Entire Line of New 2025 Kawasaki Motorcycles Released to Riders!

Nearly 80 new 2025 Kawasaki Motorcycles have been released to riders and what a great motorcycle line-up! Everything a motorcyclist could want from Hyperbike, Supersport Street-Sport, Cruisers, Sport-Touring, Off-Road, Motocross, Dual Purpose and Adventure bikes. Plus new models like the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R ABS, Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition ABS, Ninja 1100SX ABS, Ninja 1100SX SE ABS, W230 ABS, Versys 1100 SE LT ABS, KX450SR, KLX230RS and KLX230R. All are worth checking out.

Unfortunately, we also have new pricing, which is bloated from last year’s price increases. In fact, Kawasaki has updated and slashed pricing on 2024 models to boost sales demand but it’s difficult to find any very competitive prices on the 2025 line. The 2025 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS stands out as the price leader for just $20,000, saving at least $4000 to $7000 over the competition. While the new 2025 Kawasaki W230 ABS is a wonderful new 1960’s retro bike with a very uncompetitive price tag of $5599 for a low torque (14 lb-ft) 233cc single. 5 years ago Kawasaki delivered attractively priced motorcycles, but today, not so much sadly.

Strangely neither the Kawasaki Z900SE ABS or Z900 ABS, Versys 650 have returned, which is odd and we may see this updated again later. Plus none of the new for last year eBikes/Hybrid motorbikes like the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid, Z7 Hybrid ABS, Ninja e1 or Z e1 have returned. Personally I haven’t heard a peep from any owners about any of the Hybrid eBikes and have not seen a single one on street. Makes you wonder.

Pricing aside, we still have some great models and us motorcyclists can’t really complain about almost 80 bikes for a calendar year being released, can we?

KAWASAKI ANNOUNCES FALL RELEASE OF 2025 STREET MOTORCYCLES

No matter what type of motorcycle you’re looking for, Kawasaki’s 2025 lineup has the model for you as it welcomes the return of several hypersport, supersport, sport, retro classic, hypernaked, supernaked, mini naked, retro sport, cruiser, adventure touring, and dual-sport models to its street motorcycle lineup. These 2025 model-year motorcycles are set to arrive in Kawasaki dealerships during the fall months so that riders can continue to “Let the Good Times Roll.”

HYPERSPORT

NINJA H2 ABS / NINJA H2 CARBON ABS

The Ninja H2 ABS and Ninja H2 Carbon ABS motorcycles are pure street-legal hypersport performance. Featuring a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, compact superbike dimensions, aerodynamic bodywork, and a rigid single-sided swingarm. Both models feature high-spec Brembo Stylema brake calipers, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC-9 modes) and Kawasaki’s highly durable self-healing paint. In the cockpit, a TFT (thin-film transistor) color instrumentation display with four selectable display modes can be found, as well as Bluetooth Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*. Bringing all this power and technology to the pavement are Bridgestone RS11 tires. The Ninja H2 Carbon ABS was developed as a special, limited-edition model that features beautiful, strong, and lightweight carbon fiber front bodywork and special insignia.

NINJA H2R ABS

The development of the Ninja H2R ABS goes beyond the boundaries of any other Kawasaki motorcycle. ‘Built Beyond Belief’, the world’s only limited production supercharged hypersport model represents the unbridled pinnacle of Kawasaki engineering, with astonishing acceleration and mind-bending top speed suitable only for closed course circuits. The Ninja H2R features a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, compact superbike dimensions, carbon fiber aerodynamic devices, fully adjustable high-performance racing suspension and a rigid single-sided swingarm. This closed-course-only motorcycle also features Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, Öhlins rear shock, highly durable self-healing paint and sits at the head of the class in advanced electronics and technological development.

NINJA H2 SX SE ABS

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE ABS brings the latest in electronically controlled suspension, braking, and rider aid technologies to the supercharged hyperbike platform, making it the ultimate sport touring package. It’s powered by an exhilarating, balanced supercharged 998cc inline four-cylinder engine that is paired with impressive features such as a 6.5” TFT color instrumentation, Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Hold Assist (VHA), Kawasaki Electronically Controlled Suspension (KECS), Brembo front brakes, Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS), and Auto Hi-Beam (AHS). This highly refined package offers an unrivaled level of performance and comfort, with agile handling akin to its superbike counterparts.

SUPERSPORT

NINJA ZX-4R ABS / NINJA ZX-4RR ABS / NINJA ZX-4RR KRT EDITION ABS

Kawasaki redefined the 400cc supersport category with the arrival of the Ninja ZX-4R and Ninja ZX-4RR motorcycles. This circuit-focused motorcycle combines real-world road enjoyment and track riding potential while providing the rider the satisfaction of being able to ride with confidence. The Ninja ZX-4R boasts a powerful 399cc in-line four-cylinder engine that produces music to the ears with its high-performance audible signal – helping it stand out from the competition. Its lightweight trellis frame is compact and nimble for exciting cornering performance, while 290mm dual front disc brakes and a high-performance 37mm Showa SFF-BP front fork as well as horizontal back-link rear suspension have been fitted to ensure that the Ninja ZX-4R breeds performance from the ground up. Other premium features include a 4.3” TFT color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes that link Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) and Power Modes, and aggressive Ninja ZX family styling that make it clear this is a high-performance supersport model. The Ninja ZX-4RR takes performance even further with the addition of dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), a higher-grade Showa front fork with adjustable spring preload, and a Showa BFRC Lite rear shock.

NINJA ZX-14R ABS

The 2025 Ninja ZX-14R ABS supersport will continue its reign as “King of the Quarter Mile.” Featuring a powerful 1,441cc DOHC inline-four engine that can deliver plenty of power and a unique monocoque aluminum frame for balance, performance and responsive handling. Premium onboard electronics and uncompromising refinement allow the rider to take on the track and the backroads with sophisticated ease. It is equipped with two power modes and a three-mode Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) system that can easily be turned on or off with switches. The Ninja ZX-14R ABS also features a back-torque limiting Slipper clutch, stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines, Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers paired with large floating front discs and a high-grade dash meter.

SPORT

NINJA 500 / NINJA 500 ABS / NINJA 500 KRT EDITION / NINJA 500 SE ABS / NINJA 500 SE KRT EDITION ABS

The Ninja 500 was designed to turn heads in the dynamic lightweight sport segment. It boasts a powerful and rider-friendly 451cc parallel-twin engine, assist & slipper clutch, lightweight chassis that strikes the perfect balance between agility and stability, large-diameter 310mm front brake disc, and an array of rider-centric features such as a relaxed riding position, LED headlights, and seamless smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*. The special edition Ninja 500 SE comes equipped with everything found on the Ninja 500 as well as several exclusive features, including a high-grade full-color display with TFT technology, KIPASS (Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System), USB-C outlet, large windshield, radiator screen, frame sliders, pillion seat cover, tank pad, knee grip pads, and LED turns signals for riders seeking a distinctive and enhanced riding experience.

RETRO CLASSIC

W800 ABS

The 1960s spirit runs deep in the Kawasaki W800 ABS retro classic motorcycle with class-leading authentic styling, sound and feel. A true throwback to the iconic W1, the modern W800 ABS motorcycle is meticulously crafted to pay homage to the past, while thoughtfully incorporating modern technology and features. The 2025 W800 ABS features a 773cc air-cooled vertical twin engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, traditional exhaust system, authentic W1-inspired styling, disc brakes with ABS, chrome-plated steel fenders, large round turn signals, a standard handlebar, large 19″ front wheel and 18″ back wheel, a relaxed riding position, silver alumite rims, tuck & roll seat, and a Kawasaki Advanced Dynamic Analysis Designed Frame.

HYPERNAKED

Z H2 SE ABS

The 2025 Z H2 SE ABS features a 998cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder balanced supercharged engine, effortless dog-ring transmission, specifically designed lightweight trellis frame, and IMU electronics package. Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Skyhook EERA Technology adapts to road and riding conditions in real time, providing the ideal amount of damping by combining high-level mechanical components with the latest electronic control technology, giving the rider a smoother ride as it continually adapts to the road surface in real time. Superior power requires matched stopping power, and the Z H2 SE ABS comes with Brembo Stylema Monobloc brake calipers, a Brembo front brake master cylinder, and steel-braided lines, offering riders strong braking performance and enhanced control. Additional features that make the Z H2 SE ABS a premium model include Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Electronic Cruise Control, Integrated Riding Modes, Assist & Slipper Clutch, all-digital TFT Color instrumentation, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP* and all LED Lighting.

