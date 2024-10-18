Interactive Friday: Motorcycling From Past to Present!

There has been a lot and I mean a lot of changes over the past 25 years in motorcycling. Welcome to Interactive Friday: Motorcycling From Past to Present! Depending on when you discovered riding and starting your in-depth journey you have seen it too. Now KTM, like many other manufacturers are introducing new digital touchscreen gauges on your motorcycle along with (AMT) Automated Manual Transmission. We asked riders how they felt about both new technologies and the answers were shocking and a little surprising… I’m sure KTM will be interested in the feedback!

I had a question this week I couldn’t answer well and that’s are we attracting youth to motorcycle riding thanks to eBike’s, Automatic Transmissions and Tech & Motorbike Designs. What do you think, are we? Well, that inspired our Rider Poll on X! “How Old Are You” to find out and while it is still actively running right now, the results show we are not unfortunately. With 54.3% of riders in the 36 – 59 Years old and another 40% in the 60 and older all this new tech isn’t helping at all as just 1.4% 10 – 20 Years Old and a tiny 4.3% 21 – 35 Years Old are interested! So while motorcycle manufacturers keep pushing technology that over 94.3% of riders don’t want they are also pushing out sales as well… Not so good there.

Today’s Friday Speed Poll is: How fast is too fast on a motorcycle? 🏍️🌪️  Yesterday in Canada, a Motorcyclist filmed himself speeding at more than 250 km/h (155 mph) on a Yamaha R6, posted it on Social Media and gets charged. Lots of opinions and comments so far… did you add your 2 cents in?

On a Total Motorcycle website note for readers, we are entering our slow season in riding now with the end of October just around the corner. Content won’t be affected but I did want you to know that ironically new 2025 models arrive around now till February. So just because it’s not riding season and in some areas there might be snow on the roads, the work doesn’t stop here at Total Motorcycle.com!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

