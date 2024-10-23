MotoGP Arrives in Thailand for Eighteenth Round of 2024

The eighteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship will take place this Sunday at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. The Thai track was introduced to the calendar in 2018 and has hosted the Thai GP on four occasions so far.

In 2022, reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia secured the third step on the podium in a race severely complicated by rain, while in 2023, the rider from Turin finished second after a fiercely contested duel. Following his third-place finish in the most recent race in Australia last week, Bagnaia arrives in Buriram confident, aiming to close the gap on Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing), who currently leads the standings by 20 points.

Enea Bastianini, third in the Phillip Island Sprint race and fifth on Sunday, is also looking to compete for top positions in Thailand and reclaim third place in the world championship, currently held by Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who has a 14-point lead over the Rimini rider.

The Ducati Lenovo Team, which currently leads the team standings, can clinch the world title in Buriram.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (404 points)

“Unfortunately, last week in Phillip Island, we were missing something to be able to fight for the win, but we knew it wouldn’t be easy on that track. On paper, the Chang International Circuit is a track where we can use our potential well. However, it will be important to work well and fast immediately, especially given the unpredictable weather, which could reduce the time to work on the bike set-up. As always, we will do our best to achieve the maximum.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (331 points)

“I’m happy to be back racing in Thailand. Compared to last week in Australia, we will face very different track conditions, and the weather will be the big unknown this weekend. As always, it will be crucial to be fast immediately and perform well in qualifying to avoid losing time making up positions in the race. Last year, we faced some difficulties here, but I still lacked feeling with the bike and had only recently returned from injury. On the other hand, this year, we’ve been able to be fast almost everywhere, so I’m confident we have the potential to do well here, too. We’ll give it our best as always; the goal is to get back to fighting for the positions that matter.”

Circuit Information

Country: Thailand

Name: Chang International Circuit

Best Lap: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:30.896 (180,3 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Martín (Ducati), 1.29.287 (183.6 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 337,5 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4,55 km

Sprint Race Distance: 13 laps (59.15 km)

Race Distance: 26 laps (118,4 km)

Corners: 12 (5 left, 7 right)

2023 Results

Podium: 1° Martín (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° B. Binder (KTM)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati), 1.29.287 (183.6 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:30.896 (180,3 km/h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 208 (103 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 36 (26 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 10

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 28 (21 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 187 (66 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 13 (7 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (404 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (331 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (611 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (735 points)