SUPERNAKED

Z650 / Z650 ABS

Kawasaki has built a legacy of creating motorcycles with unrivaled performance, excitement, and Sugomi styling, all of which are embodied in the 2025 Z650 compact middleweight motorcycle. The Z650 blends easy handling with optimal engine and chassis performance and is a winning package whether it’s a daily commute or an afternoon spent on backroads. It’s equipped with a 649cc parallel-twin engine that matches perfectly to its sporty lightweight chassis, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*, and sharp Sugomi styling with LED headlights.

Z500 ABS / Z500 SE ABS

The Kawasaki Z500 ABS motorcycle was developed in parallel with the Ninja 500 and boasts super stylish Z aesthetics that demand attention while incorporating practical features for day-to-day riding enjoyment. It’s powered by a rider-friendly 451cc parallel-twin engine and dressed up with Kawasaki’s renowned Sugomi styling that showcases intense supernaked “Z” design and an LED triple headlight. Additional key features include a high-contrast full LCD instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*, relaxed and sporty riding position, assist & slipper clutch, lightweight trellis frame with a confidence-inspiring reach to the ground, and a large 310mm front brake with ABS. The Z500 SE ABS takes things a step further with an upgraded high-grade full-color TFT display, USB-C outlet integrated into the headlight cowling, smoke-colored meter cover, radiator screen, frame sliders, pillion seat cover, tank pad, and knee grip pads to add to the uniqueness of this special edition model.

MINI NAKED

Z125 PRO

Small in size but big on fun, the Kawasaki Z125 PRO mini naked motorcycle is a nimble streetfighter that makes a statement wherever it goes. Featuring a 125cc engine, low seat height, upright riding position and responsive street tires, it’s your invitation to the rebellious side of fun. The 2025 Z125 PRO also features a four-speed manual transmission, smooth power delivery, lightweight chassis, offset laydown single-shock, digital LCD screen with analog tachometer and gear position indicator, 12-inch cast wheels, and aggressive Kawasaki Z styling.

RETRO SPORT

Z650RS ABS

The Kawasaki Z650RS ABS is a true middleweight retro sport that combines timeless looks inherited from the Z900RS with a compact, responsive package that riders will love to enjoy daily. The Z650RS ABS has a fun and easy character and features a parallel-twin 649cc engine, lightweight trellis frame, telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), dual-dial instrumentation with multi-function LCD screen, round LED headlight, spoke-style cast wheels, disc brakes with standard ABS, assist and slipper clutch, and a relaxed retro-style riding position. Distinguishing itself from its bigger Z900RS sibling is a slimmer fuel tank and a shorter, more compact tail.

Z900RS ABS / Z900RS CAFE ABS / Z900RS SE ABS

Reigniting the classic style of the original Z1 900 motorcycle, the Kawasaki Z900RS ABS retro-sport motorcycle calls upon timeless design elements with minimal bodywork and no fairing for a pure retro-style look. The 2025 Z900RS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, horizontal back-link rear suspension, authentic retro styling, iconic teardrop fuel tank, tuned stainless steel exhaust system, round LED headlight, and bullet-shaped analog dials. For 2025, the Z900RS ABS comes in an Ino Red paint scheme. The Z900RS CAFE ABS adds café-racer styling, including a front cowl and a café-inspired seat along with a drop handlebar and is available in an Ebony colorway. The 2025 Z900RS SE ABS pays homage to the iconic old-school Z models with its timeless looks and features several high-performance upgrades, including an Öhlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjuster, Brembo front brake package featuring M4.32 calipers, and special suspension

CRUISERS

ELIMINATOR / ELIMINATOR ABS / ELIMINATOR SE ABS

The Eliminator was built with a timeless design, bringing a sleek and low element to the forefront, to create an extremely welcoming motorcycle that can be enjoyed by a wide range of riders. The Eliminator is equipped with a low and comfortable seat and utilizes a lightweight chassis to make this model an ideal riding partner. A smooth and strong, 451cc parallel-twin engine and trellis frame were designed with street riding in mind, while the riding position is both relaxed and upright. Twin shock rear suspension, round LED headlight, digital instrumentation, and RIDEOLOGY THE APP* smartphone connectivity all combine to make the highly capable chassis, comfortable and confidence-inspiring ergonomics and modern technology found on the Eliminator for an enjoyable ride in town or on the highway. In addition to all of the great features found on the standard model, the Eliminator SE ABS includes the addition of distinct color and graphics, a compact headlight cowl, fork boots, a USB-C outlet, and a two-pattern seat cover.

VULCAN S / VULCAN S ABS / VULCAN S CAFE

Unlike any other cruiser, the Kawasaki Vulcan S, Vulcan S ABS and Vulcan S CAFE sport cruiser motorcycles are geared to fit a wide range of riders with its exclusive ERGO-FIT sizing system that includes 18 possible configurations. Never taking away from its vintage styling, this cruiser takes comfort, adjustability, Ninja-derived power and performance to the next level. The 2025 Vulcan S and Vulcan S CAFE feature a 649cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine, sportbike-derived chassis and suspension, sporty handling, and the ability to find your perfect fit with the ERGO-FIT system. The 2025 Vulcan S CAFE also comes equipped with three-tone paint, signature tank badging, sport striping, and a dark-tinted windshield deflector.

VULCAN 900 CLASSIC / CLASSIC LT / CUSTOM

The Kawasaki Vulcan 900 cruiser lineup has all the style and attitude of a one-of-a-kind build. From the detailed paint job to the intense exhaust, the Vulcan 900 is an artful expression of individuality. Enjoy the dynamic fusion of hand-built design and premium fit and finish of the Vulcan 900. It’s a tantalizing combination that could only come from Kawasaki. All three of the 2025 Vulcan 900 models feature a 903cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine and a low seat height. The Vulcan 900 Classic features rider floorboards with a heel/toe shifter, tank-mounted instrumentation, and a 180mm rear tire. The Vulcan 900 Classic LT features a comfortable seat with standard passenger backrest, studded seat, leather saddlebags and backrest, height-adjustable windscreen, and comes with a 24-month limited warranty. The Vulcan 900 Custom features wide drag bars and forward mounted footpegs, low center of gravity for easy handling, custom styling with teardrop tank, parallel slash-cut pipes, pinstripe wheels.

VULCAN 1700 VAQUERO ABS

It may look like a custom V-twin bagger, but the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS cruiser is in a class of its own, where power and luxury peak. A roaring 1,700cc engine featuring advanced Kawasaki technology offers a smooth, reassuring ride. The blacked-out engine, distinct bodywork styling and select chrome accents create a unique and bold appearance. The 2025 Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS features a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, Electronic Cruise Control, Kawasaki Advanced Coactive Braking Technology (K-ACT II) ABS, stylish frame-mounted fairing, AM/FM/WB audio system with SiriusXM radio compatibility, and sealed saddlebags.

VULCAN 1700 VOYAGER ABS

The Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS touring cruiser is the king of Kawasaki cruisers, with show-stopping style and performance. A 1,700cc digitally fuel-injected V-twin engine plus Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology (K-ACT II) ABS and electronic cruise control help make the Vulcan 1700 Voyager the pinnacle of power and luxury on the open road. The 2025 Vulcan Voyager ABS features a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, stylish frame-mounted fairing, intercom-headset compatible audio system, and integrated luggage.

ADVENTURE TOURING

VERSYS-X 300 ABS

With a compact and responsive 296cc twin-cylinder engine, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS is a nimble-handling lightweight motorcycle that’s ready to take on any size adventure. Whether you’re commuting or touring, the Versys-X 300 ABS is a willing companion and your ticket to adventure. With a lightweight chassis and long-travel suspension, the possibilities are endless. The 2025 Versys-X 300 ABS features a Ninja-derived 296cc twin-cylinder, DOHC, DFI engine, lightweight chassis, a low seat height, front cowling and tall windshield, and a convenient rear carrier.

DUAL-SPORT

KLR650 / KLR650 ABS

The KLR650 is built to empower the rider’s passion to escape and explore. A fuel-injected 652cc single-cylinder engine powers this dual-purpose legend that rides on a recently redesigned high-tensile double-cradle frame. Its LED headlight, all-digital multi-function instrumentation, optional ABS system, and 7.9” of front travel coupled with 7.3” of rear travel ensure that it’s ready to go for any journey on- and off-road.

