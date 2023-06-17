24H SPA EWC Motos sunshine conditions gives Honda advantage

F.C.C. TSR Honda France qualifies in fourth at the 24H SPA EWC Motos

Following the 24 Heures Motos victory in the opening round, F.C.C TSR Honda France arrives at the Belgium track for the 24H SPA EWC Motos, leading the championship and with very solid qualification sessions; another victory is the team’s objective.

 

The second round of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship takes place at the legendary 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from 16-18 June 2023.

The combined qualifying times that took place on the same day with very high track temperatures and sunshine conditions gave the Honda #1 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP the fourth place on the grid with a lap time of 2:20.308.

In the first qualifying session, the fastest rider was Josh Hook in the blue rider’s group, with a lap time of 2:20:261 and was followed by Mike Di Meglio that clocked the time at 2:21.333. Alan Techer took the lead from the start and improved his lap time by 2:20.354.

During the second qualification session, temperatures increased significantly, and any of the riders managed to improve their timesheet from the first session.

Honda Viltaïs Racing ended the combined session in fifth place with an average lap time of 2.20.939.  The French team concentrated all the efforts on the first qualifying and is confident of getting another great result with the Honda #333 and fighting for the podium.

National Motos Honda set the third-best lap time in their category, 2:24.353, with similar lap times between the three riders. The team’s main objective during the qualification session was to prepare the bike for the race and get the first podium of the season.

The Honda #41 from Honda RAC 41 Chromeburner signed the fourth fastest lap in the Superstock category.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos race will be flagged off at 2pm (CEST) on Saturday 17th June

 

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

It wasn’t a bad day even though we would have preferred to have qualified better. We decided to focus on the pace and set-up for the race. The race bike is good and we can be fast on it. Actually, the race pace seems to be a bit quicker than last year and the weather is also warmer. We’re ready and looking forward to the race tomorrow!

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

It was a slightly complicated day for us. We qualified 4th, but we worked hard for the race. It will be a long race in very hot weather, which will be very tough for the riders and the machines. We can fight for victory, so it’s up to us to perform well and avoid mistakes.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

It was a positive day overall because we saw that the race bike is behaving very well. With two qualifying sessions the day before the race, we had to avoid taking any ill-considered risks. We’re starting 4th, so we can have a good race and aim for victory. The important thing is to take as many points as possible and increase our lead in the championship.

16 – 17 June 2023
24H SPA EWC Motos
EWC 2023
Round 2
  • Qualifying
  • Standings
Pos. Team Constr. Time/Gap
1 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha 2:19.251
2 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW 2:20.210
3 YOSHIMURA SERT Motul Suzuki 2:20.285
4 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda 2:20.308
5 Honda Viltais Racing Honda 2:20.939
6 KM99 Yamaha 2:21.192
7 Motoain Yamaha 2:22.006
8 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki 2:22.318
9 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI France Kawasaki 2:22.503
10 Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha 2:22.627
11 ERC ENDURANCE-DUCATI Ducati 2:22.684
12 Team Bolliger Switzerland Kawasaki 2:23.262
13 Tecmas MRP BMW Racing Team BMW 2:23.713
14 MACO RACING Team Yamaha 2:24.062
15 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO Kawasaki 2:24.213
16 Team LRP Poland BMW 2:24.336
17 Honda National Motos Honda 2:24.353
18 Chromeburner RAC41 Honda Honda 2:24.516
19 PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3 Yamaha 2:24.649
20 TEAM 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS MOTOSTORE Yamaha 2:24.659
21 Wójcik Racing Team STK 777 Yamaha 2:24.863
22 3ART BEST OF BIKE Yamaha 2:24.968
23 Honda No Limits Honda 2:25.307
