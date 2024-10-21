Razgatlioğlu and Bulega indomitable in Jerez

Newly crowned WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) closed out the 2024 season in grand form, winning the final race of the year on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit. He and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), who finished second, raced with standard SC1 tyres at the front and SCX at the rear. The two maintained a fast pace, finishing almost 11 seconds ahead of third-place rider, Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who had opted for the SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear. Bulega had already won the Superpole Race in the morning, finishing 2.3 seconds ahead of Razgatlioğlu with a tyre combination of SC1 at the front and standard SCQ at the rear. The Race 2 win went to Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) in WorldSSP, where he relied on SC1 front and SCX rear tyres to take this final victory of the season. All the other riders on the grid also went with the same combination. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BR Corse/Yamaha) and Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) both earned world champion titles today in WorldSSP 300 and WorldWCR respectively. In both championships, all the riders used Pirelli Diablo Superbike SC1 tyres at the front and the rear. The Pirelli Best Lap Awards were also assigned today, rewarding the riders who have done the most race fast laps in their respective categories. Recognition went to Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) for WorldSBK, Adrian Huertas (Aruba it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) for WorldSSP, Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) for WorldSSP 300, and Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) for WorldWCR. An extremely rewarding season that also leaves us with clear ideas for development



“With yesterday’s victory, BMW became the seventh manufacturer to win the WorldSBK riders championship. This means that, in the Pirelli era, practically all the manufacturers have won a world title, further confirming the universal validity of our solutions. This milestone comes during an extremely positive season for us. The goal was to introduce improvements to the rear tyres to keep performance high in terms of grip, at the same time increasing resistance and duration, and we can say with certainty that we achieved the result. We focused primarily on the soft and supersoft compounds, the SC0 and the SCX, and, drawing the sums at the end of the season, the results are extremely positive. The two SC0 development specifications, the D0661 introduced in Portimão and the D0640 seen in Aragón, were the most used in the races where they were available, even bringing home most of the wins. The SCX in D0820 specification also garnered high favour. Introduced in Magny-Cours and then brought to Cremona, Estoril, and Jerez, it was extremely popular with the riders and widely used in the long races. We as highly satisfied with the standard options as we are with the development solutions, which demonstrated the full potential of further raising the performance bar combined with duration and adapting well to different types of circuits and weather conditions. We are closing out 2024 with two more newly crowned World Champions: Ana Carrasco in WorldWCR and Aldi Satya Mahendra in WorldSSP 300. Congratulations to all!” WorldSBK · The Superpole Race started with 23°C asphalt temperature and almost all the riders chose the SC1 front – SCQ rear combination, including the top three finishers, in order: Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Only Ivo Lopes (Honda) went against the crowd, choosing the SC2 for the rear, as well as the two Honda riders, Iker Lecuona and Tetsuta Nagashima, who went with the SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear. · On the sixth lap of the Superpole Race, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’38,528, almost half a second faster than the previous record that Álvaro Bautista had held since 2019. · The top two finishers made the same tyre choices in Race 2, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati), racing with SC1 at the front and standard SCX at the rear, as did seven other riders. Third place finisher, Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), opted instead for the SCX development tyre in D0820 specification, still combined with the SC1 front, chosen by the other half of the grid as well. The only exception was Ivo Lopes (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda), who preferred the SC2 for the front. ⁠ WorldSSP · Victory for Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) in Race 2, using the SC1 front and SCX rear combination. Like him, all the other riders on the grid also put on the same standard tyres, including the second and third place finishers, respectively Valentin Debise (Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). · Race 2 was the hottest of all the weekend sessions, with asphalt temperatures at the start reaching 41°C. ⁠ WorldSSP 300 · Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BR Corse/Yamaha) is the newly crowned WorldSSP 300 Champion. The Indonesian rider took the title in the final race of the season, which was held today, gaining the upper hand over Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), who finished the season second overall 21 points behind the champion. All the riders in this category raced throughout the season with standard SC1 tyres at both the front and rear. ⁠ WorldWCR · Thanks to her third place finish today, Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) is the first FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship champion. The battle with Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team), second overall, lasted all the way to the final corner of the final race, with the new champion winning by 29 points. All of the lady riders who participated in the opening season of the WorldWCR used Pirelli Diablo Superbike SC1 tyres on both the front and the rear in every race.