KLR650 S / KLR650 S ABS

The KLR650 S is built off the reputable and reliable KLR650 platform and carries over all the same great features including its fuel-injected 652cc single-cylinder engine, multi-functional digital instrumentation panel, high-tensile double-cradle frame, and LED headlight. The KLR650 S is fitted with lowered front and rear suspension with dedicated settings that help enhance the rider’s reach to the ground yet retain the excellent handling and comfort characteristics of the KLR650. Accompanying the lower suspension settings is a low seat, optimized shifter-to-footpeg distance, and a shorter side stand.

KLR650 ADVENTURE ABS

The KLR650 ADVENTURE ABS model is built from the standard KLR650 platform and designed for the adventurer who is looking for increased carrying capacity and convenience and features several Kawasaki Genuine Accessory parts. It comes equipped with factory-installed side cases, LED auxiliary light set, engine guards, tank pad, and both DC power outlet and USB socket. It also comes equipped with ABS.

2025 KAWASAKI W230 ABS RETRO SPORT MOTORCYCLE

THE ORIGINAL ICON

Kawasaki proudly announces the addition of the all-new 2025 W230 ABS motorcycle to its iconic W series, a line renowned for its blend of classic design and reliable performance. The storied lineage of the W series began with the 1965 650-W1 model and has evolved through the decades, staying true to its heritage while embracing innovation. The latest member, the W230 ABS, marks a significant expansion into the popular 250cc category, offering a 233cc retro sport motorcycle that combines timeless style with modern accessibility. Designed to cater to a broader range of riders, the W230 ABS features an inviting seat height and lightweight build, making the classic W experience more attainable than ever before.

The W230 ABS is powered by a 233cc air-cooled 4-stroke SOHC, single-cylinder engine that delivers a delightful, rumbling performance. The engine’s linear power delivery and ample torque across the rev range ensure smooth and comfortable acceleration, particularly in the low- to mid-rpm zones. This is complemented by a balancer that enhances overall smoothness, providing a riding experience that is both engaging and refined. The bike’s compact, lightweight chassis supports both enjoyable cruising and nimble handling, offering a versatile ride that reflects Kawasaki’s commitment to rider-friendly design.

Aesthetically, the W230 ABS embodies the classic elegance of the W series while integrating contemporary touches. Its styling pays homage to the traditional proportions and graceful lines that have long defined Kawasaki’s retro machines, yet the modern engine and updated features create a well-rounded, stylish package that appeals to enthusiasts of many generations.

2025 KAWASAKI W230 ABS HIGHLIGHTS:

233cc air-cooled 4-stroke SOHC single-cylinder engine

Lightweight semi-double cradle frame

Relaxed, upright riding position with low 29.3-inch seat height

37mm telescopic fork paired with twin shocks

Large-diameter spoked wheels

W-family style brake components equipped with ABS

Traditional instrumentation with modern functionality

Iconic W-series styling that pays homage to the 650-W1

ENGINE

The Kawasaki W230 ABS retro sport motorcycle is designed with a focus on blending classic style with modern engineering. At its heart lies a fuel-injected 233cc air-cooled 4-stroke single engine, which embodies reliability and delivers strong performance. This engine configuration features a bore and stroke of 67.0 x 66.0mm. It is finely tuned to prioritize torque, offering a robust low to mid-range pull that is both strong and predictable, ideal for riders seeking a manageable ride. Additionally, the optimized intake duct length, narrow intake port, and small intake valve promote quick intake airflow, ensuring smooth acceleration. Iridium spark plugs are used to improve combustion, further enhancing the engine’s efficiency and performance.

The simplicity of the engine is highlighted by its SOHC 2-valve design, which reduces complexity and contributes to its rider-friendly character. This design makes the W230 ABS particularly suited for fun and relaxed cruising. The fuel injection system enhances this experience by providing precise and stable fuel delivery that is unaffected by external conditions like air temperature or atmospheric pressure. This system ensures excellent starting capabilities, whether the engine is hot or cold, and helps maintain clean emissions. The ECU settings are specifically tailored to the W230 ABS, optimizing throttle response during initial acceleration and providing riders with confidence and control.

Further contributing to the smooth and enjoyable ride is the crankshaft’s moment of inertia, which facilitates smooth performance at lower RPMs. The heavy flywheel mass reduces throttle sensitivity and makes the engine less likely to stall when the throttle is opened at slower speeds. This allows the W230 ABS to maintain a consistent RPM, promoting a gentle and calm cruising experience. The motorcycle’s comfort and ride quality are enhanced by a gear-driven engine balancer, which effectively minimizes engine vibrations and ensures smooth power delivery across all RPM ranges. This helps to reduce rider fatigue on longer rides and combined with the smooth power delivery of the engine, adds to the quality feel of the motorcycle.

The exhaust system is a testament to its blend of functionality and aesthetics. The pipe, with its buffed finish, is designed to be visually appealing. The exhaust port is strategically located to emphasize the graceful curve of the exhaust pipe as it extends from the engine to the silencer. The inclusion of a catalyzer in the center pipe meets emissions standards, and a heat guard maintains a sleek appearance by making the curved pipe appear straight. The internal structure of the silencer is designed to produce a sound with plenty of bass and resonance, contributing to the engine’s pulse when the throttle is opened. At partial throttle, the sound is subdued, enhancing the overall ride experience.

The transmission features six speeds, providing versatile performance that excels on the road. The long secondary reduction ratio allows for a wide speed range in each gear, facilitating smooth cruising. The clutch is equipped with friction material selected for its ability to deliver a smooth response when feathering, ensuring seamless transitions and enhancing the bike’s overall ease of use.

CHASSIS

The Kawasaki W230 ABS chassis is crafted to deliver a lightweight and agile riding experience, well suited for a range of riders. Its lightweight frame is paired with dimensions that promote straightforward and easy handling, allowing for comfortable cruising and a light, predictable riding character. This design philosophy ensures that the W230 ABS maintains its reputation for being fun and accessible, offering a riding experience that can be appreciated by all. The semi-double-cradle frame features optimized rigidity, contributing to the motorcycle’s overall light weight without compromising structural integrity.

A key aspect of the chassis is the rigidity of the frame and swingarm. This design choice helps to keep the weight low, contributing to the model’s status as one of the lightest in the 250cc retro sport category at just 315.3 lbs. The reduced rigidity enhances the bike’s natural cornering performance, ensuring that the handling remains predictable and unhurried. Additionally, the four rigid engine mounts effectively reduce unwanted machine vibrations, providing a pleasant pulsating ride feel that complements the bike’s overall character. This thoughtful engineering results in a chassis that not only supports the retro aesthetic but also delivers a modern, enjoyable riding experience.

SUSPENSION

The Kawasaki W230 ABS motorcycle is equipped with a suspension system designed to enhance rider confidence and enjoyment through its supple ride and composed handling. At the front, a 37mm telescopic fork contributes significantly to the bike’s well-balanced and steady performance on the street. This fork is complemented by a 190mm fork tube pitch, a 27.0° caster angle, and 3.7 inches of trail, all of which work together to provide slow-and-steady lean characteristics. These features ensure that the W230 ABS handles smoothly and predictably, allowing riders to feel secure and in control, whether navigating city streets or taking on mountain roads.

At the rear, the W230 ABS sports a twin shock setup, offering a classic ride feel that is both comfortable and responsive. These rear shocks come with a 5-step preload adjustment, allowing riders to tailor the suspension settings to match their personal preferences and riding conditions. This adjustability ensures that the motorcycle can accommodate a variety of rider weights and loads, maintaining optimal performance and comfort. Additionally, the swingarm’s elliptical cross-section is designed to reduce diameter and optimize torsional and lateral flex, contributing to the overall agility and stability of the bike. This suspension setup makes the W230 ABS an appealing choice for riders seeking a blend of classic aesthetics and modern handling capabilities.

BRAKES & WHEELS

Fitted with spoked 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the Kawasaki W230 ABS features a classic design that evokes the traditional aesthetics of the W-family. These wheels not only enhance the retro look but also contribute to a high-quality ride comfort by optimizing the relationship between the suspension and tire pressure. The tires, designed with a retro-style profile, complement the overall vintage appeal of the bike. The front tire is sized at 90/90-18M/C 51S, while the rear is 110/90-17M/C 60S, providing a balanced and stable ride across various road conditions.

For braking, the W230 is equipped with a reliable system that ensures rider confidence. The front features a single round 265mm brake disc paired with dual-piston calipers, delivering ample stopping power while maintaining the W-family style. At the rear, a 220mm round disc operated by a single-piston caliper offers effective braking performance. The inclusion of standard ABS provides riders with added reassurance in various riding situations. This combination of traditional aesthetics and modern safety features makes the W230 a compelling choice for riders who appreciate both style and functionality.

