Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at Autodrom Most

July 19, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at Autodrom Most
2024 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR
Gardner and Aegerter Looking to Get the Most out of Their Friday
Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic, for the sixth round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship, finishing seventh and 14th on the combined times at the end of day one.
The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo mainly focused on race settings and distance in the first free practice session, with Gardner showing great speed storming to second on a 1’32.233, while his team-mate Aegerter was 20th (1’33.671).
Despite hotter conditions in Free Practice 2, the story was the same with Gardner and Aegerter prioritising race distance over single quick lap times. The Aussie rider didn’t improve his lap time from the morning, producing a consistent long run which still saw him seventh at the end of the session (1’32.277). Instead, Aegerter despite suffering a small crash without consequences, went on to improve his lap time considerably by 1.170s, finishing 13th (1’32.501) overall.
Remy Gardner: P7 – 1’32.233
“Overall it was a decent day, in the morning the feeling was good and in the afternoon we focused more on race distance and trying to have everything ready for the races. There’s still margin to improve and we’ll work hard to be faster, with the goal of having a good Superpole qualifier in order to build good races.”
Dominique Aegerter: P14 – 1’32.501
“Our morning wasn’t too good, I wasn’t able to find the limit and struggled a bit too much. Anyway, we worked very hard and we bounced back in the afternoon and in the Free Practice 2 I felt immediately better on the bike. I was able to improve my lap time by over a second, that was good. Unfortunately, I crashed out, as I felt we could improve even more. I would like to thank the crew who repaired the bike quickly and this allowed me to come back for the practice start. We’ll keep working hard to improve our performance tomorrow.”
About Michael Le Pard 10665 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles

No Picture
Events

The 18th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from July 6 – 8, 2018. More than 35,000 visitors at the biggest BMW Motorrad Festival in the world.

July 11, 2018 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on The 18th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from July 6 – 8, 2018. More than 35,000 visitors at the biggest BMW Motorrad Festival in the world.

Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 18th edition of the BMW Motorrad Days from July 6 to 8, 2018 at the foot of the Zugspitze mountain was a resounding success once again. Apart from the rainy Friday, it was […]