight, powerful engine and long distance comfort; and now there are 3 new models! Also the Hornet is returning new for 2025 with the 2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet and 2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP edition… sweet standard UJM bikes everyone loves. But none of those are coming (as of yet) to the USA or Canada, but fear not, returning is the new 2025 Honda DAX 125 a loved 1969 CT70 nostalgia throwback, exactly like the one we have in our title photo, minus the American Flag that is.

Doesn’t sound like a lot really does it? But then you realize there are actually 44 new Honda’s launched for 2025 and you say… OH, that’s the TOTAL picture there… and the best yet, we are still waiting for even more, like Cruisers, Touring, Choppers, Dual Sports and more!

Yes, 2024 is looking good for Honda fans indeed.

2025 Honda Dax 125

Fully owning the genuine authenticity of the beloved 1969 CT70, but bringing thoroughly 21st century performance from the chassis, engine and ergonomics, the Dax 125 comes to U.S. customers for the 2025 model year. Nostalgia obviously plays a part in the Dax’s appeal to riders now in middle age—enthusiasts whose families may have owned a CT70 in their youth. That said, the retro aesthetic is equally important to younger owners; a certain style sets some machines apart, and the Dax has just that in abundance, thanks to the form of its iconic T-shaped frame. Unique, easy, usable and great fun, the Honda Dax is like a faithful old friend.

HISTORY

In 1960, Idaho dealer Herb Uhl began modifying Honda’s popular step-through Super Cub and selling it for use in the area’s rugged mountain terrain. American Honda learned of the concept and sent an example of the updated machine to Japan, and by March of 1961, the CA100T Trail 50 was offered in the U.S. The machine was a huge hit, and the platform evolved through numerous upgrades and revisions, eventually becoming the popular CT brand.

A number of CT models followed, including the 1964 CT200 Trail 90, and for 1969, the CT70 Trail 70 (known in Europe as the Dax) introduced a new, chunkier look—notable for the pressed-steel “T-bone” frame, fat tires and folding handlebar—that is easily recognizable in this modern Dax.

Nifty, nimble and easy to ride, the fun little model appealed to both diehard motorcyclists and recreational users, becoming the basis for countless fond two-wheeled memories. The engine was based on that of the well-established Super Cub, but with the addition of modifications to both the intake and exhaust system to provide more torque in the lower and middle ranges. It featured a three-speed automatic centrifugal clutch, telescopic fork and twin shocks.

A variety of CT models have been offered over the years—some reflecting the look of the original 1961 Trail 50 and others mimicking the updated style of the 1969 Trail 70—and well over 725,000 units from the CT series were sold in the U.S. over the course of nearly three decades. It disappeared from the U.S. for a lengthy stretch before the 2021 Honda Trail125 brought back the original CT styling, but with modern technology. Now, the Dax 125 reintroduces the chunkier CT design with updated features.

DESIGN / STYLING

While the Dax is small, its proportions provide enough room to be comfortable for two adults to ride. The styling really is the “T-bone” frame; everything is attached to it (or held within it), giving the Dax its unmistakable retro look. That said, the same is true of all the other parts: the thick dual seat (seat height is just 31.5 inches) chrome high-set handlebar and the 1970s dirt bike-inspired upswept muffler with drilled, slotted chrome heat shield. The frame’s midsection wears a black stripe with “Dax” in a quirky font, right next to the classic Honda Wing logo that marks its special heritage. A unique finishing touch comes in the form of a cartoon image of a Dachshund.

