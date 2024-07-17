Mid-Point: 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship at Autodrom Most

Gardner and Aegerter Enter Halfway Stage in Most

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter are gearing up for the sixth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship at Autodrom Most, eager to enjoy a strong weekend as the season reaches its mid-point.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team enjoyed a strong weekend at the Czech circuit one year ago, with Gardner securing a great front row start going on to score solid results in the races, and the same could be said for his team-mate Aegerter.

Prior to the Czech round, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair faced a productive weekend at Donington Park just a few days ago, gaining useful data for the next race. Both Gardner and Aegerter secured solid points for their championship and they’re keen to make more progress in Most to enjoy a strong weekend.

After the Friday practice sessions and the Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14.00 local time on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Remy Gardner

“The Donington weekend wasn’t the best for us, but we still gained useful data for the rest of the season. It’s good to be immediately back on track, and I like the track overall, so I’m looking forward to the weekend. Last year we enjoyed one of our strongest round in Most, so let’s hope to have the same vibes and improve our performance.”

Dominique Aegerter

“It’s great to have back-to-back rounds, I cannot wait to be back on track already. In the UK we gained useful data and the races we had there could be a solid starting base for the future rounds. Overall I like the layout and I’m confident we could enjoy a strong weekend in Most, hoping for the weather to stay clear as it’s still quite uncertain. I feel ready anyway for any condition, I’m just eager to jump back on my Yamaha R1 machine. I also cannot wait to meet all the fans who’ll be attending the race, it’s always special to feel their support.”