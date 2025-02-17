2025 Internazionali d’Italia MX Eicma Series Round 2

Mattia Guadagnini and the Ducati Desmo450 MX on the podium at the Internazionali d’Italia di Motocross

• The Italian takes the Borgo Panigale bike to the podium at the Internazionali d’Italia for the first time

• The result at Montevarchi confirms the progress made by the Ducati Desmo450 MX, which will soon be available on the market for customers



The Internazionali d’Italia di Motocross EICMA Series 2025, the championship that opens the racing season of continental motocross, concluded with Ducati’s first podium of the year. On the Miravalle di Montevarchi track, made brutal by the heavy rainfall during the week before the race and restored by the organisers with exhausting work, Mattia Guadagnini posted the eighth fastest time in timed practice, with his teammate Jeremy Seewer close behind in tenth. Given the track was still very slippery due to it being covered by a treacherous layer of ice, this was a solid start to the day by the talented duo. Starting second in race one, Guadagnini fought with determination throughout the moto to finish third, while Seewer, who battled arm pump and was never completely at ease on the Tuscan track, claimed tenth. In race two, Mattia started second again, with Jeremy fourth after a good start. In the opening laps the Venetian ignited the stands of Miravalle, as he battled for first in the early exchanges. He eventually made the pass into third under the chequered flag after 16 laps, earning him the right to climb onto the third step of the podium. It was a less fortunate race for the Swiss ace, who was fourth until a few laps to go, before being forced to retire due to a technical problem.



MG: “How cool! Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful! I missed this feeling so much, both on the podium and with the bike. In the first moto, I got some arm pump, and in the second heat I took a few wrong lines, but overall I had fun. It was really nice. At the start, I was really excited and aggressive in the first laps – it has been a long time since I had this much fun. Let’s hope it’s the start of a great adventure. I’m happy, I’m really happy.”





JS: “Today we had good weather, but the track was brutal, with it being frozen and icy in the morning, so I didn’t go crazy because I didn’t want to hurt myself here. In the first moto, I had a lot of arm pump and didn’t get the best start. I just didn’t get the feeling on this track and I didn’t want to push too hard and make a stupid mistake. So I just stayed in my place, and then seeing as I had a lot of arm pump, I just didn’t risk anything. Moto two was really good, solid start, I was around the top four for a bit. I followed and caught Mattia, and then found a good pace to pass him, but then I had some technical issues and that was it but still we made a good step. It was a positive moto in terms of my riding and bike set up. We know it’s a project and we keep working.”