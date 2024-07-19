Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team ready for back-to-back at Most circuit in Czech Republic

A few days after the UK Round held last weekend at Donington (UK), the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is back on track, this time at the Most circuit (Czech Republic) for the Czech Round, the sixth event of the 2024 WorldSBK season.



Nicolò Bulega arrives in the Czech Republic with second place in the World Superbike Championship standings and will take to the track tomorrow for the first time on the Ducati Panigale V4R at the circuit where he took victory in Saturday’s Supersport race last year.

For Alvaro Bautista, third place in the standings, 14 points behind his teammate, and pleasant memories of the circuit of Most that in 2023 saw him get his 50th career WorldSBK victory.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It will be a new challenge for us since we have never ridden here with the Panigale V4R and for this reason, I can’t wait to get on track. Coming to Most with second place in the standings is something I would not have expected at the beginning of the season but this shows the goodness of the work we are doing with the team.”



Alvaro Bautista (aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“The memory of the goal achieved last year at this circuit is still alive. It is clear, however, that our condition is very different right now. The feeling with the bike is not the same as last year, so it will be important to start well from FP1 to lay a solid foundation ahead of the weekend’s races.”



WorldSSP

After four consecutive wins, Adrian Huertas and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team arrive in Most at the top of the World Supersport Championship with a 25-point lead over Montella (Ducati).



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am very motivated for this round. We are coming from a very good period and we want to continue on this path.”