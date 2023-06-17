MotoTrials National Championship Western ﻿Rounds Canon City Colorado & Tillamook Oregon

|Colorado National:
Saturday was a little weird. The trial was on the easier side and a couple of silly mistakes put me on the back foot early. We rode a shootout-style third loop though and I was able to get my best result to date finishing 4th.
Sunday just was another one of those days for me. Feeling like I rode well all day and 5th was all I could do. The class is so tight at the moment and every mistake is violently punished. But happy with another top 5.
The altitude in Colorado was not a problem for me though, the bike was amazing, never skipped a beat, and at 6000ft felt like it was pulling at sea level.
Oregon National:
Saturday was again a relatively easy event, my first loop was not ideal, but I knew I could do better. I went from 11pts the first loop to 2pts the second loop and put myself back in contention. Unfortunately again the same story, one mistake in the last loop dropped me all the way to 6th place. My riding was good, and I am just so frustrated that my level of riding is better than ever and it seems to still not be enough.
Sunday was a really hard event. The trial was very different from Saturday. The sections were harder and there were places to make up points, but there was plenty of room to lose points too. A big crash on the first loop meant a broken clutch master and 6th place after the first loop. My second loop was better but I knew I could do more. In the last loop, I really found my groove and was able to get another top-five. Unbelievable how well the bike performed.
A massive thank you to the whole team, everyone involved at the factory in Italy, HQ in Paso Robles, and the team at the event.
Now time for a little break, more training, and the last round at the end of July.