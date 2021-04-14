AMA East Hare Scrambles Round 3 & The RevLimiter Extreme Enduro Results

Round 3 of the East Hare Scrambles brought the riders to West Craven MX in North Carolina. Weather conditions were ideal for the race. From the start Max Fernandez got the hole shot and led the race in the beginning with Kyle McDonal in close pursuit. Coming out of the woods McDonal emerged as the leader after it appeared that Max had smashed his pipe on a stump. Kyle held on from that point to win the event with Max Fernandez, who had the quickest laps of the race, finished in second place.
Results
Kyle McDonal – 1st Place – Pro Class
Max Fernandez – 2nd Place – Pro Class
Photos by: Melissa Stanwood
Kyle McDonal
430 RR Race Edition
“The laps were quick with a mix of high speed sand trails, moto, and a short section of single track. Off the line it was Max in first, I was in 2nd, and the other guys right behind us. On the second lap the two of us were able to get a little lead going and when we came through the small enduro cross section of logs. I was able to get to the inside of Max going into the turn. Over the next couple laps I was able to get a comfortable lead and hold it to the finish. The track was fun, just quick laps with no rest made for a tough two hours.”
Max Fernandez
250 RR Race Edition
“I had a lot of fun this past weekend. I got the hole shot and my bike was performing great. I had a little set back that put me behind but I’m happy how I raced. I’m looking to continue to progress and get more races under my belt!”
The RevLimiter Extreme Enduro
Bridgeport, TX
The RevLimiter held last weekend in Texas is part of the AMA Extreme Championships. Beta Factory rider Rachel Gutish mounted her number 1 plated Beta 200 RR Race Edition to defend her Extreme Enduro Title. Gutish didn’t have her best ride, but still was able to pull off a 2nd place finish. In the Pro division, Beta Racing had Drew Fortner from our Trials team race in his first Extreme event. He raced hard, learned a lot, and can’t wait to get to the next event.
Results
Rachel Gutish – 2nd Place – Pro Women
Drew Fortner – 23rd Place – Pro
Photos by: Mary Rinell
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“I had a blast at the Rev Limiter! The terrain out in Texas is quite different than what I’m used to back home, which is sort of refreshing. Weather was great, and the course was a nice mix of somewhat difficult sections and fun, flowing trail, with nothing too death-defying. I didn’t ride to the very best of my ability, but still came away with a solid second place finish in the women’s pro class. I know what I need to work on, and I think I’m in a good position to defend our number one plate this season!”
Drew Fortner
300 RR Race Edition
“I’ve heard a lot about the Rev Limiter and how brutal of a race it was. Honestly it lived up to every expectation I had going into it. The gnarly rocks, steep hills, and heat made for quite the challenge! Despite how little time we had to prepare for this race I am happy with the outcome. I learned so much and I am more motivated then ever to train hard and come back even stronger at the next round. Overall it was a great weekend and I can’t thank 3 Seas Recreation, the Gutish family, and Josh for all the support at the track! They are awesome!
