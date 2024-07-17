FIM EWC: BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team aims for top result at Suzuka 8 Hours

Suzuka. The upcoming weekend (19th to 21st July) marks the only overseas race and a true classic for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC). The 45th edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan is the third round of the FIM EWC season. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, with BMW Motorrad factory riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), and Sylvain Guintoli (FRA), aims to repeat its strong performance from last year in a field full of Japanese teams. In 2023, the #37 BMW M 1000 RR finished sixth, making the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team the best European team and earning them the corresponding Le Mans Award.

The Suzuka 8 Hours has always been the most important race of the year for Japanese manufacturers, who field numerous well-staffed teams. In preparation for the weekend, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has already completed two test days at Suzuka in June which will be followed by additional test sessions this Wednesday. One challenge for everyone at Suzuka is the climate; high temperatures combined with very high humidity are a hallmark of this race event.

In addition to the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, no fewer than five private BMW teams will compete at Suzuka. In the Formula EWC class, these teams are Team TARO PLUSONE with SDG (#6) featuring Taro Sekiguchi (JPN), Kyosuke Okuda (JPN), and reigning Canadian Superbike Champion Ben Young (CAN), Team SHINSYUREN With TOTEC (#42) with Isami Higashimura, Shuichiro Nakamura, and Tatsuya Nakamura (all JPN), and Team Frontier (#96) with Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS), Kevin Manfredi (ITA), and Chris Leesch (LUX). In the Superstock class, BMW Motorrad colours will be represented by Team Étoile (#25) with Yudai Kamei (JPN), Hikari Okubo (JPN), and Roberto Rolfo (ITA), as well as TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413 BMW (#95) with Tomoya Hoshino (JPN), Ainosuke Yoshida (JPN), and BMW Motorrad rider Hannes Soomer (EST).

Qualifying for the 45th edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours will take place on Friday, 19th July. On Saturday, 20th July, the top ten grid positions will be determined in the Top 10 Trial. The eight-hour race starts on Sunday, 21st July, at 11:30 local time (04:30 CEST), with the finish at 19:30 (12:30 CEST).

Comments ahead of the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Marc Bongers, Sporting Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “The Suzuka 8 Hours has always been a very special race and a major challenge. There are the many factory and factory-supported teams from Japan, and unique climatic conditions. The track layout also has its own character. However, last year we saw how well the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team handled these challenges. A similarly strong result, and thus many points for the championship, is the goal for the weekend. With a second-place podium finish at the Le Mans season opener, we have already demonstrated the potential of our package of bike, riders, and team very well. We were also very strong at Spa-Francorchamps, but due to a technical problem, we couldn’t convert that into a corresponding result. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the team, as well as for the many private BMW teams competing at Suzuka.”

Sylvain Guintoli (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “Suzuka is always a very special race so I’m looking forward to going there. We had a good two-day test a few weeks ago which was interesting and allowed us to get really prepared for it. It’s a very challenging race, very hot and difficult conditions but I love stuff like that. It’s going to push everybody to the limit. It’s only an 8-hour race but it’s very fast paced, a lot of competitive teams and packages. We have to push really hard and hopefully come away with some strong points for the championship.”

Ilya Mikhalchik (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “All eyes are on the Japan race. I missed the test a few weeks ago but the guys did a great job. They tested a lot of tyres and new things on the bike. It looks like we have a better package than last year and can be more competitive. We go there with a lot of motivation and try to fight with the strong Japanese guys and teams to show our good performance over there. Let’s hope for a strong result. For sure it will not be an easy race, the weather seems to be hot again with high humidity. We need to fully focus on the first day of test there on Wednesday and try to find a good pace on this track and a good set-up for all riders. We will try our best and let’s hope for a good one.”

Markus Reiterberger (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “We are travelling to Suzuka with excitement and a lot of motivation. We already had a very positive test there. I think that Dunlop Japan has a few more tyre options there that should bring us closer to the top. Overall, we aim for a similar result as last year. Achieving more there is a challenge, but we are giving it our all. The bike is working well, we’ve made some improvements again, the team is strong, and we will do our best. Suzuka is always something special, and we are looking forward to it.”