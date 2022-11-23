5 million scooters and motorcycle sales its Indonesia after India and China

Located on a 55,000 sq.m site in Jakarta, the plant will manufacture Vespa scooters for the local market



With annual sales of more than 5 million scooters and motorcycles, Indonesia is the world’s third-largest market, after India and China



Pontedera – Jakarta (Indonesia), 23 November 2022 – The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) continues its strategic international expansion with the opening today of a new production facility in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, a market of growing importance for the Group.



Built on a 55,000 square metre site, the new factory is located in the Cikarang district of West Java.

“The new plant in Indonesia sees the Piaggio Group take another stride forward in the strategic international growth program it began more than ten years ago, which has made it one of the industry’s leading players, with a portfolio of unique brands, a proud symbol of Italy around the world,” said Piaggio Group Chair and CEO Roberto Colaninno. “Piaggio Group sales on the Indonesian market grew by 61% in 2021 and will continue to rise in the near future.”



The factory was officially opened today in the presence of Indonesian authorities including the Republic of Indonesia’s Minister for Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, and the Italian Ambassador to Indonesia, Benedetto Latteri.



With around 5 million two-wheelers sold every year and a population of more than 276 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the world’s third-largest scooter and motorcycle market after India and China, with sales of over 6 million vehicles forecast in the next three years, in line with the country’s double-digit population and per-capita GDP growth projections.