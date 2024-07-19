Gardner and Aegerter Looking to Get the Most out of Their Friday

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic, for the sixth round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship, finishing seventh and 14th on the combined times at the end of day one.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo mainly focused on race settings and distance in the first free practice session, with Gardner showing great speed storming to second on a 1’32.233, while his team-mate Aegerter was 20th (1’33.671).

Despite hotter conditions in Free Practice 2, the story was the same with Gardner and Aegerter prioritising race distance over single quick lap times. The Aussie rider didn’t improve his lap time from the morning, producing a consistent long run which still saw him seventh at the end of the session (1’32.277). Instead, Aegerter despite suffering a small crash without consequences, went on to improve his lap time considerably by 1.170s, finishing 13th (1’32.501) overall.

Remy Gardner: P7 – 1’32.233

“Overall it was a decent day, in the morning the feeling was good and in the afternoon we focused more on race distance and trying to have everything ready for the races. There’s still margin to improve and we’ll work hard to be faster, with the goal of having a good Superpole qualifier in order to build good races.”

Dominique Aegerter: P14 – 1’32.501

“Our morning wasn’t too good, I wasn’t able to find the limit and struggled a bit too much. Anyway, we worked very hard and we bounced back in the afternoon and in the Free Practice 2 I felt immediately better on the bike. I was able to improve my lap time by over a second, that was good. Unfortunately, I crashed out, as I felt we could improve even more. I would like to thank the crew who repaired the bike quickly and this allowed me to come back for the practice start. We’ll keep working hard to improve our performance tomorrow.”