Heavy fall Injury Update: Thibault Benistant fractures C5 vertebra

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant has withdrawn from round seven of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Saint Jean d’Angely, following a heavy fall during the MX2 Timed Practice yesterday, Saturday 18th May.
Benistant fell on a steep decent two laps into the Timed Practice session and went over the handlebars. The 22-year-old Frenchman, who holds fourth position in the MX2 Championship Standings, took a hard impact and was immediately taken to the on-site medical center where he was initially cleared of any fractures or serious injury. However, upon closer assessment, a small fracture in his C5 vertebra has been detected.
Over the next few weeks, Benistant will work closely with a team of medical experts in Lyon, France, who will monitor his progress and adjust his treatment plan as needed. An update on his potential return to action will be shared in due course.
