2024 Triumph Rocket Storm’s: The New Nuclear Power?

At 2458cc Triumph didn't start the fire, but displacement's king since the world's been turning. The new 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm GT and 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R late 2024 models have arrived! Nuclear like explosive performance with 180 horsepower and 166 ft lb of pavement melting torque! Now with hypersonic engaging superior handling, scorching hot lighter cast aluminum wheels, imposing dark color schemes with blacked out details and anodized finishes.

It has been twenty years after the first record-breaking Rocket III burst onto the motorcycle scene as the ultimate muscle roadster, a new generation of Rocket has been revealed, delivering more performance, better handling and a dark, moody colour scheme. With:

EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING

DISTINCT ERGONOMICS

BLACKED OUT STYLE

RIDER FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

Is the new 2024 Triumph Rocket Storm’s the worlds New Nuclear Power?

THE STORM IS COMING: TRIUMPH UNVEILS TWO NEW ROCKET 3 MODELS

Triumph Motorcycles reveals the new Rocket 3 Storm R and GT

Explosive performance with 15PS power increase (182PS) and even more record-breaking torque, up by 4Nm (225Nm)

Superior handling with new, lighter cast aluminium wheels

Imposing dark colour schemes with blacked out details and anodised finishes

Twenty years after the first record-breaking Rocket III burst onto the motorcycle scene as the ultimate muscle roadster, a new generation of Rocket has been revealed, delivering more performance, better handling and a dark, moody colour scheme. It even has a new name, the Rocket 3 Storm, to match its muscular style and spectacular riding experience.

Featuring the world’s largest production motorcycle engine with a capacity of 2,458cc, the new Rocket 3 Storm R and GT gain 15PS peak power, now delivering a massive 182PS at 7,000rpm.

Torque has also been increased by 4Nm, reaching a new peak of 225Nm at a low 4,000rpm. This flat, rich torque curve with maximum torque all the way through the mid-range gives explosive acceleration and effortless response in any gear.

The Rocket’s 16-inch rear and 17-inch front wheels have been updated with a sportier ten-spoke cast aluminium design, reducing unsprung mass. This reduction has a positive impact on steering response while on the move, improving the Rocket’s already impressive agility. The strong and lightweight aluminium frame, first introduced in 2019, uses cast and forged elements for an exceptional torque-to-weight ratio.

Following the sales success of recent special edition Rockets which featured blacked-out components, the new Rocket 3 Storm models feature a dark, moody colour scheme and an impeccable level of quality detailing.

The large 18 litre tank features the new Storm name, and each model has three distinctive two-tone colour options. The R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The GT is available in the same colours, but the split of the tank is reversed, providing a distinctive, high impact look and consistent colour choice across both models. The Rocket 3 Storm also comes with high-quality black finishes throughout.

Also new for 2024, the Rocket 3 Storm now exceeds the latest Euro 5b requirements, featuring liquid cooling, low emissions and excellent fuel efficiency.

Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Known around the world as the ultimate muscle roadster, the Rocket has already achieved global sales of more than 18,000 since the 2.5 litre engine was introduced in 2019. By listening to feedback from our customers, we know they love the Rocket’s muscular presence and heart-stopping performance. We also know that riders desire even more.

“That’s why the new Rocket 3 Storm R and GT have been given an impressive power and torque increase, even greater agility and an even darker, moodier style and presence on the road.”

EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING

Harnessing the Rocket’s impressive performance to deliver a controlled and compliant ride, is a Showa monoshock RSU and piggy-back reservoir, fully adjustable for rebound and compression damping and preload. The forks are large 47mm Showas, adjustable for rebound and compression damping.

Exceptional stopping power is provided by top-specification radial Brembo Stylema brake calipers with twin 320mm discs. These lightweight, compact, and high performing calipers offer great airflow for pad cooling during spirited riding. The Brembo M4.32 4 piston radial monobloc rear caliper and 300mm rear disc is bigger and more powerful than the front brake setup on many bikes, helping to provide massive stopping power. The Rocket 3 Storm retains full optimised cornering ABS functionality.

DISTINCT ERGONOMICS

Each Rocket offers a distinct feel and personality, due to key differences in their ergonomics. The Rocket R’s roadster rider position and handlebar placement is designed to provide optimum power and control, to create a relaxed and engaging ride. The GT has a slightly more swept back set-up with a 125mm difference in grip position versus the R, for a more upright riding position.

Each model also gets its own dedicated seating set-up, each with premium black painted cast aluminium seat finishers. The Rocket 3 Storm R has a roadster rider and pillion seat with a 773mm seat height, offering comfort, low-speed confidence and manoeuvrability. The GT has a sculpted touring rider seat with a more generously padded pillion seat and an adjustable pillion backrest. The seat height for the GT is just 750mm, further improving comfort for the rider.

The biggest difference between the two models is the footpeg positions. The R has mid-foot controls, with two settings that offer 15mm of vertical adjustment, to cater for every size of rider, delivering a natural and sporty riding position. The GT has feet forward foot controls giving a laid-back custom bike feel, with three horizontal position settings offering 50mm of adjustment, to provide the most comfortable position for long rides. Both R and GT models have innovative, neat, blacked out, retractable pillion footrests.

