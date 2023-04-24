Aches and pains at difficult Black Buffalo National Enduro

TOP FIVE FINISH FOR ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA RIDER CRAIG DELONG AT BLACK BUFFALO NATIONAL ENDURO
PUTS HIS FX 350 INTO FIFTH, OVERCOMING DIFFICULT TERRAIN AND TIP-OVERS ON SUNDAY
A hard crash in the fifth test proved to be costly for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong, although the Pennsylvania rider rebounded for a solid fifth-place finish at this weekend’s Black Buffalo National Enduro, held on the beautiful, but rocky terrain of the Buffalo Ranch.
DeLong came into the race with a sore tailbone, and the rocky terrain didn’t help the matter.
“It was an okay day; I tried to stay off the ground but I didn’t quite do that,” commented DeLong. “This was a new venue, so it was new to me and it turned out to be rockier than I expected.”
DeLong came into the race with a few aches and pains.
“Everybody has those, so you just have to put up with it and ride it out,” added DeLong. “I think I was fourth most of the day, but I had a crash in the fifth test and bent my bars. That kind of sealed my fate.”
Next Round (4): Arrington, VA – May 14, 2023
Black Buffalo National Enduro – Results
NE Pro1 Class
1. Grant Baylor (KAW)
2. Ryder Lafferty (GAS)
3. Ricky Russell (YAM)
…
5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing