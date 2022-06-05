ALEX RINS DIAGNOSED WITH WRIST FRACTURE AFTER BARCELONA FALL

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 5.

Following the big crash he suffered at Turn 1 of the Catalan Grand Prix, Alex Rins underwent tests at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona. Initial checks found a fracture in the pyramidal or triquetral bone of his left wrist with no displacement.

A further magnetic resonance (MRI) scan confirmed there was no ligament damage sustained.

Checks were also made to his left ankle after Rins reported pain; this proved to be inflammation.

Rins will begin a program of recovery which will include his wrist being immobilised, regular icing and electromagnetic therapy, anti-inflammatory medication, and rest.

Naturally, he will now miss the Catalan Test taking place at Montmelò tomorrow, Monday 6th June. He will undergo further assessments and checks ahead of the next Grand Prix in Germany in two weeks’ time.

Xavier Mir – Head of the Elbow, Hand and Microsurgery Unit (Icatma) Dexeus University Hospital:

“Alex Rins suffered a trauma to his left wrist, we performed a clinic, radiological, CT and MRI examinations which confirm: fracture of the body of the pyramidal bone of the left carpus, with significant perifracture bone edema. We believe it should be treated with rigid immobilisation and electromagnetic therapy for 10 days, performing another