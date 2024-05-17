Are you ready for some free great motorcycling fun? Want to ride and try something different? Looking forward to meeting fellow motorcyclists and like minded enthusiasts? From May to November, we have the complete 2024 Yamaha events schedules for the United States of America, Canada and UK! Hundreds of events, all free all will inspire you to ride, have fun and get out on your bike! Are you ready for Inspiration Friday: Free Yamaha Demo Tour Events at Total Motorcycle? It’s all on one page, all in great detail, all 100% free, just like Totalmotorcycle.com!

The Motorcycle Demo Tour is back on the road this summer, and we’re coming to a Yamaha dealer near you.

Starting in May and running to August, three trailers loaded with Yamaha motorcycles are travelling across Canada with stops at over 90 Yamaha dealerships. This is your chance to come out and try some of our most popular motorcycles, including the MT-10, MT-09, MT-07, Ténéré 700, XSR700, and the Tracer9 GT+, plus a variety of others (dependent on location).*

Read on and enjoy!

Also do not forget to read our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!

DEMO TOUR STOPS USA

BASIC RIDER COURSE AT ROAD AMERICA

TUE, APR 2 – SUN, OCT 27, 2024

ROAD AMERICA

PLYMOUTH, WI

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

SXS ADVENTURE RALLY ON THE ROCKS

THU, MAY 16 – SAT, MAY 18, 2024

SAND HOLLOW STATE PARK

SAND HOLLOW, UT

SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT

OVERLAND EXPO WEST

FRI, MAY 17 – SUN, MAY 19, 2024

FT. TUTHILL COUNTRY PARK

FLAGSTAFF, AZ

MOTORCYCLE – ROADMOTORCYCLE – TOUR ATV – UTILITY SXS RECREATION

BLU CRU INVITATIONAL- GLEN HELEN RACEWAY

FRI, MAY 17 – SUN, MAY 19, 2024

GLEN HELEN RACEWAY

SAN BERNARDINO, CA

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

MOTOAMERICA – BARBER

FRI, MAY 17 – SUN, MAY 19, 2024

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK

LEEDS, AL

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: ILLIONIS

THU, MAY 23 – SAT, MAY 25, 2024

SHOREWOOD HOME AND AUTO, INC.

CRETE, IL

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- GREAT WESTERN OF HICKORY AND GREAT WESTERN YAMAHA

SAT, MAY 25 – SUN, MAY 26, 2024

BRUSHY MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

AMERICADE

WED, MAY 29 – SAT, JUN 1, 2024

FORT WILLIAM HENRY

LAKE GEORGE, NY

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

MOTOAMERICA – ROAD AMERICA

FRI, MAY 31 – SUN, JUN 2, 2024

ROAD AMERICA

PLYMOUTH, WI

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: OREGON

FRI, MAY 31 – SAT, JUN 1, 2024

POWER MOTORSPORTS

SUBLIMITY, OR POWER MOTORSPORTS

SALEM, OR

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- DENNIS DILLON SNAKE RIVER YAMAHA

