New 2023 Friendly Budget Bikes!

Welcome to the first day of Spring and Spring means new riders and a new riding season! While I recommend new riders go for a gently used bikes, if you are looking for something new and fresh, look no further than these 2023 Friendly Budget Bikes! Just launched, affordable, approachable and budget friendly. What more could a new, returning or budget rider look for in a bike? From Royal Enfield, Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha these models just appeared in the past month and will be available to dealers. Be the first on the streets to ride something cool, unique and that cost you less than 4 tires on a new Ferrari!

Spring a time of refresh and rejuvenation, what a better way to celebrate and welcome the warming weather than a motorcycle ride. And there is no better place to start than right here on Total Motorcycle with our legendary Beginner’s Guide to Motorcycling!

Check out our full 2022 and full 2023 Motorcycle Model Guides as well as our newly created 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides that are just very early starting to see a few models arriving.

Check out these new Honda’s, Royal Enfield’s and Kawasaki’s we can confidently recommend based on their friendliness to new riders and their costs to buy and to maintain.

2023 Kawasaki KLX230S ABS: ON AND OFF-ROAD FUN.

Introducing the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230S ABS…

Take the playing field by storm with nimble dual-sport performance that’s ready to conquer both on- and off-road. This agile bike features a quick-revving 233cc engine, lightweight chassis, and long-travel suspension. Styling updates include a new front fender and LED headlight. Fuel injection provides easy starting and crisp throttle response in a wide range of elevations and temperatures. The result is a consistent ride on paved streets, dirt trails, and beyond.

The Kawasaki KLX®230 S and KLX®230 S ABS are based on the popular KLX230 models but have modified suspension to lower the seat height 2.2 inches so that it’s easier for riders to reach the ground. A more aggressive appearance comes from a new compact LED headlight and cowl, and front fender. The ABS model is available with Kawasaki’s off-road ABS, which has been updated to allow riders to turn the rear ABS off for active off-road maneuverability. Whatever the version, the KLX230 enables riders to ride out of town and enjoy the trails with confidence and ease.

2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS: REFINED RAW.

Introducing the 2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS…

The Z400 is powered by a responsive, rider-friendly 399cc parallel twin engine complete with assist and slipper clutch. Created with Kawasaki’s unique Sugomi design philosophy, the Z400 benefits from light, predictable handling plus low weight, the combination for a middle-weight naked machine.

A fiercely authentic naked sportbike, the Kawasaki Z400 exudes fresh street style and is immediately recognizable in a crowd with a compact chassis and aggressive styling. Comfortable, balanced and capable, the Z400 offers a visceral riding experience that’s sure to turn heads.

2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: POWER AND PRECISION.

Introducing the 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350…

The Hunter is an agile city roadster perfect for beginners and commuters alike with all of the intense flavors of pure motorcycling packing into a fun, stylish new machine.

AGILITY WITHOUT FRAGILITY

At the heart of the Hunter beats a fuel-injected, long-stroke 350cc J-engine that delivers a smoother ride, higher RPM and dollops of torque. Paired with a steady downtube spine frame and grounded suspension, the Hunter 350 gives the right amount of power and precision, whether you’re revving up the city streets or gunning down the motorway.

Royal Enfield’s core philosophy of making simple, fun, accessible motorcycles has made them a canvas for personalization and customization for years. Royal Enfield riders deserve to express themselves and their individuality through their motorcycle.

ALL THE INTENSE FLAVOURS OF PURE MOTORCYCLING PACKED INTO A FUN, STYLISH, NEW MACHINE.

2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: A NEW HEART.

Introducing the 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350…

The Meteor represents the eternal essence of riding, the spirit of the cruise; with classic contours & timeless design cues. The Meteor is ready for the open road and up to the challenge of city commuting.

Cruising Through Time

Growing up in the 1980s meant that the lasting image of a motorcycle for me was a cruiser of some sort. It’s not that I was a ‘cruiser guy’, it’s just that when you see lots of something, that becomes the main frame of reference, and desire in this case! Evolving from a diet of bicycles into my late teens, I was quite mesmerized by the idea of the quintessential American style cruiser – and the first one that I actually saw in the flesh and instantly fell in love with was the Royal Enfield Citybike.

2023 Yamaha V-Star 250: BORN FOR FUN.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha V-Star 250…

Light and nimble with smooth power and a low seat for easy handling makes it a stylish entry level V‑twin.

There are a whole bunch of reasons to check out the V-Star 250, but the most intriguing is it’s authentic V-twin powerplant, which means that you’re getting full-sized rumble and styling in an easy to ride, lightweight bike.

2023 Yamaha TW200: THE DO‑IT‑ALL DUAL SPORT.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha TW200…

Adaptable and comfortable with fat tires, a low seat and a smooth ride makes it a practical do‑it‑all, dual purpose machine.

2023 Yamaha XT250: GO ANYWHERE DUAL SPORT.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha XT250…

With electric start and a low seat height, the light, nimble and reliable XT250 is built to go wherever you go. On‑ or off‑road.

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3: RIDER FRIENDLY SPORT.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3…

R WORLD IS CALLING

Legendary Yamaha superbike styling, advanced twin cylinder engine and ultra‑light chassis—the perfect entry into R World.

R World is calling with the YZF-R3, boasting next-generation R-series styling and updated handling to bring it more in line with its supersport stablemates. Whether you’re tackling crosstown traffic or a twisty road, the R3 is perfect for new riders who want a sporty machine that’s also rider-friendly.

2023 Yamaha MT-03: THE DARK BECKONS.

Introducing the new 2023 Yamaha MT-03…

Your entry to the Dark Side. Built to thrill with a twin‑cylinder engine, aggressive looks and serious street presence.

With its sophisticated engine, lightweight handling and naked styling, the Yamaha MT-03 brings the signature MT family design to the small-displacement category. Featuring a radical new look and feel, a best-in-class two-cylinder engine and state-of-the-art suspension for precise handling and outstanding agility, the new MT-03 is the ultimate entry-level ride for anyone looking to join the MT family.

Introducing the 2023 Honda NAVI…

2023 Honda Ruckus: YOUR LIFE. YOUR RUCKUS.

Introducing the 2023 Honda Ruckus…

When it comes to little two-wheelers that ooze personality and attitude, it’s tough to top Honda’s unique Ruckus®, the model that launched an entire scooter-customization subculture. With an exposed frame and dual round headlights contributing to an industrial-looking design, plus practical features like reliability, fuel efficiency and nimble handling, the Ruckus a great choice as a platform for personalization or affordable, around-town transportation.

RUCK OUT!

2023 Honda CRF300L Rally ABS: GOOD TO GO GO GO.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF300L Rally ABS…

Our CRF300L line of dual-sports is incredibly popular. And that’s no surprise, because they’re all fun, light, tough, amazingly capable, and refreshingly affordable. With the CRF300L Rally we’ve taken our “standard” CRF300L and added a larger fuel tank, a bit more bodywork, and a rally-style windscreen to make long days in the saddle more fun, and to give you a little more wind- and weather protection. It’s a great choice for both commuting and for exploring both dirt and paved roads. The CRF300L Rally is also available with anti-lock brakes. The CRF300L Rally is a true go-anywhere machine—spend a little time on one, and you’ll know why.

2023 Honda CRF300L: BORN READY FOR ANYTHING.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF300L…

LIGHTER. MORE POWERFUL. EVEN MORE FUN.

First, let’s do the numbers.

The CRF300L is 4kg lighter, thanks to its new frame and tapered aluminium swingarm, which you’ll notice the moment you change direction, on or off-road. The larger capacity single-cylinder engine produces an extra 1.9kW power with 4Nm more torque – which you’ll feel when you tap open the throttle – and now features an Assist/Slipper Clutch. Ground clearance is increased, and the riding position is tailored for complete control, with a slim fuel tank and seat, contoured for comfort and easy ground reach. A Gear Position indicator for the dash and an aggressive new headlight design are the smart finishing touches.

2023 Honda CRF300LS: PUT BOTH YOUR FEET DOWN.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF300LS…

Dual-sport bikes have always been a great choice for urban riders—their upright seating position gives you a great vantage point in traffic, and the simple, rugged construction is perfect for shrugging off the bumps of the asphalt jungle. And this year we’re happy to introduce a bike that’s really a genius idea: our new CRF300LS. We took our standard CRF300L and gave it a lower seat height. Shorter riders will love it on- or off-road, and so will everyone who rides in the city where you need to put your feet down more often in parking lots and stoplights. To top it off, the CRF300LS gets a special paint scheme too. Whether you’re commuting, or just looking for a great street-legal trailbike with a lower overall profile, the 2023 CRF300LS is the bike for you!

2023 Honda XR150L: MOTORCYCLING SWEET SPOT.

Introducing the 2023 Honda XR150L…

2023 Honda CB300R ABS: SINGLE CYLINDER SATISFACTION.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB300R ABS…

The ultimate entry-level sport-naked machine, the CB300R ABS showcases naked-bike styling in its most lightweight representation, delivering exemplary sporting performance and feathery, centralized unsprung weight. Touting premium features from its larger-capacity siblings, along with a minimalist design that expresses attitude through exposed hardware and a dramatic cutaway tail, the CB1000R shows that even an affordable, approachable naked sport bike can be the center of attention.

Introducing the 2023 Honda Rebel 300 ABS…

If you’re interested in the cruiser lifestyle and want to ride the streets with total confidence and comfort, then you’re ready for the Honda Rebel 300. The user-friendly powerband, and bobber-inspired styling like a low seat, make this bike easy to enjoy across busy cities and open roads alike. Wherever you take it, available ABS helps protect you from the unexpected, and a full LED lighting package guides your way. Express yourself with a selection of accessories and new colors for 2023, as you join the growing community of Rebel riders revolting against a boring commute.

Honda Announces Two Beginner-Friendly 2023 Dual-Sport Motorcycles

All-new XR150L offers value-focused dual-sport versatility

New CRF300L version with shorter seat height introduced

Honda’s already-broad range of small-displacement motorcycles expands for 2023, with a pair of approachable dual-sport bikes. As a pioneer in this category, Honda continues to lead the way in fun and efficient two-wheel transportation for a wide variety of customers.

Headlining today’s announcement is the XR150L, an all-new model for customers seeking an accessible, versatile and value-focused dual-sport motorcycle, ready for everything from urban transportation to weekend adventures on mixed terrain. In addition, Honda introduced a new, low-seat version of the CRF300L—the CRF300LS—making the industry’s most popular dual-sport platform an option for even more riders. Returning dual-sport models included in the announcement are the traditional-seat-height CRF300L and the rally-inspired CRF300L Rally (both available in standard and ABS versions).

Rounding out the announcement is arguably the most approachable street-legal motorcycle, the Navi. In just its second year on the U.S. market, this affordable miniMOTO has garnered a huge following, establishing itself as the industry’s top-selling on-road motorcycle.

“At Honda, we’re committed to producing motorcycles that suit riders of all experience levels and backgrounds, and the dual-sport category is a great example of that,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “The CRF300L is hugely among those looking for an affordable, reliable dual-sport machine, and the new ‘LS’ version makes the platform an option for those who prefer a shorter seat height. Expanding on that theme, the all-new XR150L is a great dual-sport machine for value-focused customers. We’re also happy to bring back the CRF300 Rally entry-level ADV bike, as well as the popular and amazingly affordable Navi miniMOTO. These models make motorcycling more accessible to new and cost-conscious riders while still offering an enjoyable ride experience for long-time enthusiasts.”

XR150L

MSRP: $2,971

Color: Black; White

Available: April

CRF300L

The CRF300L platform has long been the motorcycle industry’s top-selling dual-sport model, and for 2023, it’s an option for even more riders, thanks to a new version with a shorter seat height—the CRF300LS. The LS version is equipped with ABS, while the returning normal-seat-height CRF300L is offered in standard and ABS versions; all deliver unparalleled value and reliability, providing low-cost transportation and making the adventure of dual-sport riding amazingly accessible.

MSRP

CRF300L: $5,399

CRF300L ABS: $5,699

CRF300LS: $5,699

Colors

CRF300L: Red

CRF300L ABS: Red

CRF300LS: Swift Gray

Available: April (CRF300LS May)

CRF300L Rally

Proving once and for all that big adventure is possible in a small package, the CRF300L Rally is based on the standard CRF300L, but with comfort-focused upgrades including hand guards, increased fuel capacity and a frame-mounted wind screen. A capable commuter and an approachable, affordable entry to the ADV world, the CRF300L Rally evokes images of the Dakar while delivering practicality and value. Available in standard and ABS versions.

MSRP

CRF300L Rally: $6,149

CRF300L Rally ABS: $6,449

Color: Red

Available: April

Navi

