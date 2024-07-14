CHASE SEXTON EXTENDS 450MX ADVANTAGE WITH SPRING CREEK NATIONAL SWEEP

MILLVILLE, Minn. – Current 450MX Class points leader Chase Sexton has extended his advantage in the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship following a commanding 1-1 performance at the Spring Creek National, making it five moto wins in succession for a third overall victory of the season.

After qualifying in fourth position, Sexton was unmatched on his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in sweeping both motos this afternoon. He climbed from third position in the early stages of Moto 1 to take over the lead just after halfway and go on to win by 10.130s at race’s end.

In the second outing he was P6 as lap one was completed, again storming to the front of the field by lap 10, and taking the checkered flag 12.919s clear of the chasing pack just as heavy rain began to fall. In claiming his seventh race victory of the year and back-to-back overalls, Chase now has a margin of 13 points at the top of the points table following Round 7 of 11.

Chase Sexton: “These last two races, I really wanted to capitalize on, because in the past I’ve been sluggish in the middle of the season, so I have been focused on keeping the momentum going. I had a pretty good start in both motos, just got pushed wide in the second one, so had some work to do. Overall though, I had a really good flow, the track felt a lot better in that final moto for me, and I was able to put in some good laps. Thanks to the whole group behind me – this is fun, so let’s keep it going!”

Spring Creek was also kind to premier class teammate Aaron Plessinger, qualifying directly behind Sexton in P5, and then putting in a solid ride to third place in the opening race. Despite an early crash in Moto 2, he charged from as far back as eighth to fifth position, which sealed P4 overall for the weekend, and he has moved forward to fourth in the championship.

Aaron Plessinger: “Millville started off really awesome. Moto 1, I got off to a great start and Chase went around me, then I kind of just stayed in third. Second moto, we got a mid-pack start and I was riding so good, but unfortunately, I lost the back-end around one of the corners and lost a few positions. I got back up and was on it again, before I kind of hit a wall there towards the end. I wish I could have caught those guys, one more position would have landed me on the podium because I was tied for third, but ended up fourth. It was a good weekend though, we’re coming out healthy, and I’m excited for Washougal.”

The 250MX Class saw Vialle qualify quickest this morning and he carried that form into the opening moto by finishing second in dry conditions. Rainfall delayed the start of the second encounter, but when the gates finally dropped the two-time MX2 World Champion was in the podium fight before he fell in the opening portion the moto. Following multiple stops in the mechanic’s area, he salvaged points in 17th, which landed him seventh overall. Vialle retains P3 in the standings on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Tom Vialle: “The first race was a fight, the whole moto, and I tried to push to the end – second was a good result. Unfortunately, the second moto was tough after I crashed, but we will keep pushing into Washougal next week.”

Rookie Julien Beaumer made a welcome return to action in Millville after missing Round 6, qualifying in eighth position and then recording a 15th-place score in the first race. A consistent ride in the rain-soaked final moto of the day saw him take the checkered flag in P8, placing him 10th for the round and now sitting 12th in the series.

Julien Beaumer: “First moto, I was a little bit sluggish, couldn’t quite get back into that race pace that we’ve been doing, so it took me a minute to get going again. Moto 2, I had a bad start, but came through to eighth and was happy with our progress throughout the day. It’s really good to be back at the races and I’m ready for Washougal!”

Next Race: July 20 – Washougal, Washington

Results 450MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7. Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

10. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 7 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 310 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 297

3. Justin Cooper, 249

4. Aaron Plessinger, 239

8. Malcolm Stewart, 185

9. Justin Barcia, 148

10. Christian Craig, 136

Results 250MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

2. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

3. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna

6. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

7. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10. Julien Beaumer (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

14. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 7 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 314 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 263

3. Tom Vialle, 260

7. Pierce Brown, 162

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 147

11. Casey Cochran, 137

12. Julien Beaumer, 128