Due to WorldSBK Czech circuit severity Pirelli chooses harder solutions that offer greater protection

Autodrom Most, the track on which the next round of the WorldSBK World Championship will be run, along with Phillip Island in Australia, is one of the most demanding circuits of the season for tyres, due to its layout. For this reason, and given the experience gained over the past few years, Pirelli has decided to rely on an allocation made up of harder than usual options, with a new rear tyre for the WorldSBK class riders. Along with the standard SC1, there will also be a development SC1 in D0286 specification, making its debut. This represents an evolution in terms of structural strength, offering a good compromise between high performance and low wear. At Most as at Phillip Island with more protected solutions and a new development SC1



“The Most circuit, with its classic, fast layout, is known to provide spectacular racing, but it is also one of the most demanding of the season for tyres. Along with Phillip Island, it is one of the tracks where we prefer to shift the allocation towards combinations with more durable solutions, which offer greater protection from wear. Following this logic, in WorldSBK, for the rear tyres, in addition to the standard SC1, we will introduce the new development SC1 in D0286 specification. This solution features the same compound as the standard tyre but has a different structure and has been created with the aim of offering very consistent behaviour over race distance while ensuring excellent levels of handling. For qualifying and the Superpole Race, instead of the normally allocated SCQ, there will be the standard SC0. Also, in WorldSSP, the rear options will be harder than usual, with the SC1 replacing the SCX as an alternative to the SC0.” · New combinations and a development SC1 for WorldSBK: for the front, the standard SC1 and SC2 combination will be available in WorldSBK, with 8 units each per rider. For the rear, the SCX and SC0 solutions will be temporarily shelved in favour of the standard SC1 and the completely new D0286-specification development SC1, also in 8 units each. For the WorldSSP, there will be 7 units of SC1 and 6 of SC2 for the front, which can be combined with SC1 or SC0 (7 pieces each) at the rear. All solutions for this class are standard.



· SC0 instead of SCQ: due to the high abrasiveness of the asphalt at Autodrom Most, in this round for qualifying and Superpole Race the normally allocated rear SCQ will be replaced by the standard SC0, available in 4 units for each WorldSBK rider.



· A fast track: the Most circuit, built between 1978 and 1983, has recently undergone upgrades to make it safer and more modern, but remains a circuit with a classic, fast layout. This includes a 792-metre straight followed by a chicane and many connected corners, where the tyre’s ability to perform in high speeds is crucial, along with precision and agility when changing direction.



· Braking and restarting: the first sequence of corners has evolved over the years from a section run in sixth gear to a much slower chicane requiring braking followed by acceleration. This segment will be demanding on the tyres, with the front end called upon to make an effort to support the braking and ensure precision on corner entry, while the rear end will be appreciated for the grip on corner exit.