BLACKED OUT STYLE

Flawlessly engineered with unparalleled attention to detail, the Rocket 3 Storm sets the benchmark for premium finish. From the black powder-coated intake cover to the hydro-formed exhaust headers, the materials used throughout the Rocket 3 Storm have been carefully chosen with an unmatched attention to detail, to deliver blacked-out attitude.

On top of that, Rocket 3 Storm also comes with high-quality black anodised finishes throughout; rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, RSU Rocker, seat finisher, footrests & hangers for rider and pillion, brake and gear pedals, levers, and side stand.

Amplifying the bikes’ aggressive stance and attitude, both Rocket 3 Storms have twin LED headlights with the Triumph maker’s mark triangle and signature shaped daytime running lights (DRL)*. There are LED indicators, rear light and number plate light, delivering a really distinctive light signature.

RIDER FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

From lean-angle sensitive ABS and traction control to switchable throttle maps and intuitive cruise control, rider-focused technology allows riders to confidently exploit the Rocket 3 Storm’s epic performance potential.

Ride-by-wire enhances rideability, safety and control, while the Rocket’s high-performance gearbox is engineered with helical cut gears to transmit the huge torque to the rear wheel smoothly. The Torque Assist clutch helps riders shift up and down the six-speed box with satisfying speed and smoothness, while a Quickshifter is available as an accessory fit for both models.

Both models feature optimised cornering ABS and traction control for enhanced stability, improving both straight line and cornering, acceleration and braking. Hill Hold prevents the bike rolling backwards and applies the rear brake until sensing the rider is starting to move off. Both come equipped with four riding modes, road, rain, sport and rider-configurable, which adjusts the throttle map and traction control settings.

The electronic cruise control system is fitted as standard as well. Activated by a single press of the button, the speed can be set and adjusted up or down in 1mph increments, as well as be resumed with just one touch.

Both models feature a high functionality full colour TFT set-up with a five-way back-lit joystick. This has a minimal stylish design with two information layout design themes, and the adjustable instrument angle set-up provides optimum visibility for every height of rider. The rider can even personalise the start-up screen message with their name.

Adding extra security, both bikes have standard fit keyless ignition and steering lock, which can be disabled. The key fob can also be turned off to prolong battery life and increase security. There is also a USB charging socket in a dedicated compartment under the seat, where devices can be kept safe and dry while charging.

MAKE THE ROCKET 3 STORM YOUR OWN

With over 50 Genuine Triumph Accessories to add comfort, practicality, style and security, riders can customise their Rocket to make it truly bespoke. Customers can choose from interchangeable R and GT foot controls, rider and pillion seats for tailored ergonomics, plug and play technology for greater convenience, styling parts to customise the look and luggage solutions for longer rides. Designed hand-in-hand with our motorcycles and manufactured to the same exacting standards, all Triumph accessories have the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the bikes themselves.

SPECIFICATION ENGINE

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ROCKET 3 STORM R AND GT Type Liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder, DOHC Capacity 2,458 cc Bore 110.2 mm Stroke 85.9 mm Compression 10.8:1 Maximum Power 182 PS / 180 bhp (134 kW) @ 7,000 rpm Maximum Torque 225 Nm (166 lbft) @ 4,000 rpm* *for China @3,250 rpm Fuel System Ride-by-Wire, fuel injected Exhaust Stainless steel 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer Final Drive Shaft drive, bevel box Clutch Wet, multi-plate, hydraulically operated, torque assist Gearbox 6 Speed

SPECIFICATION CHASSIS

CHASSIS ROCKET 3 STORM R AND GT Frame Full aluminium frame Swingarm Single sided, cast aluminium Front Wheel 17 x 3.5-inch cast aluminium Rear Wheel 16 x 7.5-inch cast aluminium Front Tyre 150/80 R17 V Rear Tyre 240/50 R16 V Front Suspension Showa 47mm upside-down 1+1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 107mm wheel travel Front Brakes Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Optimised Cornering ABS Rear Brakes Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Optimised Cornering ABS Instruments TFT multi-functional instrument pack with; digital speedometer

trip computer

digital tachometer

gear position indicator

fuel gauge

service indicator

ambient temperature

clock

rider modes (Rain/Road/Sport/Rider-configurable) Triumph TFT Connectivity System can be added with accessory fitted Bluetooth module

SPECIFICATION DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS ROCKET 3 STORM R ROCKET 3 STORM GT Length 2365 mm (93.1 in) Width (Handlebars and fittings) 920 mm (36.0 in) Height Without Mirrors 1125 mm (44.3 in) 1183 mm (46.6 in) Seat Height 773 mm (30.4 in) 750 mm (29.5 in) Wheelbase 1677 mm (66.0 in) Rake 27.9 ° Trail 134.9 mm (5.3 in) Wet weight 317kg 320kg Fuel Tank Capacity 18.0 litres (4.76 US gal)

SPECIFICATION EQUIPMENT

ROCKET 3 STORM R ROCKET 3 STORM GT Standard

Equipment Full colour TFT instruments

Optimised cornering ABS & traction control – supported by an IMU 4 riding modes

All LED lighting, with DRL* headlight

Hill hold control

Cruise control

Keyless ignition

Backlit switchgear USB charging + Heated grips Accessory-fit Triumph Shift Assist

TPMS Bluetooth connectivity module (enabling turn-by-turn navigation, phone and music operation)

SPECIFICATION CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU)