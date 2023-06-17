MotoTrials National Championship Western ﻿Rounds Canon City Colorado & Tillamook Oregon

Colorado National: Rounds 1 & 2 of the NATC Western Nationals went well. Saturday started off strong but the heat and high elevation drained my energy faster than normal. Given these conditions, I still felt like I rode really well but one unexpected 5 put me in second place by 1 point. I ended up with 15 points. Sunday was much better for me. I felt like I was better prepared for the terrain and my body was used to the change in elevation. Going into my last lap I knew that the scores were tight and I did everything I could to not dab. I was extremely happy to clean section 8, which was the hardest one for me, and I am even more excited to have cleaned my last loop! I ended the day with 9 points and I won my class and also took the overall on the ES line. Thank you to Ray Peters for the food in between loops and for having the best pits on site! Oregon National: Rounds 3 and 4 of the Western NATC series in Oregon went much better for me. The terrain here was closer to the terrain I practice on, so this definitely boosted my confidence and gave me a little advantage. While the rocks are much gripper than the ones at home, I was able to adapt quickly. Saturday was a little on the difficult side, which led to me taking a long time on my first lap. Unfortunately towards the end of the trial, I was pressed for time to even finish, and I had to rush a little bit. I didn’t let this affect me and still rode the best I could. I won with 40 points. On Sunday I had a feel for the sections, and I was more aware of the time problem. With that said I didn’t waste any time and began checking off the loops. While Sunday was also harder, I felt like I was able to ride the best because I was not worried about time, I could relax and ride my trial. Throughout the whole journey out west, my Factory Beta Evo 125 worked amazingly at two very different elevations and climates. Thank you to Ray Peters for having the tools and food we need to perform our best! I’m looking forward to rounds 3 and 4 of the Eastern series in Rhode Island!