SAT, JUN 1 – SUN, JUN 2, 2024

SKYLINE MX PARK

KUNA, ID

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME

SAT, JUN 1 – SUN, JUN 2, 2024

GINGERMAN RACEWAY

SOUTH HAVEN, MI

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: NEW YORK

FRI, JUN 7 – SAT, JUN 8, 2024

MAXIMUM MOTORSPORTS LLC

RIVERHEAD, NY

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: ILLIONIS

FRI, JUN 7 – SUN, JUN 9, 2024

RICHS YAMAHA

LOCKPORT, IL RICHS YAMAHA

LOCKPORT, IL

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: OREGON

FRI, JUN 7 – SUN, JUN 9, 2024

WATER WORLD BOAT & POWERSPORT

CENTRAL POINT, OR

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: PENNSYLVANIA

THU, JUN 13 – SAT, JUN 15, 2024

OFF ROAD MOTORSPORTS AND CYCLE SALE

JONESTOWN, PA

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

MOTOAMERICA – BRAINERD

FRI, JUN 14 – SUN, JUN 16, 2024

BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

BRAINERD, MN

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- JORGENSEN’S POWERSPORTS

FRI, JUN 14 – SAT, JUN 15, 2024

GLENWOOD RACEWAY

EAST GLENWOOD, UT

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: WASHINGTON

FRI, JUN 14 – SAT, JUN 15, 2024

YAMAHA MOTORSPORTS OF OLYMPIA

OLYMPIA, WA

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

PIPESTONE, MT PROVEN OFF ROAD DEMO

SAT, JUN 15 – SUN, JUN 16, 2024

FOUR CORNERS TRAILHEAD

WHITEHALL, MT

SXS RECREATION

R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME

SAT, JUN 15 – SUN, JUN 16, 2024

ROAD AMERICA

PLYMOUTH, WI

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: MINNESOTA

TUE, JUN 18 – WED, JUN 19, 2024

MOTOPRIMO SOUTH, LLC

LAKEVILLE, MN MOTOPRIMO SOUTH, LLC

LAKEVILLE, MN

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

SNOWSHOE GNCC RMAX DEMOS

FRI, JUN 21 – SUN, JUN 23, 2024

SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN RESORT

SNOWSHOE, WV

SXS RECREATION

BLU CRU INVITATIONAL – WASHOUGAL MX PARK

FRI, JUN 21 – SUN, JUN 23, 2024

WASHOUGAL MX PARK

WASHOUGAL, WA

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: MINNESOTA

FRI, JUN 21 – SAT, JUN 22, 2024

SIMPLY RIDE

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: PENNSYLVANIA

FRI, JUN 21 – SAT, JUN 22, 2024

THE NEW MONTGOMERYVILLE CYCLE CTR.

HATFIELD, PA

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- KARL MALONE ADS POWERSPORTS

SAT, JUN 22 – SUN, JUN 23, 2024

JORDAN RIVER OHV

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

UTV TAKEOVER

WED, JUN 26 – SAT, JUN 29, 2024

BOXCAR HILL CAMPGROUND

NORTH BEND, OR

SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT

R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME

THU, JUN 27 – FRI, JUN 28, 2024

AUTOBAHN COUNTRY CLUB

JOLIET, IL

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: PENNSYLVANIA

FRI, JUN 28 – SAT, JUN 29, 2024

WARHORSE CAMP HILL

CAMP HILL, PA

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: COLORADO

FRI, JUN 28 – SAT, JUN 29, 2024

GRAND PRIX MOTORSPORTS

LITTLETON, CO GRAND PRIX MOTORSPORTS

LOVELAND, CO

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

WINCHESTER BAY ADVENTURE EXPO

THU, JUL 4 – SAT, JUL 6, 2024

OREGON DUNES RECREATION AREA

REEDSPORT, OR

SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT

MOTOAMERICA – LAGUNA SECA

FRI, JUL 12 – SUN, JUL 14, 2024

WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA

SALINAS, CA

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

BLU CRU INVITATIONAL – BUDDS CREEK MX PARK

FRI, JUL 12 – SUN, JUL 14, 2024

BUDDS CREEK MOTOCROSS PARK

MECHANICSVILLE, MD

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

DEALER DEMO EVENT: WYOMING

FRI, JUL 26 – SAT, JUL 27, 2024

CHEYENNE MOTORSPORTS

CHEYENNE, WY

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES OFF-ROAD DEMO – WAYNESBURG YAMAHA

SAT, JUL 27 – SUN, JUL 28, 2024

CJ RACEWAY NECXC RACE

NEWBURG, WV

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

DUNEFEST

WED, JUL 31 – SAT, AUG 3, 2024

OREGON DUNES RECREATION AREA

REEDSPORT, OR

SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT

R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME

SAT, AUG 3 – SUN, AUG 4, 2024

GRATTAN RACEWAY

BELDING, MI

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

MOTOAMERICA – MID-OHIO

FRI, AUG 16 – SUN, AUG 18, 2024

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME

FRI, AUG 16 – SUN, AUG 18, 2024

GINGERMAN RACEWAY

SOUTH HAVEN, MI

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO – FIVE STAR POWERSPORTS

SAT, AUG 24 – SUN, AUG 25, 2024

BREEZEWOOD PROVING GROUNDS

CLEARVILLE, PA

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

JASON RAINES OFF ROAD DEMO- POWER YAMAHA

SAT, SEP 7 – SUN, SEP 8, 2024

ALBANY MX

ALBANY, OR

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME

SAT, SEP 7 – SUN, SEP 8, 2024

BLACKHAWK FARMS

SOUTH BELOIT, IL

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

MOTOAMERICA – CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

FRI, SEP 13 – SUN, SEP 15, 2024

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICA’S

AUSTIN, TX

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

MOTOAMERICA – NEW JERSEY MOTORSPORTS PARK

FRI, SEP 27 – SUN, SEP 29, 2024

NEW JERSEY MOTORSPORTS PARK

MILLVILLE, NJ

MOTORCYCLE – ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- WATER WORLD BOAT AND POWERSPORT

SAT, OCT 5 – SUN, OCT 6, 2024

JACKSON COUNTY SPORTS PARK MX TRACK

CENTRAL POINT, OR

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- RIDE NOW CANTON

SAT, NOV 9 – SUN, NOV 10, 2024

TALKING ROCK ARENA

TALKING ROCK, GA

MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD

DEMO TOUR STOPS CANADA

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

DEMO TOUR STOPS UK

20 Apr 2024 – 13 Oct 2024Various Circuits

2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The British Superbike Calendar has been announced and is listed below. Come and support all the Yamaha teams including our BSB Support Team, Yamaha OMG Racing, as well as the Mar-Train team. Additionally come and see the new SportBike Championship featuring the successful R7.

18 May 2024 Maldon, CM9 4LJ

QBS Powersports — Demo Day

Had your eye on our new Yamaha motorcycles for a while? Well why not join us on our first demo event of the year!

18 May 2024 Kilmarnock, KA3 6JT

MCS Motorcycles — Demo Day

Demo day for test rides, suspension set-ups and clothing discounts.

19 May 2024 Hull, HU15 2JQ

5-WAYS — Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

5-WAYS are supporting the Hull Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

23 May 2024 Deeside, CH5 2NY

M.E.S. Powersports Ltd — Bike Night

We were overwhelmed with the turn out we had at our first ever BIKE NIGHT, so we have decided to continue…. We hope to see you there!

24 – 27 May 2024North Fambridge, CM3 6LR

The Boat Shop WW Ltd — Marina Fest

A weekend of festivities hosted with Fambridge Marina and The Ferry Boat Inn.

25 May 2024 – 01 Jun 2024Basingstoke, RG23 7LL

Mott Motorcycles — Open Day

Join Mott Motorcycles for our action packed annual open day. View and test ride the latest Yamaha models, kids colouring competition, view the eBike range and accessories, food van on site, event only offers, plus much more happening. An important day not to missed!

01 Jun 2024 Bedlington, NE22 5PD

Ian Bell Motorcycles — eBike Demo Day

Come join us at Gallagher Park for the Yamaha eBike Demo Event! Test ride the latest Yamaha eBikes and experience the thrill of electric bicycles.

20 – 23 Jun 2024Premier Marina Port Solent

Sea Angling Classic

The third year of the Sea Angling Classic will be staged on the South Coast of the UK using the prolific diverse fishing grounds of the Solent.

20 – 23 Jun 2024Ingliston, Edinburgh

Royal Highland Show

Yamaha Motor UK returns to The Royal Highland Show. An annual event showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life at Ingliston in Edinburgh.

28 – 30 Jun 2024Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

ABR Festival

Join Yamaha Motor UK at the 2024 ABR Festival for three days of non-stop entertainment, riding, and inspiration in a magnificent setting.

Be sure to check back often as we add new dates or make changes to existing ones.

Let’s ride.

DREAMS ARE FREE AND SO ARE DEMOS!

The Yamaha Demo Tour is finally back on the road! With over 90 stops across Canada, this is your chance to finally swing a leg over some of Yamaha’s most popular motorcycles including the Tracer 9 GT+, MT-10, MT-07, Ténéré 700, XSR900, XSR700, YZF-R7, and the YZF-R3.*

Review the Pro Tips below before heading out on your demo ride.

1. Ride participants must supply their own protective equipment, including:

ECE/DOT/SNELL approved Helmet

Long pants, jacket, over the ankle boots, gloves

Eye protection

No riding gear will be provided on site.

2. Rules:

Riders evaluating a Yamaha product must have a valid Motorcycle Operator’s Licence or endorsement and a minimum three months of experience (written learner’s permit not acceptable).

Riders evaluating the following motorcycles must have a Class 6 or full M licence: Super Ténéré, MT-10, MT-09, Tracer 9 GT+, XSR900, FJR1300ES, and YZF-R1*

Riders must read and sign the waiver before riding. Present parent signature required for riders under the age of majority.

The use of smart devices and/or video audio recording devices is prohibited.

3. The hosting dealer is in charge of each demo day – be sure to check in with them regarding any questions or to confirm ride in the event of inclement weather.*

4. These events are first come, first serve. Contact hosting dealer in advance for additional details about ride scheduling.

5. Get ready to have a great time! We are thrilled to be back on the road with you!

*All model availability, dates, locations, times, and activities are subject to change. Check back here often for the latest information.