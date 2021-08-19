$3 off tickets for Progressive IMS Outdoor Show promo code

Beta Motorcycles will be showcasing our line of motorcycles at the Progressive IMS Outdoor Shows this year. The next one is this weekend August 20th-22nd outside Chicago, IL.

Come check out the new 2022 Xtrainer & RR bikes as well as Race Editions, RX, RR-S, and Evo Trials bikes.

Rodney Smith, five-time GNCC Champion, AMA Hall of Famer, and Beta Brand Ambassador will be at the Beta booth all weekend. Come out and meet him as well as our motorcycles.

For $3 off 1-day tickets use promo code EXH21 at checkout.

https://motorcycleshows.com/chicago