ERGONOMICS

The ergonomics on the Kawasaki W230 ABS are designed to offer a comfortable and accessible riding experience for a wide range of riders. Its lightweight chassis, combined with a low seat height of 29.3 inches and a slim seat design, facilitates the reach to the ground, enhancing confidence and control. The relaxed, upright riding position, achieved through the thoughtful placement of the handlebar, seat, and footpegs, not only provides comfort but also facilitates excellent control of the motorcycle.

Further enhancing rider comfort, the W230 ABS features a sculpted fuel tank that offers excellent grip at the knees, contributing to a stable and comfortable ride. The footpegs are equipped with rubber pads and vibration-absorbing weights. Bar end weights on the handlebar also help to minimize unwanted vibrations, allowing riders to enjoy the pleasant pulsating sensation of the engine. These ergonomic features combine to create a riding experience that is both enjoyable and accommodating, making the W230 ABS a versatile and appealing choice for a wide range of motorcyclists.

INSTRUMENTATION

The traditional instrumentation found on the W230 ABS seamlessly blends classic aesthetics with modern functionality. The motorcycle’s dashboard includes separate speedometer and tachometer gauges, each with a classic display that enhances its retro charm. An integrated multi-function LCD screen provides additional information, such as the odometer, trip meter, and clock, offering riders a comprehensive overview of their ride. The full range of indicator lamps includes an FI warning lamp, dual turn signal indicators, a low fuel level indicator, a high beam indicator, and a neutral indicator, ensuring that essential information is always easily accessible.

Adding to the classic feel, the meter gauges prominently display the iconic “W” brand logo, and the use of a specially designed font with yellow text on a black background contributes to an elegant appearance. Despite the retro styling, the compact switchgear on the handlebars ensures a light and uncluttered look while incorporating modern internals for a sleek appearance. This thoughtful combination of traditional style and modern technology makes the W230 ABS’s instrumentation both functional and visually appealing, enhancing the overall riding experience.

STYLING

The Kawasaki W230 ABS proudly carries the torch of the W series, embodying the classic styling that has defined the lineage since the original models. This motorcycle exudes a simple, timeless beauty that resonates with enthusiasts of classic motorcycles. The design team focused on “building a beautiful engine” which is evident in the meticulous styling touches added to the air-cooled single engine. This classic-styled engine is not only lightweight and straightforward but also a joy to behold. The cylinder head features rounded, large-size fins that accentuate the engine’s elegant shape, while the fin tips are machined to stand out visually, emphasizing the distinctive air-cooled identity of the W series. The cylinder’s black paint pays homage to the 650-W1 model, firmly establishing the W230 ABS as part of the W family.

The attention to detail continues with the crankcase covers, which are crafted to display curvature for a refined and high-quality look. The right-side crankcase cover is integrated into a single curved surface, a design nod to the original 650-W1. This highlights the engine’s presence with added lines that create a sense of undulation and a crisp, clean appearance. On the left side, the crankcase cover is seamlessly blended with the chain case, mirroring the shape of the 650-W1 and reaffirming the connection the W230 ABS has to its heritage. Additional retro touches include a chrome fuel injector cover and an elegantly constructed oil filter cover, enhancing the engine’s overall aesthetic.

The exhaust system also reflects its classic roots, featuring a peashooter silencer design similar to that of the 650-W1 motorcycle, crafted from all-stainless steel with Kawasaki’s premium buffed finish. This, along with the horizontal lines of the teardrop fuel tank, silencer, and seat, creates a harmonious and elegant vintage style. The fuel tank is adorned with a specially designed 3D “W” emblem, whose flowing design from front to rear expresses a sense of speed and riding enjoyment. Complementing this is the chrome-plated handlebar, adding to the bike’s stylish, high-quality appearance. The seat features a classic Kawasaki shape with horizontal lines, padding and white piping which round out the vintage look.

Adding to the distinctive styling are the elegantly curved side covers and the swingarm pivot cover, contributing to a neat and tidy appearance. The front fender is crafted with just the right amount of curvature, and its edges are carefully folded inward for a high-quality, elegant look. The blend of retro and modern design is highlighted in the 130mm LED headlight, which casts a bright, white light and features two chambers for low and high beams. The headlight housing, with its balanced volume and quality paint, adds to the W aesthetic. Large-sized turn signals and a stylish taillight echo classic Kawasaki models, enhancing the bike’s elegance and sense of belonging to the W family. The color and graphics merge inspiration from its W heritage with modern elements, ensuring broad appeal among riders. With strategic use of steel and chrome, the W230 ABS achieves a high-grade look reminiscent of large-displacement W models from past and present.

ACCESSORIES

A number of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories (KGA) are available for the W230 ABS, allowing riders to customize their motorcycle, including knee pads, a rear carrier, type-C USB outlet, and chrome engine guards.

KAWASAKI W230 ABS

Color: Metallic Ocean Blue / Ebony

MSRP: $5,599

Availability: Winter 2025

2025 KAWASAKI NINJA 1100SX ABS SPORT TOURING MOTORCYCLE

PERFORMANCE TO TAKE YOU FURTHER

Kawasaki is further expanding its impressive Ninja family lineup with the new 2025 Ninja 1100SX ABS and Ninja 1100SX SE ABS sport touring motorcycles. Entering its fifth generation, the Ninja sport touring platform continues to captivate supersport-minded riders seeking street-riding excitement in a variety of scenarios, from sport riding and touring to city commuting.

With a blend of sport performance, aggressive Ninja aesthetics, touring capability, and a relaxed riding position, the Ninja 1100SX ABS is designed to be the ultimate sport touring package. The new Ninja 1100SX ABS delivers enhanced performance and features, including an increased engine displacement, optimized gear ratios, refined Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), a handlebar-mounted USB Type-C outlet, and voice control for Kawasaki’s smartphone connectivity, making it better than ever for touring and everyday riding.

The new special edition Ninja 1100SX SE ABS model elevates the riding experience with premium features such as an Öhlins rear suspension, Brembo brake components, USB type-C outlet, and grip heaters. These enhancements offer an even more refined and comfortable ride, ensuring that every journey is a pleasure. With these new models, Kawasaki continues to deliver the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology in the sport touring category.

2025 NINJA 1100SX ABS HIGHLIGHTS

NEW 1,099cc 4-stroke in-line four engine

1,099cc 4-stroke in-line four engine NEW improved Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)

improved Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) Advanced electronics package

Supersport-style chassis components

NEW Öhlins rear suspension (SE model)

Öhlins rear suspension (SE model) NEW Brembo front brake system (SE model)

Brembo front brake system (SE model) NEW USB type-C outlet

USB type-C outlet RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE* with voice command

Relaxed riding position

Dynamic Ninja styling

ENGINE

The Ninja 1100SX ABS is equipped with a powerful 4-stroke inline-four engine that elevates the riding experience with its robust midrange and top-end capabilities. The engine’s displacement has been increased from 1,043cc to 1,099cc, enhancing performance across the board. This adjustment not only boosts the engine’s power but also strengthens its low-mid range torque, ensuring that riders receive responsive power exactly when and where they need it. The sound of the exhaust and intake further enriches the ride, letting riders hear and feel the engine’s dynamics adding to the riding excitement.

A key feature of this engine is its liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve configuration, with a bore and stroke of 77.0 x 59.0mm. This setup provides impressive power and torque throughout the rev range, making it suitable for various riding conditions. The 3mm longer stroke compared to previous models enhances torque, giving the bike an edge in acceleration and overall performance. The downdraft throttle bodies contribute by allowing intake air to travel the shortest, most direct route, optimizing both performance and engine responsiveness. A secondary balancer to minimize excess vibration, the Ninja 1100SX ABS ensures that riders enjoy both comfort and control, even during the most spirited rides.

The Ninja 1100SX ABS incorporates a state-of-the-art throttle system. The 38mm throttle bore, selected for its low-mid range response, is designed to be lightweight and saves approximately 130g. The intake port has been revised and is now narrower, increasing intake flow velocity for better low-to-mid-range performance. The ECU settings have been meticulously optimized for the higher displacement, with adjustments in throttle valve opening characteristics up to the ignition cutoff for seamless performance.

