The final round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship

“The sporting pinnacle for us during the weekend was the World Championship victory of Aldi Satya Mahendra and the BR Corse team in the Supersport World Championship. The R3 has proven to be a competitive package and Aldi and the team worked very hard this year to achieve their dream. It is an important achievement for Yamaha too, because it shows a clear example of success from our bLU cRU programme. Last year, Aldi was a leading contender in the R3 Cup, only narrowly missing out on the championship, so to step up to WorldSSP300 with the support of Yamaha Indonesia, and win in his first year is a great achievement. He is the first Indonesian rider to become a World Champion, so he has put himself in the history books. I hope that this win will be an inspiration to kids in Indonesia as it shows exactly what can be possible. Congratulations to Aldi, the team and Yamaha Indonesia.

“We also must mention the victory of David Salvador and the MS Racing team, who have been a key part in Yamaha’s WorldSSP300 programme for many years – it was nice to see them back on the top step of the podium and congratulations to David for his maiden victory.

“As already mentioned, in World Supersport it was the perfect way to celebrate the end of the R6’s 25-year race history with a double victory for Stefano Manzi. Stefano rode incredibly in both races, in the first he was so strong nobody could challenge him, and in the second he showed resilience as Valentin Debise pushed him hard throughout the race. The end to the year has been impressive for Manzi, in the final 14 races of the year he was only off the podium once when he crashed in the wet in Magny Cours. Congratulations must also go to the Ten Kate team who won the teams championship for the fourth year in a row.

“Credit also has to go to Valentin Debise for second in the final race, meaning that the R6 ended its story in World Supersport with a 1-2. He pushed Manzi all the way in a very impressive ride for the Evans Bros team.”