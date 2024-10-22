Chang International Circuit for MotoGP of Thailand the penultimate stop on Asian tour

Aprilia Racing back to work for the Thai GP
VIÑALES AND ESPARGARÓ ON TRACK IN BURIRAM FOR THE RUSH FINALE
After the Australian Grand Prix, Aprilia Racing and their riders, Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, head to Chang International Circuit for the GP of Thailand, the penultimate stop on the Asian tour.

Maverick Viñales is prepping to return to a track that favours him, having taken two MotoGP podiums there in 2018 and 2019. After his encouraging performances in Motegi and Phillip Island, where he took a spot on the front row in qualifying, Viñales is determined to confirm the speed he demonstrated in recent rounds and to solidify the potential with a noteworthy race result.

Aleix Espargaró is also highly motivated to tackle the Thai weekend, keen to regain the speed and feeling that had made him stand out in the early part of the season. Chang International Circuit is a track where the Spaniard has already demonstrated his qualities. Last year, he took a spot on the front row in qualifying and finished fifth in the sprint race – his best result on this track since it was added to the MotoGP calendar.

Chang International Circuit, located in Buriram, was built in 2014 and hosted its first Motorcycle Grand Prix World Championship round in 2018. The track stretches out 4,550 metres and consists in 12 turns – 7 righthanders and 5 lefthanders. The track layout is characterized by alternating long straights and demanding braking sections.

I am highly motivated because this is a track where I struggled last year. I’m ready, since this is a circuit where I’ve finished on the podium most of the time since MotoGP has raced here. I believe I can be rather fast here. We’ll try to bring out the best and put the RS-GP24 back on the podium.
Chang is a track that I like. Last year we did a great race, starting from the front row and finishing not far behind the leaders. This year I am struggling quite a bit, especially in low temperatures being unable to find the right grip. I hope in Thailand, where it will undoubtedly be hot, I’ll be able to be competitive. The qualifiers will be fundamental and that is where I have not been doing the best recently, considering how much they influence the race results. I hope to do better on Saturday in Thailand and to have a better weekend.
