24H SPA EWC Motos sunshine conditions gives Honda advantage

The second round of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship takes place at the legendary 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from 16-18 June 2023.

The combined qualifying times that took place on the same day with very high track temperatures and sunshine conditions gave the Honda #1 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP the fourth place on the grid with a lap time of 2:20.308.

In the first qualifying session, the fastest rider was Josh Hook in the blue rider’s group, with a lap time of 2:20:261 and was followed by Mike Di Meglio that clocked the time at 2:21.333. Alan Techer took the lead from the start and improved his lap time by 2:20.354.

During the second qualification session, temperatures increased significantly, and any of the riders managed to improve their timesheet from the first session.

Honda Viltaïs Racing ended the combined session in fifth place with an average lap time of 2.20.939. The French team concentrated all the efforts on the first qualifying and is confident of getting another great result with the Honda #333 and fighting for the podium.

National Motos Honda set the third-best lap time in their category, 2:24.353, with similar lap times between the three riders. The team’s main objective during the qualification session was to prepare the bike for the race and get the first podium of the season.

The Honda #41 from Honda RAC 41 Chromeburner signed the fourth fastest lap in the Superstock category.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos race will be flagged off at 2pm (CEST) on Saturday 17th June