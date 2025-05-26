It is a triumph which deservedly goes down in Aprilia Racing history. Marco Bezzecchi took victory in the Silverstone race, making this his first win of the season and giving the Noale-based manufacturer victory number 299 in World Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing. After a good start from the tenth spot on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi showed proof of his great determination and talent, moving up in the standings and setting a fast and consistent pace throughout the race. With an impeccable ride, the Italian rider also did the race fast lap, crowning an extraordinary performance that placed him on the top step of the podium. This is Bezzecchi’s first win with Aprilia Racing, a result that confirms the competitiveness of the RS-GP25. Alongside Bezzecchi’s win, worth a mention is also Lorenzo Savadori’s invaluable work developing the RS-GP25. The Italian rider finished the race eighteenth, providing feedback of positive sensations with the upgrades tested in race conditions. Marco Bezzecchi’s victory will also be celebrated at the Aprilia All Stars on 1st June at the Misano World Circuit. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable one.