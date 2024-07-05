The world’s largest BMW Motorrad event will return to Europe in July and America in October! An unadulterated motorcycle culture, a party atmosphere and unique riding experiences await riders who want the ultimate inspirational motorcycle experience. With new products, new motorcycle models, bike exhibitors, motorbike shows, test rides, vintage bike racing and live entertainment, it’s a must see. We have the complete guide below for motorcyclist going this year.

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 returns in 2024 to where it all began in 2008 – Namibia, Africa. In order secure a place on one of the 22 national teams, participants are required to perform GPS navigation exercises, off-road rides and technical tests. There will be 15 national qualifying event and one international qualifying round worldwide, giving skilled endurance specialist to demonstrate their capabilities.

Dr Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Brand Management BMW Motorrad, explains: “After Tunisia, South Africa, Patagonia, Canada, Thailand, Mongolia, New Zealand and most recently Albania, BMW Motorrad was again on the look-out for perfect GS terrain – and found it in the beautiful country of Namibia. Countless off-road kilometers with challenging route profiles passing through marvelous landscapes with fascinating flora and fauna once again ensure an exciting GS Trophy.”

Welcome to week #296 and Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday: BMW Motorrad Days 2024 & GS Trophy 2024 Namibia.

The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting in the “Year of the GS” from 5 to 7 July 2024, set against the magnificent backdrop of the Alps.

Munich. After two successful BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin in 2022 and 2023

BMW Motorrad will continue the legendary format of the previous events this year. The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting will return to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alps. This is BMW Motorrad’s response to the heartfelt desire of its fans all over the world for unadulterated motorcycle culture, a party atmosphere and unique riding experiences against a breathtaking Alpine backdrop.

For more than 20 years, the BMW Motorrad Days have been a highlight and a must in the annual calendar of motorcycle fans from all over the world. For the past two years, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to the BMW Motorrad brand has been held in Berlin, in the heart of Europe, where BMW motorcycles have been built for more than 50 years. Together with BMW Motorrad employees from all over the world, the BMW Motorrad Days 2023 in Berlin marked an important chapter in the company’s history on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

Through the BMW Motorrad Days, BMW Motorrad maintains a strong emotional bond with its community all over the world. The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting has taken place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen for a total of 18 consecutive years against the backdrop of the magnificent Alpine panorama.

And what better location for the “Year of the GS” than Garmisch-Partenkirchen with its magnificent surroundings, winding roads and nearby alpine passes. It is the ideal terrain for unique motorcycle rides – especially with the legendary icon of adventure riding.

This is why the BMW Motorrad Days are returning to this legendary venue in the “Year of the GS”.

BMW MOTORRAD DAYS 2024

GARMISCH – HERE WE GO AGAIN

After the great party for the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad at the Berlin factory site with all employees and our fans from all over the world, the world’s largest BMW Motorrad motorbike event is returning to Garmisch-Partenkirchen! 2024 is “the year of the GS” and what place would be more suitable than Garmisch-Partenkirchen with ist beautiful surroundings, winding roads and Alpine passes? From 5 to 7 July 2024, you can expect three days of unadulterated motorbike culture, party atmosphere and unique riding experiences.

The return to Garmisch-Partenkirchen fulfils a heart’s desire for many BMW Motorrad fans. The area is simply perfect for unique motorbike rides and has been home to the BMW Motorrad Days for 18 years. At the foot of the local mountain, we want to inspire you again this year with new products, international exhibitors, test rides and last but not least with the traditional Bavarian way of life and legendary atmosphere.

BMW MOTORRAD DAYS AMERICAS AT BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL

Where: 6030 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Leeds, AL 35094, United States

Make Life A Ride this October.

Celebrate the “Year of the GS” with us. Riding, racing, vintage motorcycles and more packed into an epic weekend.

In 2023 we held the first-ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas to celebrate our our centennial birthday, marking 100 years of BMW motorcycle history! And after seeing and hearing the excitement from BMW owners, fans and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts, we are thrilled to announce the return of BMW Motorrad Days Americas in 2024. For only the second time ever, we will have BMW Motorrad Days Americas, taking place here in the United States, welcoming fans from across the Americas.

Feel the nostalgic vibe and enjoy epic rides as we honor our heritage and lean into our future. Demo rides, vintage bike racing, BMW Performance Center, food trucks, live entertainment, BMW special guests, and more!

For the latest information on BMW Motorrad Days Americas event details and exclusive opportunities as they are announced, follow the link below to stay informed. You can register for a BMW Motorrad discount on Barber Vintage Festival tickets too!

BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2024 at Barber Vintage Fest

We are happy to announce that BMW Motorrad will partner with Barber Vintage Festival and return for BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2024 in conjunction with one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world, Barber Vintage Festival this fall.

This will be an event not to be missed. BMW Motorrad Days Americas 2024 will bring our brand, our latest products and our passionate BMW Motorrad community together for an incredible experience.

Tickets are on sale through Barber Vintage Festival and camping beginning May 21st.

Demo the latest models at BMW Motorrad Days Americas

Stop by the BMW Motorrad Demo Truck at BMW Motorrad Days Americas during Barber Vintage Fest to ride models from our line-up.

