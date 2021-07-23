ALPINE SKIER TAKES ON TOUGHEST HARD ENDURO RALLYE

Recently appointed Husqvarna Motorcycles ambassador and former world champion slalom and giant slalom skier Marcel Hirscher will attempt to repeat his winning ways, this time on two wheels. Hirscher will be riding a Husqvarna TE 300i in the demanding Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye on 27th-31st July.

The organisers tag the event, ‘Vertical Madness Reloaded’ which alludes to the steep, challenging terrain faced by competitors across one day of qualification and four days of full-on racing in and around Sibiu in Romania.

Multiple enduro winner Graham Jarvis has won the event six times in total and took top honours in the Romaniacs on the TE 300i in 2016 and 2017. Hirscher chose the TE 300i for its Romaniac-winning pedigree, certain that he has the best equipment for his new challenge.

The TE 300i is the flagship 2-stroke in the brand’s enduro range, offering astonishing power and performance in a light and agile package making it both controllable and highly competitive. By combining efficiency with performance, the TE 300i will readily go the distance in the Romaniacs.

Enduro tests both rider and machine to the limits of endurance and skill over diverse terrain – a perfect proving ground for Husqvarna Motorcycles with its offroad expertise and heritage. Marcel Hirscher and his TE 300i are set to take on a challenge to match anything he faced in his skiing days.