Attention to detail extends to other components, such as the engine’s flywheel mass, which has been increased to accommodate the higher displacement, enhancing rideability in the low-mid rpm range. Longer fifth and sixth gears improve power feel in fifth and reduces engine speed when cruising on the top gear for a more comfortable ride on the open highway. Longer primary reduction, combined with shorter final gearing, results in longer overall gearing that optimizes power feel of the larger engine. The exhaust system features a 4-into-2-into pre-chamber-into-1 arrangement, adding a sporty aesthetic while incorporating an additional O2 sensor and catalyzer for effective exhaust management.

A standout feature is the race-inspired Assist & Slipper clutch technology, which provides both a back-torque limiting function and a very light feel at the lever. This system uses an assist cam and a slipper cam to ensure smooth clutch operation and reduce back-torque, preventing rear tire hopping during quick downshifts.

POWER MODES

A choice between full power and low power modes allows riders to adjust power delivery to suit their preferences and riding conditions. In both modes, the output at lower RPM remains the same, but low power mode limits the overall output to approximately 75% of full power and provides a milder throttle response. The reduction in power and throttle response varies depending on engine speed (RPM), throttle position, and gear position, offering a customizable riding experience tailored to different scenarios.

INTEGRATED RIDING MODES

The Ninja 1100SX ABS features integrated riding modes that link Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) and Power Modes, allowing riders to efficiently adjust traction control and power delivery for different riding conditions. Riders can choose from three pre-set modes—Sport, Road, and Rain—or opt for a manual setting (Rider) where each system can be set independently. Sport mode is designed for spirited, sporty riding, while the Road mode accommodates a wide range of scenarios, from city commutes to highway cruises and rural roads. The Rain mode provides additional reassurance when riding on wet surfaces.

Switching between riding modes is convenient and can be done while riding using the button on the left handlebar, ensuring that riders can adapt to changing conditions seamlessly. The ability to customize the Rider mode further allows experienced riders to tailor the bike’s performance to their specific preferences, making the Ninja 1100SX ABS adaptable to various riding styles and environments.

KAWASAKI QUICK SHIFTER (KQS)

Complementing the exhilarating engine on the Ninja 1100 SX ABS is the contactless-type KQS which enables clutchless upshifts and downshifts for seamless acceleration and easy deceleration. During acceleration, the system detects the shift lever actuation and signals the ECU to retard ignition for clutchless gear engagement. During deceleration, KQS automatically controls engine speed for clutchless downshifting. The updated KQS now functions at a lower RPM, enhancing its versatility.

KAWASAKI TRACTION CONTROL (KTRC)

KTRC offers three modes to cover a wide range of riding conditions, enhancing sport riding performance and providing confidence on low-traction surfaces. Riders can select from Mode 1, which prioritizes forward acceleration; Mode 2, which balances acceleration performance and rider reassurance; and Mode 3, which facilitates smooth riding on challenging surfaces. The system can also be turned off for those who prefer manual control.

In Mode 1, sophisticated programming allows a degree of slip to maximize acceleration, with the system monitoring parameters such as front and rear wheel speed and various engine, machine, and rider inputs. The software bases its dynamic analysis on the chassis’ orientation relative to the road surface, adapting to corner camber and gradient without needing input from the IMU. This complex analysis helps predict and address unfavorable traction conditions, minimizing power drops and ensuring smooth operation by confirming conditions every 5 milliseconds and using ignition cut and airflow control via the Electronic Throttle Valves for quick reactions.

Modes 2 and 3 employ the same logic and control as Mode 1 during normal operation. However, when excessive rear wheel spin is detected, the system retards ignition timing and reduces engine output to regain grip, resulting in a natural feel and smooth engagement. Mode 3, being the most intrusive, assists riders in negotiating challenging patches like train tracks or manhole covers and extended stretches of bad road such as wet pavement, cobblestone, or gravel. It also limits wheel spin when starting on low-traction surfaces, providing maximum reassurance and control.

ELECTRONIC CRUISE CONTROL

Kawasaki’s electronic cruise control system on the Ninja 1100SX ABS allows riders to maintain a desired speed with the simple press of a button, eliminating the need to constantly apply the throttle. This feature reduces stress on the right hand during long-distance travel, promoting relaxed cruising and enhancing overall riding comfort. The system is conveniently operated from the left handle, where it can be engaged with a touch of a button, making it user-friendly and easily accessible.

Once the desired speed is set, the engine output is automatically adjusted via the Electronic Throttle Valves to maintain the speed, even when encountering ascending or descending grades. Riders can adjust the set speed using the “+” and “-” buttons for fine-tuning. The electronic cruise control disengages when the brake lever, clutch lever, or rear brake pedal are operated, or when gears are shifted. Additionally, closing the throttle beyond the “zero-throttle” position or large traction control interventions will automatically disengage the system.

KAWASAKI CORNERING MANAGEMENT FUNCTION (KCMF)

Kawasaki’s Cornering Management Function (KCMF) leverages advanced programming and minimal hardware to provide the ECU with a precise real-time understanding of the chassis dynamics. This proprietary dynamic modeling program examines multiple parameters to adapt to changing road and tire conditions. Using the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software and feedback from a compact IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), KCMF monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout a corner—from entry, through the apex, to exit—modulating brake force and engine power to ensure smooth transitions and help riders maintain their intended line.

On the Ninja 1100SX ABS, KCMF utilizes IMU feedback to oversee several systems, including KTRC (traction management and wheel-lift management) and KIBS (pitching management and corner braking management). This comprehensive monitoring and adjustment facilitate a seamless transition between acceleration and braking, enhancing the overall stability and performance of the motorcycle during cornering.

KAWASAKI INTELLIGENT ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM (KIBS)

Kawasaki’s Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) is a supersport-grade brake management system that uses high-precision control to regulate brake pressure during sporty riding. This multi-sensing system takes input from numerous sources, including front and rear wheel speed sensors, front caliper hydraulic pressure, and various engine ECU parameters like throttle position, engine speed, clutch actuation, and gear position. As the first mass-production brake system to link the ABS ECU and engine ECU, KIBS ensures precise brake pressure modulation in smaller increments than standard ABS systems, maintaining lever feel and ensuring light ABS pulses.

KIBS offers several benefits for sport riding, such as limiting rear lift, minimizing kickback, and accounting for back-torque. By monitoring front caliper hydraulic pressure, KIBS regulates pressure increases to reduce rear lift, enhancing braking stability. The system’s precise control minimizes kickback during operation, resulting in a smooth feel and minimal distraction for the rider. Additionally, by recognizing engine back-torque during downshifts, KIBS prevents unnecessary ABS intervention, leaving rear brake control to the rider. With IMU feedback, KIBS also provides corner braking management, modulating brake force during trail braking or mid-corner braking to help riders maintain their intended line through turns.

CHASSIS

The chassis on the Ninja 1100SX ABS is a testament to cutting-edge engineering, designed to provide superior handling and rider comfort. At its core is a highly rigid aluminum twin-tube frame, which offers a high degree of mass centralization. This design allows for a balance between agility and firm handling, helping the bike to remain stable and responsive in various riding conditions. The frame beams run over the engine, allowing for a narrow construction that is easy to grip with the knees, enhancing rider control and comfort during spirited rides.

This lightweight yet robust frame employs the engine as a stressed member, further contributing to its handling prowess. The 5-piece cast aluminum construction includes a steering stem, left and right main frames, and two cross pieces. The main frame components have open C-shaped cross sections and are die-cast to ensure a smooth surface finish, which not only adds to the frame’s aesthetic appeal but also enhances its structural integrity.

The frame uses four engine mounts, with all but the upper rear crankcase mount being rigid. The rubber upper rear mount helps absorb vibrations, ensuring a smoother ride, while the rigid mounts and engine’s role as a stressed member improve the bike’s handling capabilities. This combination allows for more direct transmission of engine feedback to the rider, providing a tactile connection that enhances the overall riding experience. The design of the frame thus ensures that the Ninja 1100SX ABS delivers both a firm, planted feeling and light, nimble turning, making it a versatile performer on the road.

SUSPENSION

The suspension system found on the Ninja 1100SX ABS is designed to provide exceptional responsiveness and comfort. Its suspension settings are finely tuned to quickly respond to rider inputs while effectively absorbing bumps on the road, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. This balance of responsiveness and comfort makes the Ninja 1100SX ABS ideal for both spirited rides and long-distance touring.

At the front, the bike features a 41mm inverted fork with stepless compression and rebound damping, along with spring preload adjustability. This setup allows riders to fine-tune the suspension to their preference, optimizing the bike’s handling characteristics for different riding conditions. Whether navigating twisty roads or cruising on highways, the front fork’s adjustability ensures a tailored and comfortable ride.

