Over 18000 Ducatisti came together for #WeRideAsOne 2024

Sunnyvale, California, May 8, 2024 – This past Saturday, May 4, #WeRideAsOne was celebrated worldwide as a homage to passionate motorcyclists who share enthusiasm for the brand.

For the third year in a row, official Ducati dealers organized local group ride events that hosted more than 18,000 Ducatisti from more than 50 nations worldwide.

From adrenaline lovers on the track to curious travel-lovers who explore new horizons, from off-road adventurers to those who prefer more relaxing routes, the goal was only one: to celebrate and share the same passion for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

Once again, this year, the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati parade painted the roads with Ducati Red, leaving an indelible mark for every mile traveled. Ecuador, New York, Palermo, Glasgow, Warsaw, Rio de Janeiro, Hawaii, Ningbo, Medellín, Mexico City, Auckland, and New Delhi are just some of the cities that were the setting for the #WeRideAsOne parade, a truly world-class event.

On its official Instagram channel, Ducati documented the activities that took place worldwide in real-time, sharing photos and videos sent directly from the participants in stories. Anyone who wants to relive the day’s highlights can find content in the #WeRideAsOne featured collection.

Ducati is the only motorcycle brand in the world to offer an international event of this size. In fact, since its first edition, the event has established itself as a unique format, becoming a fixed appointment in the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s calendar and all enthusiasts’ calendars for every first Saturday in May.

The event embodies Ducati’s mission to offer unforgettable experiences, combining fun on two wheels with stunning locations and conveying a sense of belonging to a vast community that embraces Ducatisti, Ducati Official Clubs, Dealers, and Company employees.

What distinguishes #WeRideAsOne is the ability to overcome geographical borders and, on the same day, make all enthusiasts feel part of the same big family, regardless of their city or time zone.