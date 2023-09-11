Unfortunate ending for the Aruba.it Racing team in San Marino

Pirro forced to retire in the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP after a race accident

The San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP, held this afternoon at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, had an unfortunate ending for the Aruba.it Racing team and Michele Pirro, as the rider had to retire after just ten laps. As he got off the line better from the fourteenth position on the grid compared to yesterday’s Sprint, the rider from San Giovanni Rotondo was showing that he could fight for some points in today’s GP, but a contact with Jack Miller (KTM Factory Racing) soon put an end to his race.



In the collision with the Australian rider, Pirro suffered a contusion to his right ankle that will force him to miss tomorrow’s test session at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Michele will, therefore, return to the track in the MotoGP World Championship with the Ducati Lenovo Team’s Desmosedici GP from September 22-24 as a replacement for injured Enea Bastianini in the Indian GP.



Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“After yesterday’s disappointment, I was hoping to do more today. My feeling with the bike was better, and I felt I could lap at a similar pace to the front guys. Unfortunately, Miller went wide after colliding with Morbidelli, and when he came back into the line, I could do nothing to avoid him. I’m sorry, it was a race incident. Now, I hope to recover in time for India, where I will replace Enea”.



After the weekend in Misano, the Aruba.it Racing team will be back on track at Sepang International Circuit next November 10-12 for the Malaysian GP, the last wild card in MotoGP, with reigning Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista.