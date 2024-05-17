Are you ready for some free great motorcycling fun? Want to ride and try something different? Looking forward to meeting fellow motorcyclists and like minded enthusiasts? From May to November, we have the complete 2024 Yamaha events schedules for the United States of America, Canada and UK! Hundreds of events, all free all will inspire you to ride, have fun and get out on your bike! Are you ready for Inspiration Friday: Free Yamaha Demo Tour Events at Total Motorcycle? It’s all on one page, all in great detail, all 100% free, just like Totalmotorcycle.com!
The Motorcycle Demo Tour is back on the road this summer, and we’re coming to a Yamaha dealer near you.
Starting in May and running to August, three trailers loaded with Yamaha motorcycles are travelling across Canada with stops at over 90 Yamaha dealerships. This is your chance to come out and try some of our most popular motorcycles, including the MT-10, MT-09, MT-07, Ténéré 700, XSR700, and the Tracer9 GT+, plus a variety of others (dependent on location).*
Read on and enjoy!
Also do not forget to read our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!
|
DEMO TOUR STOPS USA
BASIC RIDER COURSE AT ROAD AMERICA
TUE, APR 2 – SUN, OCT 27, 2024
ROAD AMERICA
PLYMOUTH, WI
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
SXS ADVENTURE RALLY ON THE ROCKS
THU, MAY 16 – SAT, MAY 18, 2024
SAND HOLLOW STATE PARK
SAND HOLLOW, UT
SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT
OVERLAND EXPO WEST
FRI, MAY 17 – SUN, MAY 19, 2024
FT. TUTHILL COUNTRY PARK
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
MOTORCYCLE – ROADMOTORCYCLE – TOUR ATV – UTILITY SXS RECREATION
BLU CRU INVITATIONAL- GLEN HELEN RACEWAY
FRI, MAY 17 – SUN, MAY 19, 2024
GLEN HELEN RACEWAY
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
MOTOAMERICA – BARBER
FRI, MAY 17 – SUN, MAY 19, 2024
BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK
LEEDS, AL
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: ILLIONIS
THU, MAY 23 – SAT, MAY 25, 2024
SHOREWOOD HOME AND AUTO, INC.
CRETE, IL
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- GREAT WESTERN OF HICKORY AND GREAT WESTERN YAMAHA
SAT, MAY 25 – SUN, MAY 26, 2024
BRUSHY MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
TAYLORSVILLE, NC
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
AMERICADE
WED, MAY 29 – SAT, JUN 1, 2024
FORT WILLIAM HENRY
LAKE GEORGE, NY
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
MOTOAMERICA – ROAD AMERICA
FRI, MAY 31 – SUN, JUN 2, 2024
ROAD AMERICA
PLYMOUTH, WI
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: OREGON
FRI, MAY 31 – SAT, JUN 1, 2024
POWER MOTORSPORTS
SUBLIMITY, OR POWER MOTORSPORTS
SALEM, OR
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- DENNIS DILLON SNAKE RIVER YAMAHA
SAT, JUN 1 – SUN, JUN 2, 2024
SKYLINE MX PARK
KUNA, ID
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME
SAT, JUN 1 – SUN, JUN 2, 2024
GINGERMAN RACEWAY
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: NEW YORK
FRI, JUN 7 – SAT, JUN 8, 2024
MAXIMUM MOTORSPORTS LLC
RIVERHEAD, NY
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: ILLIONIS
FRI, JUN 7 – SUN, JUN 9, 2024
RICHS YAMAHA
LOCKPORT, IL RICHS YAMAHA
LOCKPORT, IL
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: OREGON
FRI, JUN 7 – SUN, JUN 9, 2024
WATER WORLD BOAT & POWERSPORT
CENTRAL POINT, OR
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: PENNSYLVANIA
THU, JUN 13 – SAT, JUN 15, 2024
OFF ROAD MOTORSPORTS AND CYCLE SALE
JONESTOWN, PA
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
MOTOAMERICA – BRAINERD
FRI, JUN 14 – SUN, JUN 16, 2024
BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY
BRAINERD, MN
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- JORGENSEN’S POWERSPORTS
FRI, JUN 14 – SAT, JUN 15, 2024
GLENWOOD RACEWAY
EAST GLENWOOD, UT
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: WASHINGTON
FRI, JUN 14 – SAT, JUN 15, 2024
YAMAHA MOTORSPORTS OF OLYMPIA
OLYMPIA, WA
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
PIPESTONE, MT PROVEN OFF ROAD DEMO
SAT, JUN 15 – SUN, JUN 16, 2024
FOUR CORNERS TRAILHEAD
WHITEHALL, MT
SXS RECREATION
R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME
SAT, JUN 15 – SUN, JUN 16, 2024
ROAD AMERICA
PLYMOUTH, WI
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: MINNESOTA
TUE, JUN 18 – WED, JUN 19, 2024
MOTOPRIMO SOUTH, LLC
LAKEVILLE, MN MOTOPRIMO SOUTH, LLC
LAKEVILLE, MN
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
SNOWSHOE GNCC RMAX DEMOS
FRI, JUN 21 – SUN, JUN 23, 2024
SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN RESORT
SNOWSHOE, WV
SXS RECREATION
BLU CRU INVITATIONAL – WASHOUGAL MX PARK
FRI, JUN 21 – SUN, JUN 23, 2024
WASHOUGAL MX PARK
WASHOUGAL, WA
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: MINNESOTA
FRI, JUN 21 – SAT, JUN 22, 2024
SIMPLY RIDE
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: PENNSYLVANIA
FRI, JUN 21 – SAT, JUN 22, 2024
THE NEW MONTGOMERYVILLE CYCLE CTR.
HATFIELD, PA
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- KARL MALONE ADS POWERSPORTS
SAT, JUN 22 – SUN, JUN 23, 2024
JORDAN RIVER OHV
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
UTV TAKEOVER
WED, JUN 26 – SAT, JUN 29, 2024
BOXCAR HILL CAMPGROUND
NORTH BEND, OR
SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT
R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME
THU, JUN 27 – FRI, JUN 28, 2024
AUTOBAHN COUNTRY CLUB
JOLIET, IL
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: PENNSYLVANIA
FRI, JUN 28 – SAT, JUN 29, 2024
WARHORSE CAMP HILL
CAMP HILL, PA
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: COLORADO
FRI, JUN 28 – SAT, JUN 29, 2024
GRAND PRIX MOTORSPORTS
LITTLETON, CO GRAND PRIX MOTORSPORTS
LOVELAND, CO
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
WINCHESTER BAY ADVENTURE EXPO
THU, JUL 4 – SAT, JUL 6, 2024
OREGON DUNES RECREATION AREA
REEDSPORT, OR
SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT
MOTOAMERICA – LAGUNA SECA
FRI, JUL 12 – SUN, JUL 14, 2024
WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA
SALINAS, CA
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
BLU CRU INVITATIONAL – BUDDS CREEK MX PARK
FRI, JUL 12 – SUN, JUL 14, 2024
BUDDS CREEK MOTOCROSS PARK
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
DEALER DEMO EVENT: WYOMING
FRI, JUL 26 – SAT, JUL 27, 2024
CHEYENNE MOTORSPORTS
CHEYENNE, WY
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES OFF-ROAD DEMO – WAYNESBURG YAMAHA
SAT, JUL 27 – SUN, JUL 28, 2024
CJ RACEWAY NECXC RACE
NEWBURG, WV
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
DUNEFEST
WED, JUL 31 – SAT, AUG 3, 2024
OREGON DUNES RECREATION AREA
REEDSPORT, OR
SXS RECREATION SXS PURE SPORT
R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME
SAT, AUG 3 – SUN, AUG 4, 2024
GRATTAN RACEWAY
BELDING, MI
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
MOTOAMERICA – MID-OHIO
FRI, AUG 16 – SUN, AUG 18, 2024
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME
FRI, AUG 16 – SUN, AUG 18, 2024
GINGERMAN RACEWAY
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO – FIVE STAR POWERSPORTS
SAT, AUG 24 – SUN, AUG 25, 2024
BREEZEWOOD PROVING GROUNDS
CLEARVILLE, PA
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
JASON RAINES OFF ROAD DEMO- POWER YAMAHA
SAT, SEP 7 – SUN, SEP 8, 2024
ALBANY MX
ALBANY, OR
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
R WORLD DEMO WITH SPORTBIKE TRACK TIME
SAT, SEP 7 – SUN, SEP 8, 2024
BLACKHAWK FARMS
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
MOTOAMERICA – CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS
FRI, SEP 13 – SUN, SEP 15, 2024
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICA’S
AUSTIN, TX
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
MOTOAMERICA – NEW JERSEY MOTORSPORTS PARK
FRI, SEP 27 – SUN, SEP 29, 2024
NEW JERSEY MOTORSPORTS PARK
MILLVILLE, NJ
MOTORCYCLE – ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- WATER WORLD BOAT AND POWERSPORT
SAT, OCT 5 – SUN, OCT 6, 2024
JACKSON COUNTY SPORTS PARK MX TRACK
CENTRAL POINT, OR
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
JASON RAINES MOTOCROSS DEMO- RIDE NOW CANTON
SAT, NOV 9 – SUN, NOV 10, 2024
TALKING ROCK ARENA
TALKING ROCK, GA
MOTORCYCLE – OFF ROAD
DEMO TOUR STOPS CANADA
DEMO TOUR STOPS UK
20 Apr 2024 – 13 Oct 2024Various Circuits
2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
The British Superbike Calendar has been announced and is listed below. Come and support all the Yamaha teams including our BSB Support Team, Yamaha OMG Racing, as well as the Mar-Train team. Additionally come and see the new SportBike Championship featuring the successful R7.
