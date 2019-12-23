35 Years of the Harley-Davidson Softail family

FOR MANY ADMIRING THE LOOK OF THE SOFTAIL® MOTORCYCLE FAMILY TODAY, THE CLASSIC LINES OF THIS MOTORCYCLE ICON WERE FIRST BROUGHT TO THEIR ATTENTION IN THE FILM TERMINATOR 2.

In fact, however, the Softail family has a history stretching back long before that attention-grabbing movie moment; indeed, it is arguably the most iconic of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, in recent decades at least.

Classic styling cues drawing on more than a century of Harley-Davidson design – the ‘hardtail’ look, horseshoe oil tank and clean styling – have made the Softail an undisputed design classic. Yet as 2020 approaches, constant development and technological advances have kept the range as relevant and contemporary as when it was first introduced 35 years ago.

Early beginnings

The Softail was first born in the early 1980s, when Harley-Davidson experimented with hidden rear shock absorbers on a big twin frame. The design was perfected with the 1984 FXST Softail, which offered the ‘hardtail’ look of the classic chopper, but with the comfort and handling of full rear suspension using gas-charged shock absorbers beneath the frame tubes.

The next step in the Softail progression was the Heritage – launched in 1986 and still in the line today – which resurrected the classic look of the 1950s with a ‘Hydra-Glide’ style front end and referenced the style of ’30s Knuckleheads with the classic horseshoe oil tank, still a Softail design element today. In 1988 the retro styling was dialled up even further in the FXSTS Springer Softail, complete with ‘springer’ front end – exposed springs, gleaming in chrome and perfectly complementing the clean Softail look.

Film star

Then in the 1990 model year, a true icon was born – the Fat Boy®, designed by Willie G. Davidson after listening to the feedback of riders at Daytona Bike Week. A vintage look and feel with a minimalist theme was the intent, and the Fat Boy delivered in spades. The first year model had a striking monotone silver paint scheme, disc wheels and a wide or ‘fat’ look, and would become famous for its appearance in the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, inspiring a whole new generation of Harley® riders.

By now the Softail family was an established cornerstone of the Harley-Davidson model range. The Heritage Springer, launched in the 1997 model year, took the retro look even further with springer forks, classic saddlebags, white sidewall tyres and ‘tombstone’ tail-light. More radical models quickly followed – in 2000 the Softail Deuce™, a radical factory custom with a stretched gas tank, sleek chrome front forks and the new Twin Cam 88B engine; the innovative Rocker models of the 2008 model year, with the rear fender attached to the swingarm for a slammed custom appearance; and in the same year, the Cross Bones® – denim paint, pinstriping, springer front fork and a blacked-out look harking back to post-war ‘bobber’ motorcycles. A retrofitted Cross Bones featured in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. By 2012 the retro-styled Softail Slim joined the family.

Radical reinvention

The biggest change in the Softail family since its initial creation came in 2017. A completely redesigned Softail frame was launched, featuring a single upgraded rear shock absorber mounted below the seat and a new swingarm construction, making the new Softails significantly lighter and stiffer than the previous generation.

The following year, the Twin Cam motor was replaced by the new Milwaukee-Eight® motor in 107 and 114 cubic inch variants for significantly increased power. Finally the Softail platform had the whole package – the raw power of the Milwaukee-Eight engine in the radical new Softail chassis – all with the unique style that had been part of the Softail DNA since its birth in 1984.

Now, 35 years after its introduction, the Softail has become one of the most successful platforms ever to be introduced by the Motor Company – and one that continues to define the ‘look and feel’ of the Harley-Davidson brand to a new generation of riders. Today, the Softail family offers models in a range of configurations, from retro to ultra-contemporary, and suits every type of riding, from long distance touring, to canyon carving, to fast boulevard cruising – and everything in between.