Please note event will follow Federal, State, Local and BMW precautions and procedures to deliver a safe and comfortable experience. Available demo motorcycle models may vary during or between events.

If you would like to ride:

You’ll need a valid motorcycle license – No permits

Apparel minimum requirements: DOT approved helmet, eye protection, long sleeve shirt, long pants, closed-toe over-heel shoes

Rider and Passenger minimum age is 18

If you’ve consumed alcohol today, please visit us another day

Please arrive 10 minutes early, ready to ride

You must be present for roll call and the rider’s meeting

DoubleRFest at Barber 2024

Kern Trackdays is excited to bring DoubleRFest back to Barber on October 14, 2024.

This is a unique opportunity to ride and learn from former Road Race Champion and BMW Factory Test Rider, Nate Kern. Experience a full day of on-track riding on your motorcycle within three skill level groups. Exclusivity is the primary goal of this event that has so many layers of value on and off track.

**Attendance will be limited to 25 riders per group, per day. Don’t miss out!

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia.

Munich. The venue of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 has been decided: this time the off-road adventure will take place in Namibia. Having been held on all continents around the globe, the International GS Trophy now returns in 2024 to where it all began in 2008 – Africa.

Namibia’s fascinating attractions includes magnificent landscapes as well as unique flora and fauna. When night falls after a hot day has drawn to a close with a deep red sunset, a spectacular starry sky stretches out over this paradise located on the Atlantic coast of south-western Africa. In short, the journey into fascinating Namibia will be an entirely unique experience in many respects – well seasoned with a good portion of SpiritOfGS.

National qualifying rounds and the first international qualifying round for an International Team at the 2023 BMW Motorrad Days.

There is still some time to go before the official start of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024, however. Meanwhile, the national qualifying rounds offer a foretaste of what is to come. There will be 15 national qualifying event and one international qualifying round worldwide, giving skilled endurance specialist to demonstrate their capabilities.

In order secure a place on one of the 22 national teams, participants are required to perform GPS navigation exercises, off-road rides and technical tests. The women’s teams that prevail at national level will win a trip to the international female qualifying round, where a total of six women’s teams will be selected for the much-coveted seats on the plane to Namibia, along with the 16 men’s teams.

The qualifying rounds for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 are confirmed for the following countries and regions:

Brazil

BeNeLux

China

Germany

France

France Italy

India

Japan

Latin America

Chile

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Columbia

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Mexico

Middle East

Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai)

Bahrain

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

UK

USA

For those who do not see their home country on the list of national or regional qualifying rounds, there is no reason to despair: As part of the BMW Motorrad Days taking place in Berlin from July 7 to 9, 2023, BMW Motorrad is offering international qualifying for the first time from July 6 to 8, 2023 to give even more enthusiastic enduro riders a chance to participate in the Int. GS Trophy 2024 in the so-called International Team.

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia .

Rugged cliffs, deep valleys, raging rivers and a gorgeous Mediterranean coastline provided the challenging terrain for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy from 4 to 10 September 2022 in Albania, making full demands of the 57 participants in total.

But Namibia will present GS riders with completely different conditions, as Dr Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Brand Management BMW Motorrad, explains: “After Tunisia, South Africa, Patagonia, Canada, Thailand, Mongolia, New Zealand and most recently Albania, BMW Motorrad was again on the look-out for perfect GS terrain – and found it in the beautiful country of Namibia. Countless off-road kilometres with challenging route profiles passing through marvellous landscapes with fascinating flora and fauna once again ensure an exciting GS Trophy.”

About Namibia:

Namibia is located on the Atlantic coast, bordering South Africa to the south and south-east, Botswana to the east and Angola to the north. Since 1990 the state has been a semi-presidential republic and has stable political conditions. In the very sparsely populated country, the inland highlands with an average altitude of 1,700 metres stretch out between the two deserts of the Kalahari in the east and the Namib in the west – the latter is considered the oldest desert in the world. In the area of the capital Windhoek, which has a population of some 300,000, the highlands actually rise to over than 2,000 metres.

Namibia’s climate is subtropical continental and predominantly hot and dry. There are significant differences between the individual regions of the country, however. In both desert regions of the Namib and the Kalahari, rainfall is typically rare, while on the Atlantic coast a powerful warm wind blows all year round. In the summer months of December and January temperatures can rise to 30 degrees Celsius, and even in the winter months of July and August, the thermometer climbs to 25 degrees. In winter, frost and sometimes even snowfall can be expected in the inland highlands.

Namibia has a number of national parks, game parks and nature reserves, some of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Sossusvlei National Park with its orange sand that is more than five million years old. Other national parks include the Skeleton Coast, the Namib-Naukluft National Park and the Etosha National Park. In addition, the region between the Namib Desert and the Atlantic Ocean is one of the areas with the best climatic conditions for astronomical observations worldwide. Here, keen astronomers dedicate their attention to the unique night sky and stargazing in specially built “astrocamps”.

Cars drive on the left-hand side of the road in Namibia, and the well-developed Namibian road network covers a total of some 45,000 km. However, only the trunk roads, some main roads and the main inner-city roads are asphalted, while about 80 per cent of the road network is made up of dirt tracks with a gravel base – ideal terrain for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024.