Be the rocket man and blast off with the new 2023 Zero Electric Artemis Launch, new 2023 Zero models including 2 new ones, the 2023 Zero FXE and 2023 Zero FX with more 2023 models arriving today. The new FXE with an equally breathtaking profile and performance is welcomed addition to the Zero line up. 100 mile range, Cypher II operating system, 78lbs of torque and 100% electric powertrain. Tesla put up the Tesla Roadster in space, NASA the Artemis moon rocket now Zero Motorcycles join in the technology eBike race with the new FXE and FX. The future isn’t dark, but the all-new 2023 FXE is. All new high gloss black makes our futuristic FXE stealthier than ever.

We wish the NASA Artemis team the best of success, let’s go to the moon!

After taking 4 days “off” to renovate our 2 bathrooms including mudding and sanding ceiling and walls, priming 2x and painting 3 coats of paint I’m so tired today so please excuse me if my writing is a little off or not as funny as normal! lol.

Stealthy options for new Zero 2023 models

POWERFUL DESIGN

Design has always been an element at the center of what drives us. When we partnered with the award-winning design firm from San Francisco, Huge Moto, we started out with a plan to build a custom FXS. What transpired was a mission to craft the motorcycle of the future.

Huge Moto’s boss, Bill Webb, shared what they were looking for in their concept. “A design that feels futuristic, seamless and lightweight. Bruce Lee was our philosophical inspiration: Lean muscularity with agility and speed!”

After a few years, a ton of sketches, and stunning concept bike – the production version of Zero FXE was born, designed to advance the way we think about transportation.

Staying very true to the concept designs, the production-based FXE did not disappoint. With an equally breathtaking profile and performance, the FXE was a welcomed addition to the Zero line up.

Now, on the 1-year anniversary of the model that set the design standard for the future of electric motorcycles, the 2023 FXE comes in an all-new high gloss black, making our futuristic bike stealthier than ever.

STEALTHY SHREDDER

The world’s most popular enduro style electric motorcycle remains locked and loaded for your favorite trails. For 2023, it’s back in a stealthy customer favorite color.

Hint: it’s black

ZERO EXPERIENCE ELECTRIC TOUR

19 AUG

Experience Electric at Dave Mungenast Motorsports

8/19/2022 – 8/20/2022

Saint Louis, Missouri, United States

DETAILS

Experience Electric at Dave Mungenast Motorsports

Demo Zero Motorcycles at during our Experience Electric Tour.

Visit Dave Mungenast Motorsports in St. Louis, Missouri during our Experience Electric Tour. We have our newest models available to demo; test ride an electric motorcycle for the first time, or if you’re already a seasoned EV rider, try out a model that’s new to you. Join us and experience the thrill of electric!

📍 WHERE?

Dave Mungenast Motorsports

5935 S Lindbergh Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63123

📍 WHEN?

Friday August 19, 10am – 5pm

Saturday August 20, 10am – 3pm

26 AUG

Experience Electric at Struthers Bros.

8/26/2022 – 8/27/2022

Des Moines, Iowa, United States

DETAILS

Experience Electric at Struthers Bros.

Visit Struthers Bros. in Iowa during our Experience Electric Tour. We have our newest models available to demo; test ride an electric motorcycle for the first time, or if you’re already a seasoned EV rider, try out a model that’s new to you. Join us and experience the thrill of electric!

📍 WHERE?

Struthers Bros.

5191 NW 2nd St

Des Moines, IA 50313

📍 WHEN?

Friday August 26, 9:30am – 5:30pm

Saturday August 27, 9:30am – 3:30pm

07 OCT

Barber Vintage Festival

10/7/2022 – 10/9/2022

Leeds, Alabama, United States

DETAILS

Barber Vintage Festival

Barber Vintage Festival is one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world. The three-day festival features the Fan Zone with commercial vendors, concessions and entertainment; a Swap Meet with hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts; the VJMC.

Visit us at Barber during our Experience Electric Tour. We have our newest models available to demo; test ride an electric motorcycle for the first time, or if you’re already a seasoned EV rider, try out a model that’s new to you. Join us and experience the thrill of electric!

📍 WHERE?

Barber Vintage Festival

6030 Barber Motorsports Pkwy

Leeds, AL 35094

📍 WHEN?

Friday October 7, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday October 8, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday October 9, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

11 NOV

Experience Electric at Xtreme Powersports

11/11/2022 – 11/12/2022

Tampa, Florida, United States

DETAILS

Experience Electric at Xtreme Powersports

Visit Xtreme Powersports in Tampa, FL during our Experience Electric Tour. We have our newest models available to demo; test ride an electric motorcycle for the first time, or if you’re already a seasoned EV rider, try out a model that’s new to you. Join us and experience the thrill of electric!

📍 WHERE?

Xtreme Powersports

US Route 301 1019

Tampa, FL 33619

📍 WHEN?

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

18 NOV

Experience Electric at Stu’s Motorcycles

11/18/2022 – 11/19/2022

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

DETAILS

Experience Electric at Stu’s Motorcycles

Visit Stu’s Motorcycles in Ft. Lauderdale during our Experience Electric Tour. We have our newest models available to demo; test ride an electric motorcycle for the first time, or if you’re already a seasoned EV rider, try out a model that’s new to you. Join us and experience the thrill of electric!

📍 WHERE?

Stu’s Motorcycles – Ft. Lauderdale

West Sunrise Boulevard 540

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

📍 WHEN?

Nov. 18 – 19 (Fri & Sat.)

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

02 DEC

Experience Electric at Sky Powersports

12/2/2022 – 12/3/2022

Sanford, Florida, United States

DETAILS

Experience Electric at Sky Powersports

Visit Sky Powersports in Sanford, FL during our Experience Electric Tour. We have our newest models available to demo; test ride an electric motorcycle for the first time, or if you’re already a seasoned EV rider, try out a model that’s new to you. Join us and experience the thrill of electric!

📍 WHERE?

Sky Powersports

3710 West 1st Street

Sanford, FL 32771

(321) 926-1050

📍 WHEN?

Dec. 2 – 3 (Fri & Sat) 2 Days

Friday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

2023 Zero FXE: FUTURISTIC STEALTH eBIKE.

Introducing the 2023 Zero FXE…

When we partnered with award-winning design firm, Huge Design, they intended to craft the motorcycle of the future. The future has officially arrived. The FXE is both breathtaking in its profile as it is record-breaking in its performance. Such a combination of style and technology creates an experience that has never been seen in motorcycling, and only could have come from the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. The future has arrived.

The future isn’t dark, but the all-new 2023 FXE is. All new high gloss black makes our futuristic FXE stealthier than ever.

2023 Zero FX: BE THE ROCKET MAN.

Introducing the 2023 Zero FX…

The Zero FX draws from our rugged off-road roots. Locked and loaded for your favorite trails, shortcuts or rocketing away when traffic lights flash green, the Zero FX’s punchy Z-Force® powertrain, long legged suspension and dual sport equipment tackles virtually anything thrown its way.