Adrian Huertas: “I would have liked to end the season on the podium but it doesn’t matter.”

Bulega on top form, comes close to a hat-trick of wins at Jerez. Difficult weekend for Bautista. Newly-crowned World Supersport champion Huertas concludes Race-2 in fourth.

It was a weekend to remember for Nicolò Bulega. After his splendid victory in Saturday’s Race-1, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider brings the Panigale V4R to triumph at the end of a spectacular Superpole Race in which he gets the better of Razgatlioglu. In Race 2 Bulega seems to be able to complete his season in the best possible way, but a red flag five laps from the end does not allow him to attempt the decisive attack on the Turkish rider.

Alvaro Bautista makes up positions in the Superpole Race, finishing ninth. In Race 2, however, the Spaniard did not find a good feeling and crashed in the middle of the race.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m pleased with this weekend. It was the best round of an excellent season for me. I think that I have taken at least one podium (24 in total) at every circuit, which fills me with pride. I thank the team for everything they have done for me”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I certainly didn’t expect to end the season like this. I encountered many difficulties on a circuit where I won thrice last year. I can’t wait to get out on track on Tuesday for testing to try and get the best possible set-up for next season”.

WorldSSP

Fourth place for Adrian Huertas in Race-2 of WorldSSP.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I would have liked to end the season on the podium, but it doesn’t matter. It has been an extraordinary year in which we have achieved a fantastic title. I will never finish to thank the team, Aruba and Feel Racing for this opportunity. Now it is time to celebrate with all this great family”.