The rear suspension of the Ninja 1100SX ABS employs a Horizontal Back-link system, positioning the shock unit and linkage above the swingarm. This design frees up space typically occupied by the lower linkage in conventional Uni-Trak systems, allowing for a larger pre-chamber and a shorter muffler, contributing to mass centralization. The rear shock offers rebound and preload adjustability, with a remote preload adjuster that simplifies setting changes for riding two-up, hauling luggage, or rider preference. These features enhance the bike’s sport-touring potential, accommodating both aggressive and relaxed riding styles with ease.

BRAKES AND WHEELS

The brake system on the Ninja 1100SX ABS motorcycle provides outstanding stopping power and control. The large 300mm front discs are gripped by opposed 4-piston radial-mount monobloc calipers, featuring differentiated diameter pistons with a 32mm upper and 30mm lower configuration. These monobloc calipers provide a firm initial touch, allowing for easy modulation of brake force and delivering exceptional overall performance. The inclusion of a radial-pump front brake master cylinder further enhances the control and feel, making the braking experience both precise and responsive.

At the rear, the Ninja 1100SX ABS features a new, larger 260mm brake disc, up from the previous 250mm, which offers increased stopping power to match the bike’s enhanced engine displacement. The single-piston caliper efficiently slows the rear disc, contributing to balanced braking performance. The switch to round brake discs from the previous petal design not only adds to the modern aesthetics of the bike but also maintains superb braking efficiency. The supersport-style high-precision brake management system, KIBS, provides added reassurance, by preventing wheel lockup during sudden stops.

The Ninja 1100SX ABS rides on lightweight, supersport-style 6-spoke wheels that add to its sporty image while minimizing unsprung weight for improved handling. These wheels are equipped with new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tires, which offer enhanced grip in both dry and wet conditions, increasing rider confidence and enjoyment. Additionally, the new conventional rear axle adjusters facilitate maintenance tasks, ensuring that upkeep is straightforward and efficient. Together, these elements create a high-performance braking and wheel setup that complements the powerful engine and agile chassis on the Ninja 1100SX ABS.

ERGONOMICS

The Ninja 1100SX ABS has been designed with ergonomics in mind, offering a blend of control and comfort that suits a wide range of riding scenarios. Whether navigating the bustling streets of a city, embarking on a long-distance tour, or enjoying spirited sport riding, the bike’s relaxed riding position ensures riders remain comfortable and in control. This versatility makes the Ninja 1100SX ABS an excellent choice for riders seeking a bike that can adapt to various riding conditions.

The riding position of the Ninja 1100SX ABS is relatively upright compared to supersport models, offering both comfort and control. The handlebars are separate and raised, contributing to the sporty yet comfortable stance. Mounted to the fork tube tops that extend above the upper triple clamp, the handlebars provide an ideal balance between responsiveness and ease of use. Additionally, new weights added to the insides of the handlebars, complemented by heavier bar ends, effectively reduce vibration, resulting in a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Rider comfort is further enhanced by thoughtful details throughout the bike’s design. Vents inside the fairings are strategically placed to direct hot engine air away from the rider, minimizing discomfort during long rides. The seat, positioned at a height of 32.3 inches for easy ground reach, features dense urethane cushioning that is both springy and quick to rebound. The seat cover material is highly elastic, ensuring excellent comfort and durability even in cold temperatures, reducing the risk of tearing or ripping when exposed to harsh conditions.

Passenger comfort is also a priority on the Ninja 1100SX ABS. Ergonomically sculpted passenger grips are naturally positioned for ease of use, making it comfortable for passengers to hold on during rides. The front footpegs are rubber-mounted to minimize vibrations transmitted to the rider, while vibration-absorbing weights on the back of the foot guards further reduce fluttering. Both the front and rear footpegs are equipped with rubber pads, enhancing comfort and ensuring that riders and passengers alike enjoy a smooth, vibration-free experience.

The Ninja 1100SX ABS features a stylish windshield with four adjustable positions, ranging from sporty to maximum wind protection, catering to rider preferences and enhancing comfort. This adjustment can be easily made by hand, requiring no tools, by simply pressing the release button located below the instrument panel. For safety, windshield adjustments should only be done when the bike is stopped.

TFT COLOR INSTRUMENTATION

The Ninja 1100SX ABS features a compact 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation that enhances the cockpit’s high-tech, high-grade appearance. This high-grade full-color display uses TFT (thin-film transistor) technology to provide exceptional visibility. The screen’s background color is selectable between black or white, and the brightness adjusts automatically to match the available light. The display includes a wide range of functions such as a digital speedometer, digital bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator, shift lamp, fuel gauge, odometer, dual trip meters, current and average fuel consumption, remaining range, average speed, total time, coolant temperature, clock, battery voltage, Kawasaki service reminder, oil change reminder, and an Economical Riding Indicator.

In addition to scrollable multi-function windows, the instrumentation offers two display modes that cater to different riding styles. Type 1, designed with touring in mind, provides an easy-to-read, calm layout that offers a substantial amount of information at a glance. Type 2, designed for sport riding, prioritizes important information and presents it graphically for easy digestion. This mode visually illustrates G-force, lean angle (based on feedback from the IMU), and throttle or brake force application, allowing riders to access crucial data quickly and efficiently.

SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY

Smartphone connectivity through integrated Bluetooth technology in the instrument panel, allows riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Utilizing the RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE*, riders can access numerous instrument functions, significantly enhancing the motorcycling experience. This connectivity provides real-time data and control options directly from the rider’s smartphone, making the riding experience more integrated and convenient.

A newly updated version of RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE includes a voice command feature, enabling riders to control the app hands-free, thereby maintaining full control of the motorcycle. This innovation ensures that riders can access necessary information and conveniently make adjustments without taking their hands off the handlebars or their feet off the pegs.

The app offers a variety of functions that cater to different aspects of riding. Vehicle Info allows riders to view essential information such as the fuel gauge, odometer, and maintenance schedule on their smartphone. The Riding Log function logs GPS route information and vehicle running data, which can be reviewed later. Telephone notices ensure that riders are aware of incoming calls or messages by displaying notifications on the instrument panel. The Tuning options, both General Settings and Kawasaki Riding Management, allow for personalized settings and riding mode adjustments via the smartphone, which can be uploaded to the bike when in proximity. Additionally, the Navigation feature enables route planning, waypoint management, and real-time navigation, providing a comprehensive tool for any journey.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP and all trademarks, registered trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

STYLING

The Ninja 1100SX ABS boasts a distinctive, supersport-style full-fairing bodywork that is sure to turn heads. This sleek design not only enhances the bike’s aesthetic appeal but also provides significant wind protection, making it suitable for touring rides. The integration of chin spoilers, reminiscent of those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R sportbikes, strengthens the Ninja family’s iconic look, creating a cohesive design language that is both aggressive and elegant.

A sharp, compact design of the LED headlamps contributes to the fierce expression on the Ninja 1100SX ABS, making it instantly recognizable on the road. The LED taillight, featuring red LED bulbs and a smoked lens, adds a touch of class to the tail cowl, enhancing the bike’s appearance. This all-LED lighting package is completed by the built-in front turn signals, compact rear turn signals, and license plate lamp for a modern look.

The five-gallon fuel tank offers substantial range and features a dynamic design with a tall upper surface and supersport-style flared edges, which has a trim shape at the rear that makes it easy to grip with the knees.

Further contributing to the sporty appearance of the Ninja 1100SX ABS is the single-sided muffler, which not only adds to the bike’s sleek profile but also accentuates its performance-oriented character. The combination of these styling features creates a motorcycle that embodies both power and elegance, appealing to riders who appreciate a bold and refined design.

Also new for 2025 is a USB type-C outlet that is mounted to the handlebars for easy access, adding convenience in a variety of riding conditions.

NINJA 1100SX SE ABS ADDITIONAL FEATURES

The Special Edition Ninja 1100SX SE ABS motorcycle offers several exclusive features that set it apart from the standard model, enhancing both its performance and aesthetics. One of the standout features is the upgraded braking system, which includes Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers, a Brembo master cylinder, and Brembo brake discs. These components provide stronger braking performance and improved control, while the steel-braided lines further enhance the brake package, ensuring precise and reliable stopping power.

