Colton Haaker climbs onto Prescott Valley AMA EnduroCross podium

A winning ride from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Colton Haaker in the final race of the evening helped take him to second position on the podium in Round 2 of the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series at Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Five-time champion Haaker qualified quickest inside the Findlay Toyota Center after setting the pace in the Hot Laps session onboard his Husqvarna FX 350. He carried that form into Moto 1 when he finished in second position.

Haaker overcame a late incident to salvage fourth in the second moto, but saved his best for last by going on to take victory in Moto 3 – taking charge on the final lap to greet the checkered flag first. Those 2-4-1 scores were enough for a comfortable P2 overall and he has climbed to third in the standings.

Haaker recalled. “On the last lap in the second moto, I got my leg stuck in Trystan [Hart’s] back wheel, but I got fourth still somehow, and that was ultimately it for me this weekend. I feel like I should be closer to the front and we were tonight, so it was a good result and we will regroup for next week.” “Second place tonight, really close to getting the win!”“On the last lap in the second moto, I got my leg stuck in Trystan [Hart’s] back wheel, but I got fourth still somehow, and that was ultimately it for me this weekend. I feel like I should be closer to the front and we were tonight, so it was a good result and we will regroup for next week.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond was fourth in the opening race of the night in Prescott Valley, before claiming sixth in Moto 2. His final score of 11th bumped him back to seventh overall, currently positioned P8 in the title race.

“It was a crazy night, a lot of chaos,” commented LeBlond. “My first two motos were decent with fourth and sixth place results, but the final one cost us for a better overall. We’ll keep working and trying hard, so look forward to next weekend and the coming two rounds.”

EX Pro Class Results

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Jonny Walker, Triumph

7. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

8. Will Riordan, GASGAS

Upcoming Offroad Races – October 2024

10/25: EnduroCross Series – Round 3

10/26: EnduroCross Series – Round 4

10/27: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13

10/27: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8