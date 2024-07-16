KORIE STEEDE EARNS SPRINT ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PODIUM

A second-place result for Korie Steede in the Sprint Enduro World Championship marked another strong result in her 2024 season, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Craig DeLong finished sixth in Pro 1 at Harleywood Farm across three days of racing.

The Bristol, Virginia, event forms part of the lead-up to the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – taking place in Galicia, Spain, during October – where both Steede and DeLong will represent their country in the U.S. ISDE Team.

Steede was consistently competitive on her Husqvarna FX 250 throughout all 24 tests over the extended weekend, composed of 12 Cross Tests and another 12 Enduro Tests in a format similar to the ISDE. Dry, dusty conditions made for an added challenge, but it was a convincing effort from Korie in the Pro Women Class.

Steede reflected. “I started pretty slow, but each test I cut off some time, so that was huge for me and kind of just what I was looking for all weekend to keep on improving every test.” “I haven’t had a whole lot of practice yet on these FIM tires, so obviously before ISDE I’ll be running them, but it took me a couple of tests to kind of figure it out,”“I started pretty slow, but each test I cut off some time, so that was huge for me and kind of just what I was looking for all weekend to keep on improving every test.”

DeLong was also in podium contention on his Husqvarna FX 350 until an error while carrying out bike maintenance in the pit caused him to lose a major amount of time during the seventh run of the Enduro Test, which meant he had to settle for sixth in the Pro Class and P10 overall.

said DeLong. “I was just doing some bike work in between tests and made a mistake on my part – didn’t get my fuel line connected all the way – so halfway through the Enduro Test it disconnected. I was stuck out there and I lost a bunch of time, which really affected my weekend, unfortunately.” “I had some good tests going and I think I was still second for the weekend,”“I was just doing some bike work in between tests and made a mistake on my part – didn’t get my fuel line connected all the way – so halfway through the Enduro Test it disconnected. I was stuck out there and I lost a bunch of time, which really affected my weekend, unfortunately.”

Pro 1 Class results:

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Josh Toth, GASGAS

3. Cody Barnes, Honda

4. Mateo Oliveira, KTM

6. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Dante Oliveira, KTM

Pro Women Class Results:

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Rachel Gutish, Sherco

Upcoming Offroad Races – July 2024

7/28: National Enduro Series – Round 6