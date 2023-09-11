Philosopher Carlyle once said about change that “Today is not yesterday” and those that know Beta know how dedicated to motorsports that company is. That is what the 2024 Beta: New outside the box models brings. From GNCC National Enduro’s, Hare & Hound, Hare Scrambles, Extreme Enduro, Enduro X, NGPC, WORCS, Trials and the NATC National Series, Beta is in it all to win.

Today, Beta brings a few very interesting and very unique models we have chosen to highlight for you on Total Motorcycle. 2024 Beta 300 RX, 2024 Beta 300 Xtrainer and the new electric 2024 Beta Explorer.

The 2024 Beta 300 Xtrainer is a complete overhaul launched in the 2023 model, Beta is once again updating its Xtrainer in both form and function, further expanding the overall use of the most versatile off-road bike. The Xtrainer is a motorcycle that offers a simple unique package of technical specifications, equipment, performance, ergonomics and design, and for the 2024 model year has added a security/safety system along with new graphics which will carry the model into the 2024 season.

2024 Beta 300 RX designed for Motocross but only for those who want to soar about the competition. Since releasing this model in 2021 to the USA only, the bike has gained popularity worldwide. Being a limited production model means only a select few have had the opportunity to own and ride one.

The new electric 2024 Beta Explorer, a first for Beta for those who want to truly think outside the box. A collaboration between Beta USA and Apollo Moto but defined by Beta. Designed to be less intimidating making it great fun for trail riding, camping, hunting, or just working around the ranch. Experience a ride like no other.

See all our special highlighted 2024 Motorcycle Models in our Unique 2024 Model Guides today.

2024 Beta Explorer – Discover the Outdoors

Beta USA is proud to announce a new model in their range that thinks “outside the box” compared to the current model lineup. The all-new Beta Explorer is a 100% electric E-Moto bike designed to appeal to adult riders of all ages and experience levels. Quiet, simple, and easy to ride, this new model is a collaboration between Beta USA and Apollo Moto, which provides a riding experience like no other.

Designed for fun off-road adventure, the Explorer has the features and Rideability that can only be defined by Beta.

Roughly 30% smaller than a normal off-road motorcycle, the Explorer is designed to be less intimidating making it great fun for trail riding, camping, hunting, or just working around the ranch.

The Explorer has three speeds including casual, medium, and for a quick 10-second burst, “Rocket” mode. Casual mode is the most popular setting that most riders will use as it also has the longest range of 50-100 miles. The medium setting offers roughly twice the speed and torque with a range between 30-60 miles. There is also an added reverse gear for backing up out of tight trails or roads.

The Explorer has no pedals but rather folding footpegs like a modern motorcycle. Riders have six different positions to choose from to make the ride the most comfortable. Hydraulic front and rear disc brakes are controlled by levers on the adjustable handlebar. Other features include a 74-volt battery that can be fully charged in about two hours. The battery can also be charged out of the bike as well so riders can charge one battery while riding with a fresh one. The batteries can be swapped out in about three minutes. Fully adjustable front and rear suspension provides a gentle ride perfect for trails and fire roads. There is also a storage system under the seat for a water canteen, a small dome tent, or a nice lunch for a picnic.

The definition of Explorer reads; To transverse over a region for the purpose of new discovery. This sums up the motive of the Beta Explorer! For those who have not yet seen the world from a different perspective, Explorer offers a quiet sense of freedom only found outside.

Beta Explorer models will be available at Authorized Beta USA dealers beginning this October.

POWER

Peak Power

12.5 Kw

Frame

Forged Aluminum with steel upper structure

Speeds

Two plus Rock mode – Reverse gear also Brakes

Hydraulic 210 mm disc, front & rear

Battery

74v35 AH-One Minute to

Remove Wheels

Aluminum rims with machined hubs

3.0×18” Kenda knobby (rear)

2.75×19” Kenda (front)

Max Speed 40 MPH Front Fork USD Adjustable

Charge Time 2-3 Hours Standard 115v outlet Rear Shock

Adjustable compression, rebound and spring preload – with linkage

Range

Speed One: 50-100 Miles

Speed Two: 30-60 Miles Seat Height 33.8”

Wheelbase 52.4”

Warranty

Chassis Six Months Weight w/ Battery

150 lbs

Warranty

Battery, Charger, Motor Two Years Maximum Load

265 lbs

Storage

Water bottle/other under the seat

Digital meter – shows range, mode, mph, with total miles