2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

New Model : An SP version of Honda’s new flagship naked CB1000 Hornet arrives alongside its stablemate. It loads with the same four-cylinder CBR1000RR Fireblade engine – but with more peak power and torque – plus fully adjustable 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock operating through Pro-Link, four-piston radial-mount Brembo Stylema front brake calipers and standard-fit quickshifter. A single, stunning paint option shows off the CB1000 Hornet SP’s difference. Throttle By Wire control delivers three riding modes with pre-set combinations of settings for Power, Engine Braking and HSTC with integrated Wheelie Control, plus two customizable options. With gear ratios designed for optimal acceleration, the six-speed gearbox features an assist/slipper clutch. Twin LED projector headlights define the pure aggression of a streetfighter’s style. For easy on-screen navigation – and more – the five-inch colour TFT instrument display connects the rider to their smartphone via Honda RoadSync.

The 2023 CB750 bought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe. And its combination of taut streetfighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility has justifiably earnt much praise and impressive sales, making it the best-selling naked bike in Europe in 2023.

With a reputation originating in the late 1990s – first with the CB600F Hornet, with its four-cylinder CBR engine, followed by the CB900F Hornet in the early 2000s – the Hornet name brings with it a clear identity: to be a Hornet, a motorcycle has to be fast, fun and affordable.

That trend continued with the arrival of the sparky, A2-friendly CB500 Hornet for 2024. Now, for 2025, come the headline acts of the modern Hornet family: the new CB1000 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP.

Packing real punch, the CB1000 Hornet SP builds premium equipment – and a beautiful colour combination – into the standard big Hornet’s impressive formula. It turns the excitement dial up to 11, in every way possible. And then goes one more click…

Model Overview

Powered by the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade’s formidable engine, with extra power and torque compared to the CB1000 Hornet – 115.6kW/107Nm (as opposed to 111.6kW/105Nm) – and building in Öhlins and Brembo parts the CB1000 Hornet SP blends an even more potent cocktail of strong four-cylinder performance and ultra-sharp handling, with a keen sporting focus.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) delivers 3 default riding modes with preset combinations of Power, Engine Brake, Wheelie Control and HSTC settings, plus 2 USER options allowing the rider to choose their own preferred settings. A quickshifter is standard fitment. The optically bonded five-inch TFT screen offers intuitive control, clarity in bright light and easy smartphone connectivity through the simple switchgear on the left handlebar.

Stripped back style drips with pure aggression, led by the concentrated stare of twin LED headlights. The new twin-tube frame is also used as a design feature, and subtly blacked out. 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks are matched to a fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 rear shock for high-quality suspension control. Four-piston radial-mount Brembo Stylema calipers work 310mm floating discs and CBR1000RR-R inspired cast aluminium wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tires.

The CB1000 Hornet SP’s huge performance potential, premium features, compact dimensions and refreshing new style make it a hard bike to ignore, especially for those riders with a mid-capacity naked bike looking for something that extra bit special.

The 2024 CB1000 Hornet SP will be available in one, unique colour option:

Mat Ballistic Black Metallic with Desert Gold Metallic wheels and Gold front forks

Honda’s new flagship naked CB1000 Hornet arrives together with SP version to turn the excitement dial up to the max

CBR1000RR Fireblade engine provides the exhilarating power

New frame with high torsional rigidity, short gear ratios and Showa suspension deliver classic Hornet handling

Pure and aggressive streetfighter styling is built around the Hornet trademark narrow waist and broad-shouldered front end with high-output dual LED headlights

SP variant adds high-performance Öhlins suspension and Brembo brakes to take the dynamism to the next level

The 2024 CB750 brought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe, and generated instant popularity: its combination of taut streetfighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility made it Europe’s best-selling naked bike in 2023.

For 2025, the Hornet family grows again with the introduction of not one, but two exciting new flagships. Following the addition of the CB500 Hornet as a 24 year model, the new CB1000 Hornet arrives – together with an SP version – to headline the family and turn the excitement dial up to the max.

Honda’s new naked flagship delivers a potent cocktail of intense acceleration and ultra-sharp handling to deliver maximum riding fun from busy city street to twisting mountain road. The performance is delivered through the formidable CBR1000RR Fireblade-based engine (producing peak power of 112kW at 11,000rpm and 104Nm at 9,000rpm) with short gear ratios, which works in combination with a new twin spar frame with a high degree of torsional rigidity, Showa’s ‘big piston’ SFF-BP upside down forks and Nissin brake calipers.

