All-New 2025 Indian Scout Lineup at Total Motorcycle

For over 100 years the Indian Scout has represented iconic American design, with a silhouette that shines with heritage and tradition. Leveraging the timeless style and perfect proportions that make up Scout’s DNA, the all new Indian Scout has been reshaped into the most capable American midsized cruiser in the world. A perfect combination of iconic American design, rider centric technology and an unrivaled balance of power and control.

Premium finishes and top of the line componentry go into every ride showcasing the attention to detail and craftsmanship today’s riders demand.

The most approachable and exhilarating midsized bike on the streets with a low center of gravity, our lowest seat height and forward controls for confident handling.

Designed around the needs of today’s rider with ABS braking, an easy to read fuel gauge and LED headlight. Plus, available ride modes, keyless ignition and a 4” Display powered by RIDE COMMAND.

Introducing SpeedPlus 1250, a highly capable 1250cc liquid-cooled V Twin engine, packed into an all new chassis for a ride like nothing else.

The iconic design style of the Indian Scout shines through with models to fit any rider or riding style.