VERTEX PISTONS’ SHIFTING CORE BUSINESS

Since way back in 1953, when two-strokes ruled the off-road world, professional motorcycle racers and serious amateurs alike have put Vertex Pistons in their engines. And while a lot has changed in the world of motorcycling since 1953, one thing has remained a constant: Vertex Pistons and the unique levels of power they deliver are still the pistons powering the champions.

2020 MXGP world champion Tim Gajser of Honda HRC won with Vertex. So did 2020 Supermoto world champion Thomas Chareyre with TM Racing. Not to mention all Enduro world champions: Steve Holcombe of Beta Factory Team achieved with Vertex the world titles of Enduro GP and Enduro 2, and his teammate Bradley Freeman won E3, as well as Andrea Verona of Tm Racing won E1, Hamish MacDonald of Sherco Racing Factory won both Enduro Junior and Enduro Junior 2, to finish with Roni Kytonein of Honda RedMoto World Enduro Team who won Enduro Junior 1. The pistons produced by Vertex, Italian company founded in 1953, played a starring role in all of this. And it’s no surprise.

Innovators from the start, Vertex is still pursuing the latest technologies, designs, materials and heat treatments to improve the performance and durability of every piston it makes. And there are plenty. Today’s application list has expanded to include not only the most popular two- and four-stroke engines of years past but all the latest-design engines, as well, the newest releases by the major off-road motorcycle manufacturers.

Whether it’s a KTM-Husqvarna SX/EXC from 50cc all the way up to the 300s, or it’s an SXF/EXC 250, 350, 450 or 500 Vertex has the pistons for them all. With the choice of Big Bore, Replica, High Compression or GP Racer’s Choice versions. The same is true for all the latest Honda CRF/CRX models, 250 and 450, and the Yamaha YZ/WR 85s and 125s, the YZF/WRF 250s and 450s. Vertex has pistons for the Kawasaki KX and KXF models, Suzuki’s RMs and RMZs, all the popular bikes from Beta, Gas Gas and more. All with the choice of Replica, High Compression and GP Racer’s Choice versions, with Big Bore for the four-strokes.

The two-stroke range, on the other hand, consists of Replica, Race, Pro Race and Race Evolution. This one is the latest addition to the off-road range for competitions.