The bike’s styling is pure and aggressive. It’s led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights and the Hornet-signature fuel tank; the look is broad-shouldered up front and tapers radically to the rear, via the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The subtly blacked out frame and trellis-style rear sub-frame underpin the design lines.

The minimalistic look hides premium technology in the form of multiple riding modes with different combinations of Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control, an optically bonded five-inch full colour TFT screen, Honda RoadSync connectivity, and Honda’s Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) as standard.

For riders looking to amplify their riding experience even further, the CB1000 Hornet is available with an SP variant. Power is boosted to 115.6kW and torque to 107Nm, and high-end chassis and drivetrain components such as an adjustable Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, standard fit quickshifter, and Brembo Stylema brakes elevate the CB1000 Hornet SP to the next level.

The 2025 CB1000 Hornet will be available in the following colour options:

Grand Prix Red

Mat Iridium Gray Metallic

Pearl Glare White

The SP variant of the CB1000 Hornet is available exclusively in a special Mat Ballistic Black Metallic finish, which is complemented by gold-finished forks and unique ‘desert gold’ metallic wheels.

New Model : Honda unleashes its most potent Hornet yet, a motorcycle packing huge performance potential. The CB1000 Hornet loads with a four-cylinder CBR1000RR Fireblade engine, Throttle By Wire control, three riding modes with pre-set combinations of settings for Power, Engine Braking, HSTC and Wheelie Control, plus two customizable options. With gear ratios designed for optimal acceleration, the six-speed gearbox also features an assist/slipper clutch. 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks are matched by a Showa rear shock and Pro-Link; four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers work with 310mm floating discs. Twin LED projector headlights define the pure naked aggression of a streetfighter’s style. And for straightforward on-screen navigation – and more – the five-inch colour TFT instrument display connects the rider to their smartphone via Honda RoadSync.

The 2023 CB750 Hornet bought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe. And its combination of taut streetfighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility has justifiably earnt much admiration and impressive sales, making it the best-selling naked bike in Europe in 2023.

With a reputation originating in the late 1990s – first with the CB600F Hornet, with its four-cylinder CBR engine, followed by the CB900F Hornet in the early 2000s – the Hornet name brings with it a clear identity: to be a Hornet, a motorcycle has to be fast, fun and affordable.

That trend continued with the arrival of the sparky, A2-friendly CB500 Hornet for 2024. Now, for 2025, come the headline acts of the modern Hornet family: the new CB1000 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP.

Packing real punch, the CB1000 Hornet represents remarkable ‘bang per buck’ and turns the excitement dial up to 11, in every way possible.

Model Overview

Powered by the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade’s formidable engine – with 111.6kW power and 104Nm torque – and built as a potent cocktail of strong four-cylinder performance and ultra-sharp handling, the CB1000 Hornet delivers maximum riding fun from city block to snaking back road.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) delivers 3 default riding modes with preset combinations of Power, Engine Brake, Wheelie Control and HSTC settings, plus 2 USER options allowing the rider to choose their own preferred settings. The optically bonded five-inch TFT screen offers intuitive usability, clarity even in bright light and easy Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity through the simple switchgear on the left handlebar.

Stripped back style drips with pure aggression, led by the concentrated stare of twin LED headlights. The new twin-spar frame is also used as a design feature, and the subtly blacked out 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and Showa rear shock deliver adjustable, high-quality suspension control. Four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers work 310mm floating discs while CBR1000RR-R-inspired cast aluminium wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tires.

The CB1000 Hornet’s huge performance potential, high-quality specification, compact dimensions and refreshing new style make it a hard bike to ignore, especially for those riders with a mid-capacity naked bike looking for their next step up the ladder.

The 2025 CB1000 Hornet will be available in the following colour options: