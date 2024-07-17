ANDREA DOSOLI DEBRIEF: DONINGTON PARK WORLDSBK

“It was a positive event in Donington, there were a lot of spectators which shows how healthy the championship is at the minute. The interaction of the British fans with our riders and teams was also super special, the way the paddock is organised at Donington and the passion shown by the British fans always makes for a great atmosphere.

“Generally speaking in terms of the overall performance of the R1 at Donington, even though our race pace was quicker than last year, clearly it was not enough to fight at the front. It did not help that due to the nature of the track, we had to use the harder SC0 rear tyre, which meant we could not fully exploit the strengths of the R1 and our riders struggled with a lack of grip out of corners, which hurt our acceleration. Understanding why this is and looking at improvements in this area is a priority for our engineers.

“Despite these difficulties, it was a positive event for Jonathan Rea with his first Yamaha podium. I think we can say that he made a step with the R1 this weekend, and the podium in the Superpole race shows that, but it wasn’t just that, he also had a positive Race 1. It was nice to see him more relaxed and happier during the weekend, which shows we are working in the right direction. For sure, the home race may have played a part in this, especially as he was together with his family and kids.”