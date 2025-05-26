MARCO BEZZECCHI AND APRILIA RACING TAKE VICTORY IN THE SILVERSTONE RACE
It is a triumph which deservedly goes down in Aprilia Racing history. Marco Bezzecchi took victory in the Silverstone race, making this his first win of the season and giving the Noale-based manufacturer victory number 299 in World Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing.
After a good start from the tenth spot on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi showed proof of his great determination and talent, moving up in the standings and setting a fast and consistent pace throughout the race. With an impeccable ride, the Italian rider also did the race fast lap, crowning an extraordinary performance that placed him on the top step of the podium. This is Bezzecchi’s first win with Aprilia Racing, a result that confirms the competitiveness of the RS-GP25.
Alongside Bezzecchi’s win, worth a mention is also Lorenzo Savadori’s invaluable work developing the RS-GP25. The Italian rider finished the race eighteenth, providing feedback of positive sensations with the upgrades tested in race conditions.
Marco Bezzecchi’s victory will also be celebrated at the Aprilia All Stars on 1st June at the Misano World Circuit. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable one.
It’s an incredible feeling – difficult to describe. Last season was complicated, so I had decided to undertake this new adventure and Aprilia has always believed in me. I couldn’t dream of a better first win with Aprilia. The team is working extremely well, as is the staff in Noale, and I am extremely happy and grateful to all of them. We must never stop working. It won’t be easy, but we have never given up and we have never stopped believing.
I’m truly happy for Marco, for all of Aprilia, and for everyone in the racing department. We have been working hard since the season start and advancing with development of the RS-GP25 directly in the races, so there is much desire to do well. I am truly happy to see Marco and Aprilia win, and I’m happy for all of us, myself included. We need to keep insisting and working hard, and we can never give up.
It was a fantastic race and absolutely deserved at a particularly difficult time for us. After practically six months where we had imagined a different scenario, where we thought we’d be battling from the start for important positions with Marco and Jorge. I am truly extremely happy for Marco, given the commitment he is demonstrating, as well as for all of Noale, because none of us let the tough times get us down. We kept pushing and making changes to grow development of the bike. I like to think that this is a starting place, not a destination, both for us and for Marco, who represents the Aprilia Racing spirit perfectly. I hope that this is also a sign which will show Jorge that, when he returns, he’ll find a bike ready to battle for the important positions. Congratulations to Fabio Quartararo as well, who was riding an exceptional race.
