Aprilia Tuareg Racing dominates the Motorally

After the triumph in 2023, Aprilia Tuareg Racing also dominated the 2024 season of the Italian Motorally Championship, confirming the competitiveness of the Tuareg 660 and the excellence of the team’s efforts. The final stages, held in Olbia, Sardinia, confirmed the titles of Jacopo Cerutti in the G-1000 class and Claudio Spanu in the FX class. Jacopo Cerutti rounded off a perfect season by winning the G-1000 class title for the second year in a row on Saturday, clinching the championship a day early. It has been a successful season for Cerutti, with five victories and eight podiums in the G-1000 class out of eight races, as well as one win and three podiums in the overall standing. What made this season unique was the first ever victory of a twin-cylinder bike in the overall Motorally standing during the Rapino stage, marking a historic record. The weekend also featured the second and final round of the Italian Raid TT Championship, which Cerutti won, adding another title to his collection. Claudio Spanu secured an exceptional result as well, in his debut on the Tuareg 660, winning both races in Olbia, thus securing the title in the FX class, a category dedicated to rally-raid bikes. The Sardinian rider impressed with his speed right from the very first stage, showcasing both his great talent and the excellent versatility of the Tuareg 660. It was also a solid season for Francesco Montanari, who competed in the G-1000 class and finished in Olbia in fifth and a sixth place. Worth highlighting the excellent collaboration with Metzeler, as it was crucial for Jacopo Cerutti to win his second Italian title in the G-1000 class. The renewed Metzeler Karoo range has been specially designed for twin and single cylinder bikes to offer the best performances on both the Italian Motorally and the African marathons. This is how the 2024 Italian Motorcycle Championship ends, with the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team as the undisputed protagonist in various classes. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 bikes, developed in close collaboration with GCorse of the Guareschi brothers, have established themselves as the benchmark bikes, proving their competitiveness and reliability, and writing a historic chapter for twin-cylinder bikes in the championship with their overall victory in the Rapino stage. Now, the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team is preparing for a new and important goal: the Africa Eco Race, scheduled for December, where they will aim to replicate last year’s historic victory. JACOPO CERUTTI

“The perfect season doesn’t exist, but the important thing is that we reached our primary goal: to win the championship. Among our successes were the first place in the overall standing at Rapino and several podium finishes. I am happy because we competed against riders from other teams and with completely different bikes, a challenge that pushed us to always give our best.” CLAUDIO SPANU

“It has been a challenging season all around. In the first races, I made some mistakes due to my inexperience, but as time went by, I learned more and more about the rules of this class. Thanks to the invaluable support of Aprilia Racing and the Guareschi Team, the season ended with the Italian FX Championship title, won at home in Sardinia, which makes the victory even more special.” VITTORIANO GUARESCHI

“The season went very well, even better than last year, thanks to Jacopo, who delivered an exceptional performance, and also secured first place in the overall standing at Rapino. Claudio also did an excellent job in the FX class as he had to get used to the category improving his performances until the final victory.” MASSIMO RIVOLA

“The Aprilia Tuareg with the Guareschi team confirms its leadership in this championship. Jacopo Cerutti has been exceptional, as always, as we are getting used to his perfect performances. I am also very happy for Claudio Spanu, who has won the title in Sardinia, at his home. It was his first year with the Tuareg and he showed a great performance. Worth mentioning the excellent speed of Cecco Montanari, I’m sure he will soon be one of the leaders in this category as well. Congratulations again to the Guareschi team and to this unbeatable bike”.