18 May 2024 Maldon, CM9 4LJ
QBS Powersports — Demo Day
Had your eye on our new Yamaha motorcycles for a while? Well why not join us on our first demo event of the year!
18 May 2024 Kilmarnock, KA3 6JT
MCS Motorcycles — Demo Day
Demo day for test rides, suspension set-ups and clothing discounts.
19 May 2024 Hull, HU15 2JQ
5-WAYS — Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
5-WAYS are supporting the Hull Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.
23 May 2024 Deeside, CH5 2NY
M.E.S. Powersports Ltd — Bike Night
We were overwhelmed with the turn out we had at our first ever BIKE NIGHT, so we have decided to continue…. We hope to see you there!
24 – 27 May 2024North Fambridge, CM3 6LR
The Boat Shop WW Ltd — Marina Fest
A weekend of festivities hosted with Fambridge Marina and The Ferry Boat Inn.
25 May 2024 – 01 Jun 2024Basingstoke, RG23 7LL
Mott Motorcycles — Open Day
Join Mott Motorcycles for our action packed annual open day. View and test ride the latest Yamaha models, kids colouring competition, view the eBike range and accessories, food van on site, event only offers, plus much more happening. An important day not to missed!
01 Jun 2024 Bedlington, NE22 5PD
Ian Bell Motorcycles — eBike Demo Day
Come join us at Gallagher Park for the Yamaha eBike Demo Event! Test ride the latest Yamaha eBikes and experience the thrill of electric bicycles.
20 – 23 Jun 2024Premier Marina Port Solent
Sea Angling Classic
The third year of the Sea Angling Classic will be staged on the South Coast of the UK using the prolific diverse fishing grounds of the Solent.
20 – 23 Jun 2024Ingliston, Edinburgh
Royal Highland Show
Yamaha Motor UK returns to The Royal Highland Show. An annual event showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life at Ingliston in Edinburgh.
28 – 30 Jun 2024Ragley Hall, Warwickshire
ABR Festival
Join Yamaha Motor UK at the 2024 ABR Festival for three days of non-stop entertainment, riding, and inspiration in a magnificent setting.
Be sure to check back often as we add new dates or make changes to existing ones.
Let’s ride.
DREAMS ARE FREE AND SO ARE DEMOS!
The Yamaha Demo Tour is finally back on the road! With over 90 stops across Canada, this is your chance to finally swing a leg over some of Yamaha’s most popular motorcycles including the Tracer 9 GT+, MT-10, MT-07, Ténéré 700, XSR900, XSR700, YZF-R7, and the YZF-R3.*
Review the Pro Tips below before heading out on your demo ride.
1. Ride participants must supply their own protective equipment, including:
ECE/DOT/SNELL approved Helmet
Long pants, jacket, over the ankle boots, gloves
Eye protection
No riding gear will be provided on site.
2. Rules:
Riders evaluating a Yamaha product must have a valid Motorcycle Operator’s Licence or endorsement and a minimum three months of experience (written learner’s permit not acceptable).
Riders evaluating the following motorcycles must have a Class 6 or full M licence: Super Ténéré, MT-10, MT-09, Tracer 9 GT+, XSR900, FJR1300ES, and YZF-R1*
Riders must read and sign the waiver before riding. Present parent signature required for riders under the age of majority.
The use of smart devices and/or video audio recording devices is prohibited.
3. The hosting dealer is in charge of each demo day – be sure to check in with them regarding any questions or to confirm ride in the event of inclement weather.*
4. These events are first come, first serve. Contact hosting dealer in advance for additional details about ride scheduling.
5. Get ready to have a great time! We are thrilled to be back on the road with you!
*All model availability, dates, locations, times, and activities are subject to change. Check back here often for the latest information.