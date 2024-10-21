Dominique Aegerter Concludes 2024 Season with Sprint Top Ten

Aegerter Concludes 2024 Season with Sprint Top Ten

Dominique Aegerter rode strongly in the last Superpole Race of the season, narrowly missing out on a top-nine finish crossing the line in tenth; while Alessandro Delbianco produced a good effort to enjoy two consistent races on Sunday.

Following a decent warm-up, Aegerter and Delbianco were feeling confident ahead of the Superpole Race. The duo enjoyed a good start overall, with Aegerter gaining a number of places. Afterwards, the Swiss rider showed strong pace in the 10-lap contest, battling until the chequered flag for ninth, narrowly missing out on the finish line to be tenth at the end. In the meantime, Delbianco improved each lap with good race speed, battling to P18.

Starting from 13th and 20th on the grid in the final race of the season, Aegerter and Delbianco enjoyed a decent getaway. Then, the #77 rider again showed good pace to fight for ninth place until the end, but a crash with four laps to go saw a premature end to his race. Meanwhile, Delbianco produced consistent pace before the race was cut short on lap 17 by a red flag, with the Italian finishing in P17.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

2024 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P10 / Race 2: DNF

“First of all, I’m okay and that’s the most important thing. I’m really sorry for the guys, that’s not the way we wanted to finish the year, but let’s move on and head towards the future. Today’s races were not bad anyway, especially the sprint; my pace was good and I could fight for ninth until the end, which would have promoted my into third row for Race 2. Unfortunately I couldn’t take that place, narrowly missing out at the last lap. Then, in Race 2 pace was consistent and good again, and I was able to fight for ninth; I tried my best to stay as close as possible to the rider in front of me, but unfortunately I ended up crashing. I would like to thank all the team and Yamaha who supported me in this challenging season, we’ll be back stronger next year.”

Alessandro Delbianco – Superpole Race: P18 / Race 2: P17

“It was a decent Sunday overall. In the sprint our pace was not too bad and I could battle with the guys in front of me, so it was quite a positive one. The story was the same in Race 2, where I was trying to manage the tyres for the latter stages of the race. Unfortunately, red flag came in just when I was trying to give my final push, but it was still a decent race. I would like to thank Yamaha and the team for the opportunity they gave me again, it was a good weekend and I wish them all the best for the future.”