In terms of suspension, the Ninja 1100SX SE ABS is equipped with an Öhlins S46 rear shock, featuring an aluminum body with single-tube construction. This advanced shock includes a large 46mm piston and internal oil and gas chambers separated by a floating piston, delivering an exceptional sense of grip and handling. The Öhlins rear shock not only contributes to a more supple ride feel but also features a remote preload adjuster, making it easy to adjust the settings without tools. This adjustability is particularly useful for accommodating tandem riding or additional luggage, providing flexibility for various riding scenarios.

The visual appeal on the Ninja 1100SX SE ABS is enhanced by gold-colored front and rear wheels, as well as a gold-alumite finish on the front fork outer tubes, giving the bike a distinctive and standout look. Additionally, the SE model includes grip heaters, which keep the rider’s hands warm in cooler weather, adding an extra layer of comfort for both city rides and long-distance tours. These heaters fully enclose the grips, ensuring excellent warmth and making the Ninja 1100SX SE a versatile and comfortable choice for riders in varying climates.

2025 KAWASAKI VERSYS 1100 SE LT ABS MOTORCYCLE — DESTINATION: EVERYWHERE

Kawasaki is known for its versatility, innovation, and high performance, and the new 2025 Versys 1100 SE LT ABS continues this trend. This adventure-style motorcycle is an adaptable powerhouse, designed for destinations everywhere. The 2025 model features a new powerful 1,099cc in-line four-cylinder engine, with the latest technology in both engine design and tuning. It also comes with a high-performance frame and a full range of advanced rider support features.

What makes the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS stand out for short trips or long adventures, is its smooth, responsive engine and lightweight frame equipped with Kawasaki’s Electronic Controlled Suspension (KECS). This combination ensures an enjoyable, comfortable ride whether you are solo or with a passenger.

Designed for a variety of riders, the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS is perfect for street riding and promises fun in many different scenarios. It includes a more powerful engine, an updated Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), a USB-C port on the handlebar, and smartphone connectivity with RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE**, with available voice command feature.

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS is packed with top-tier components, premium features and cutting-edge technology, such as Electronic Throttle Valves (ETV), Showa front fork with Kawasaki Electronic Controlled Suspension (KECS), and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF).

2025 KAWASAKI VERSYS 1100 SE LT ABS HIGHLIGHTS:

NEW 1,099cc 4-stroke in-line four engine

1,099cc 4-stroke in-line four engine NEW improved Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)

improved Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) Advanced electronics package

NEW USB type-C outlet

USB type-C outlet NEW RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE* with voice command

RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE* with voice command Relaxed riding position

Unique Versys styling

ENGINE

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS comes with a powerful 4-stroke in-line four engine that delivers strong performance, especially in the midrange and top-end. The engine displacement size has been increased to 1,099cc as well as several other updates that include a 3mm longer stroke, new piston shape with higher compression ratio, new intake funnel length, new intake port shape, and new cam profile for an increase of 13 peak HP. This upgrade not only gives the bike more strength but also improves low-to-mid-range torque, ensuring the rider gets a quick and responsive feel when it’s needed. The sound of the exhaust and intake adds to the thrill, letting riders hear and feel the engine as they ride.

The engine uses a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve setup with a bore and stroke of 77.0 x 59.0mm. This design provides plenty of power and torque, making the bike suitable for different riding situations. The 3mm longer stroke compared to earlier models helps improve torque, which enhances acceleration and overall performance. The downdraft throttle bodies allow air to flow quickly and directly into the engine, maximizing performance and responsiveness. A secondary balancer reduces vibrations, so the ride stays smooth and comfortable, even at high speeds.

The flywheel mass has been increased to match the larger engine, which improves handling at lower speeds. Fifth and sixth gears are longer to give a better power feel in fifth gear and reduce engine speed when cruising in sixth gear, making highway riding more comfortable. The overall gearing is set up to optimize the feel of the more powerful engine. The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS utilizes gear ratios that were chosen to accommodate a wide range of riding situations, including sport riding, highway cruising or riding fully loaded with a passenger and luggage. The exhaust system has a 4-into-2-into-1 design, adding a sporty look while also helping with exhaust management through an additional O2 sensor and catalyzer. Revised Digital Fuel Injection (DFI) settings and throttle valve opening characteristics match the higher displacement and help provide stronger low to mid-range response.

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS also features a high-tech throttle system. The 38mm throttle bore is chosen for its quick response at low-to-mid-range speeds, and it’s lighter than previous models, saving about 130g. The intake port has been narrowed to increase air intake speed, which helps improve performance at lower revs. The ECU settings have been fine-tuned to match the engine’s higher displacement, ensuring smooth throttle control and overall performance.

One of the standout features is the race-inspired Assist & Slipper clutch. This technology not only reduces back-torque and prevents rear tire hopping during quick downshifts but uses fewer and lighter clutch springs to help make the clutch feel light and easy to use. The system uses an assist cam and a slipper cam to keep the clutch operation smooth and controlled.

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle has an updated contactless-type quick shifter with a shorter throw that allows for ultra-quick, full-power upshifts and clutchless downshifts. The Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) detects that the shift lever has been actuated and sends a signal to the ECU to cut ignition so that the next gear can be engaged for clutchless shifting. During deceleration, the KQS system controls engine speed to perfectly match engine RPM, which smoothly engages the lower gear, allowing effortless downshifts. The improved KQS feature operates in a wider range of rpm, with the minimum changing from 2,500 rpm to 1,500 rpm, giving riders smooth shifts during slower-speed riding for added riding comfort.

CHASSIS

The frame of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS is composed of a five-piece cast aluminum construction, consisting of steering stem, left and right main frames, and two cross pieces. The two main sections of frame components have open C-shaped cross sections and were die-cast to ensure a smooth surface finish. The lightweight, highly rigid frame uses the engine as a stressed member, which contributes to handling, offering a firm, planted feeling and light, nimble turning. The sub-frame is composed of a steel tube trellis design, which enables the high payload capacity of 485 lbs. for carrying a passenger or luggage. To create the sleek appearance, the frame was constructed with the fewest number of welds possible.

SUSPENSION

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle is equipped with 5.9-inches of long travel suspension, both front and rear. The 43mm Showa cartridge fork and Showa BFRC lite rear shock utilize the latest in Kawasaki Electronically Controlled Suspension technology (KECS).

Compression and rebound damping for both the forks and shock are generated (and adjusted) electronically via the KECS system that is controlled by a solenoid valve with direct actuation and allows for extremely quick reaction time. Riders can choose base settings from four modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider mode (Manual). KECS then adjusts to the road surface environment in real-time to provide the ideal damping, considering vehicle speed, and stroke speed. Deceleration is also accounted for to manage the natural pitching that occurs under braking. Riders can electronically control the rear shock preload settings as well. KECS offers three different preload settings: rider only, rider with luggage, and rider with passenger and luggage; riders can fine-tune these settings with 10 levels of adjustment.

The forks and shock have built-in stroke sensors that provide real-time stroke speed and compression information. The sensor coils provide input to the KECS ECU every millisecond. This is complemented by information provided by the IMU (acceleration/deceleration) every 10 milliseconds, and the FI ECU (vehicle speed) every 10 milliseconds. The KECS ECU then directs current to the solenoids to adjust damping as required by the situation. This results in quick reaction time to road conditions and maintains a natural feeling that is crucial to the ride feeling at one with the motorcycle.

The KECS, coupled with a Showa 43mm inverted cartridge fork and BFRC lite suspension components, delivers added confidence in rough road conditions and assures the tires feel planted when cornering.

Software for the semi-active Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) system integrates Showa’s Skyhook EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) technology to deliver an even more collected ride. The Skyhook concept imagines a hook supporting the motorcycle’s sprung weight and modulates the suspension’s damping force to allow the wheels to track road dips and bumps while maintaining the motorcycle’s vertical position with minimal disturbance.

BRAKES + WHEELS

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS comes equipped with sporty, lightweight six-spoke 17-inch wheels front and rear. For a bike with unlimited street riding potential, it was crucial to find tires that offer superb cornering performance for more fun on canyon roads, and a strong on-road image to go with the sporty character.

Handling the stopping duties for the new Versys 1100 SE LT ABS is a full round disc brake setup, featuring Kawasaki’s Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) technology. The Radial-pump front brake master cylinder commands a pair of 4-piston radial-mount monobloc calipers to grip a pair of 310mm brake discs, providing plenty of stopping power. The rear brake features a single piston, pin-slide caliper gripping a new larger-diameter 260mm disc for increased stopping power to match the engine’s increased output.

ERGONOMICS

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS has several ergonomic features that enhance performance and comfort. At the front of the motorcycle, an adjustable windscreen, vent layout, and cowl design increase performance and comfort. The large windscreen height can be adjusted from the rider’s seat, without tools, using two knobs on the inside of the screen to suit the rider’s height preference. The adjustable windscreen is equipped with a centrally located vent, which helps reduce the negative pressure effect in the cockpit, increasing rider comfort at high speeds. The upper cowling design and wider fairing provide increased wind protection while keeping fresh air routed to the areas of the engine bay that produce the most heat.

The wide handlebar and seat design along with low and forward footpeg position of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS creates a spacious and confidence-inspiring rider triangle. The upright riding position accommodates a variety of riding styles, broadening the spectrum of riding enjoyment and offering a high level of comfort, a great benefit for longer rides.

KQR 28 LITER SADDLEBAGS

The saddlebag mounting system of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle utilizes a quick release mechanism, which allows for convenient removal and installation of the saddlebags. Seamlessly integrating the saddlebags with the rear of the bike, the clean-mount system positions them close to the centerline of the motorcycle and thanks to its clean, clutter-free design, ensures the rear of the bike still looks good with the saddlebags removed. The standard KQR 28-liter hard saddlebags are rated for up to 11 lbs. storage weight and utilize the one-key system, which means they can be unlocked and removed with the ignition key. They are also color-matched to the body of the bike and have the Kawasaki logo stamped into their covers, ensuring a well-integrated, high-quality image. The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS can also accommodate an accessory top case with saddlebags, offering multiple configuration options.

STYLING

The styling and design of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS features smooth, flowing lines throughout the chassis and bodywork, Highly Durable Paint and all-LED lighting which helps to create a motorcycle that is sure to keep even the most seasoned riders enticed. The engine and sub-frame area were consciously presented as a styling element, as it showcases the trellis-style sub-frame. In addition to the strategic use of colored pieces, the design displays the balanced use of metal and composite materials, with each part’s material reflecting its functionality. The front design with long, slim reflectors contributes to sporty looks while offering increased protection for the fork inner tubes. The engine color is all black, highlighting the new powerful engine, and the cylinder head is now more visible with deeper engraving to give it a 3D appearance.

Kawasaki’s Highly Durable Paint was chosen for all high-touch areas including the fuel tank, side cowls, and side covers on the Versys 1100 SE LT. The Highly Durable Paint features a special coat that allows certain types of scratches to repair themselves, enabling the paint to maintain its high-quality finish. Soft and hard segments in the coat work together like a chemical spring, creating a trampoline effect that absorbs impacts. The Highly Durable Matte Paint is highly wear-resistant, enabling the paint’s beautiful finish to be maintained for years to come. In some cases, it can take approximately one week for the paint to recover, and deeper scratches caused by keys, coins, zippers and snaps may not recover.

Complementing the sleek and elegant appearance of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS are all-LED lighting and cornering lights. Each of the LED headlamps features low and high beams as well as a position lamp. The headlamps offer significantly increased brightness. The LED cornering lights, which are built into the shrouds, help to illuminate the road when cornering. Each of the three lights has a fixed direction and is activated based on lean angle. As the bike leans over, the lights come on in order, creating a wider illuminated path in the direction the bike is heading.

INSTRUMENTATION

Instrumentation with an advanced, high-tech design gives the cockpit of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS a very high-class appearance and feel. The analog-style tachometer is complemented by a high-grade full-color TFT LCD screen, which automatically adjusts screen brightness to suit available light. The screen enables information to be displayed graphically. Two selectable display modes allow riders to prioritize the information they want to see depending on the kind of riding they are doing at the time. The first mode was designed with touring in mind; the easy-to-read, calm layout offers a substantial amount of information immediately. The second mode was designed with sport riding in mind. Important information is prioritized and presented graphically for easy digestion: tracking information such as the G-forces through the feedback from the IMU, throttle and brake force application are illustrated visually rather than numerically. In addition to the digital speedometer and standard gear position indicator, display functions on the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle include a fuel gauge, odometer, dual trip meters, current and average fuel consumption, remaining range, coolant temperature, intake air temperature, clock, Economical Riding Indicator, integrated riding modes, IMU indicator and smartphone connectivity.

ELECTRONICS

The strength of Kawasaki’s cutting-edge electronics has always been the highly sophisticated programming that, using minimal hardware, gives the ECU an accurate real-time picture of what the chassis is doing and what the rider wants, to best support the rider’s intentions with a natural feel.

Using the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software including input from a compact Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout the corner to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner. The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS utilizes the input from multiple sensors to optimize ride quality via the Kawasaki Electronic Controlled Suspension (KECS) and the Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Braking System (KIBS).

The Bosch compact IMU weighs in at only 40 g. The IMU allows an additional layer of precision to be added to the already high-level components. The system uses minimal hardware but complex Kawasaki proprietary software. The IMU monitors inertia along six DOF (degrees of freedom) Acceleration along longitudinal, transverse and vertical axes, plus roll rate and pitch rate are measured. The sixth axis, yaw rate, is calculated by the ECU using Kawasaki original proprietary software developed through World Superbike racing experience. The motorcycle’s ECU gains an even clearer real-time picture of chassis orientation, and its software is uniquely predictive as it combines chassis orientation information with real-time monitoring of the rider’s intentions to enable the control systems to maximize forward acceleration.

Smartphone connectivity through integrated Bluetooth technology in the instrument panel, allows riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Utilizing the RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE*, riders can access numerous instrument functions, significantly enhancing the motorcycling experience. This connectivity provides real-time data and control options directly from the rider’s smartphone, making the riding experience more integrated and convenient.

SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY

A newly updated version of RIDEOLOGY THE APP MOTORCYCLE includes an available voice command feature, enabling riders to control the app hands-free, thereby maintaining full control of the motorcycle. This innovation assists riders with accessing necessary information conveniently without taking their hands off the handlebars or their feet off the pegs.

The app offers a variety of functions that cater to different aspects of riding. Vehicle Info allows riders to view essential information such as the fuel gauge, odometer, and maintenance schedule on their smartphone. The Riding Log function logs GPS route information and vehicle running data, which can be reviewed later. Telephone notices ensure that riders are aware of incoming calls or messages by displaying notifications on the instrument panel. The Tuning options, both General Settings and Kawasaki Riding Management, allow for personalized settings and riding mode adjustments via the smartphone, which can be uploaded to the bike when in proximity. Additionally, the Navigation feature enables route planning, waypoint management, and real-time navigation, providing a comprehensive tool for any journey.

Power & Integrated Riding Mode Selection

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle allows riders to choose from Full Power or Low Power modes, setting power delivery to suit preference and conditions. While output at lower rpm is very similar, Low Power mode limits output to approximately 75% of Full Power and uses a milder throttle response. Reduction in both power and throttle response varies according to engine speed, throttle position, and gear position.

All-inclusive modes that link KTRC, Power Mode and KECS allow riders to efficiently set traction control, power delivery, and suspension characteristics to suit a given riding situation with a single adjustment. Riders can choose from four settings: Sport, Road, Rain or a Rider (Manual) setting. The Sport setting enables riders to enjoy sporty handling. The Road setting provides comfortable riding characteristics over a wide range of situations, from city riding to highway cruising and rural roads. The Rain setting offers rider reassurance when riding on a low-traction surface. In the manual Rider mode, each of the systems can be customized.

KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control)

The Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) featured on the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle has three modes for riders to choose from that enable optimal performance for a wide range of riding conditions, offering either enhanced sport riding performance or the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate a variety of surfaces with confidence. Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software, complemented by input from the IMU, delivers this one-of-a-kind precise control. The system can also be turned off if riders elect to do so.

KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System)

Kawasaki’s supersport-grade ABS is standard equipment on the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS motorcycle. This is based on the same system used on the Ninja ZX-10RR and Ninja H2 motorcycles, with programming and settings revised to suit both the street performance parameters and long-travel suspension of the Versys 1100 SE LT ABS. High-precision brake pressure control enables the system to avoid reduced brake performance due to excessive pressure drops, allowing lever feel to be maintained when KIBS is active, and helps ensure ABS pulses feel smooth.

Electronic Cruise Control

The Versys 1100 SE LT ABS is equipped with electronic cruise control, which improves the overall comfort for those long days on the road. The new cruise control system enables riders to set and maintain their desired speed with the simple press of a button. Once activated, the rider does not have to constantly apply the throttle to maintain speed. The cruise control helps to reduce rider fatigue when traveling long distances, allowing the rider to relax and enjoy cruising, contributing to a high level of riding comfort.

2025 Model Variations