MotoTrials National Championship Western ﻿Rounds Canon City Colorado & Tillamook Oregon

Western Rounds 1 & 2

Canon City, Colorado

May 27th – 28th, 2023

Western Rounds 3 & 4

Tillamook, Oregon

June 3rd – 4th, 2023
The 2023 National Trial season is shaping up well for the Beta Factory team riders as well as others in the Beta family. By far the most entered brand in national competition, Beta has supported riders since the 1980’s at all NATC National events. Beta USA’s factory team managed by ten-time Expert champion Ray Peters is looking forward to the final round to be held on the weekend of July 29th in Exeter, Rhode Island. See the results at the Western Rounds of the MotoTrials National Championship.

Event Results
Rider Colorado Oregon Class
Alex Niederer 4th / 5th 6th / 5th Pro
Cole Cullins 7th / – – /- Pro
Jay Gregorowicz 4th / 3rd 2nd / 7th Expert
Kevin Murphy 5th / 5th 3rd / 4th Expert
Mika Lonsdale 3rd / 3rd 3rd / – Junior Expert
Sherman Smith III 2nd / 1st 1st / 1st Junior Expert Sportsman

Alex Niederer

EVO Factory 300

Pro Class

Colorado – Alex Niederer
Colorado National:

 

Saturday was a little weird. The trial was on the easier side and a couple of silly mistakes put me on the back foot early. We rode a shootout-style third loop though and I was able to get my best result to date finishing 4th.

 

Sunday just was another one of those days for me. Feeling like I rode well all day and 5th was all I could do. The class is so tight at the moment and every mistake is violently punished. But happy with another top 5.

 

The altitude in Colorado was not a problem for me though, the bike was amazing, never skipped a beat, and at 6000ft felt like it was pulling at sea level.

Oregon National:

 

Saturday was again a relatively easy event, my first loop was not ideal, but I knew I could do better. I went from 11pts the first loop to 2pts the second loop and put myself back in contention. Unfortunately again the same story, one mistake in the last loop dropped me all the way to 6th place. My riding was good, and I am just so frustrated that my level of riding is better than ever and it seems to still not be enough.

 

Sunday was a really hard event. The trial was very different from Saturday. The sections were harder and there were places to make up points, but there was plenty of room to lose points too. A big crash on the first loop meant a broken clutch master and 6th place after the first loop. My second loop was better but I knew I could do more. In the last loop, I really found my groove and was able to get another top-five. Unbelievable how well the bike performed.

A massive thank you to the whole team, everyone involved at the factory in Italy, HQ in Paso Robles, and the team at the event.

 

Now time for a little break, more training, and the last round at the end of July.

Oregon – Alex Niederer

Cole Cullins

EVO Factory 300

Pro Class

Colorado – Cole Cullins
Colorado National:

 

I was pretty sick coming into Colorado, I felt terrible all day and pushed longer and harder than I probably should have and ended up in the hospital with heat stroke and dehydration. Unfortunately, because of that, I was unable to ride or really function on Sunday, I tried riding for about half an hour the Friday before Oregon and was just about more tired than I’ve ever been so I spent the weekend doing what I could to help around the pits.

Jay Gregorowicz

EVO Factory 300

Expert Class

Colorado – Jay Gregorowicz
Colorado National:

Saturday was a good day for me. I felt strong after recovering from some nerve-related injuries in my shoulder. I felt like I rode well and had a couple of bad calls that left me just off the podium in fourth.

Sunday I rode what I felt was really well with just a couple of mistakes to step on the podium in 3rd. The grip on the rocks was insane but the sand seemed to track onto everything, keeping you on the alert. Overall I had a great time and my Factory Evo 300 dealt with the altitude and big rocks without any issues.

Oregon National:

 

Oregon was at a new site this year. I was looking forward to riding in slippery conditions but it was a dust bowl. The huge round grippy rocks were a blast to ride but the loamy soil was like dry coffee grounds. I managed to pull a solid second place on Saturday but the dust really affected my allergies and caused me to stall a couple of times resulting in a subpar finish on Sunday.

Looking forward to Rhode Island for the final two rounds at the end of July. As always a huge shout out and thank you to Beta USA for their continued support.

Oregon – Jay Gregorowicz

Kevin Murphy

EVO Factory 250

Expert Class

Colorado – Kevin Murphy
Colorado National:

The 3rd and 4th rounds did not go as planned. I was trying to get used to the terrain of Colorado but just couldn’t put it together. I was having trouble getting over the big rocks just because I’m not used to having traction so I would hit everything incorrectly. By the end of Sunday I finally started to ride how I wanted to but at that point it was too late and very random failures happened such as a branch snagging my front brake lever and throwing me over the bars. I ended up 5th on both days. The bike performed perfectly if I was just able to get my abilities the results would have been better.

 

Oregon National:

Rounds 5/6 went better than 4/5. I finished P3 on Saturday and P4 on Sunday. Lots of failures due to fluke incidents but on the last loop of Sunday I put up a score like I knew what I was doing. I’ve been riding with another teammate and he’s helped me with better results out here on the west coast. The trial was a lot of fun with Sunday having many big obstacles. The bike ran perfectly. Overall I had a great weekend and as always a blast working and riding with the Beta team.

Oregon – Kevin Murphy

Mike Lonsdale

EVO Factory 125

Jr. Expert Class

Colorado – Mika Lonsdale
Colorado National:

Rounds 3 and 4 of the NATC Mototrials in Colorado were a challenge. The terrain was amazing, but not something I have much experience with. We did a lot of learning this weekend and I was able to put some good rides together on Sunday. I finished P3 both days. My Beta Evo Factory 125 performed incredibly, and the cooler temps and higher elevation averaged out to the performance I was used to.

Oregon National:

I felt good going into Oregon for rounds 5 & 6 of the AMA/NATC Mototrials Nationals, and my 2023 Beta Factory Evo 125 was loving the cool air and lower altitude. I rode well on Saturday but had a bad get-off on Section 1 of the third loop. I subluxated my right shoulder. With the help of some fantastic friends (and fellow Beta riders), I was able to finish the day and stand on the podium in 3rd. Sunday started out with some discomfort from the injury, and unfortunately, that progressed and resulted in a DNF after 10 sections. Overall, we learned a massive amount, and I’m looking forward to Youth Nationals and the last 2 rounds of the Nationals in Rhode Island.

Oregon – Mike Lonsdale

Sherman Smith III

EVO Factory 125

Jr. Expert

Sportsman Class

Colorado – Sherman Smith III
Colorado National:

Rounds 1 & 2 of the NATC Western Nationals went well. Saturday started off strong but the heat and high elevation drained my energy faster than normal. Given these conditions, I still felt like I rode really well but one unexpected 5 put me in second place by 1 point. I ended up with 15 points. Sunday was much better for me. I felt like I was better prepared for the terrain and my body was used to the change in elevation. Going into my last lap I knew that the scores were tight and I did everything I could to not dab. I was extremely happy to clean section 8, which was the hardest one for me, and I am even more excited to have cleaned my last loop! I ended the day with 9 points and I won my class and also took the overall on the ES line. Thank you to Ray Peters for the food in between loops and for having the best pits on site!

Oregon National:

 

Rounds 3 and 4 of the Western NATC series in Oregon went much better for me. The terrain here was closer to the terrain I practice on, so this definitely boosted my confidence and gave me a little advantage. While the rocks are much gripper than the ones at home, I was able to adapt quickly. Saturday was a little on the difficult side, which led to me taking a long time on my first lap. Unfortunately towards the end of the trial, I was pressed for time to even finish, and I had to rush a little bit. I didn’t let this affect me and still rode the best I could. I won with 40 points. On Sunday I had a feel for the sections, and I was more aware of the time problem. With that said I didn’t waste any time and began checking off the loops. While Sunday was also harder, I felt like I was able to ride the best because I was not worried about time, I could relax and ride my trial. Throughout the whole journey out west, my Factory Beta Evo 125 worked amazingly at two very different elevations and climates. Thank you to Ray Peters for having the tools and food we need to perform our best! I’m looking forward to rounds 3 and 4 of the Eastern series in Rhode Island!

Oregon – Sherman Smith III

Other Beta-Mounted National Winners
Rider Colorado Oregon Class
Christopher Buzzelli Round 2 Round 1 & 2 Sportsman
Adam Martinson Round 1 Round 2 Junior Sportsman
Bennett Hubner Round 1 & 2 Round 1 & 2 Clubwoman
Mark Franklin Round 1 & 2 SR-Clubman
Abigail Buzzelli Round 1 & 2 Round 1 & 2 Clubwoman
Derek Martinson Round 1 & 2 Round 1 & 2 SR-40
Andy Saum Round 1 SR-50
Howard Galbreath Round 1 & 2 SR-60
Ted Gansberger Round 1 Round 1 SR-75

Christopher Buzzelli

Adam Martinson

Bennett Hubner

Mark Franklin

Abigail Buzzelli

Derek Martinson

Andy Saum

Howard Galbreath

Ted Gansberger
