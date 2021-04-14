AMA East Hare Scrambles Round 3 & The RevLimiter Extreme Enduro Results

Kyle McDonal

430 RR Race Edition

“The laps were quick with a mix of high speed sand trails, moto, and a short section of single track. Off the line it was Max in first, I was in 2nd, and the other guys right behind us. On the second lap the two of us were able to get a little lead going and when we came through the small enduro cross section of logs. I was able to get to the inside of Max going into the turn. Over the next couple laps I was able to get a comfortable lead and hold it to the finish. The track was fun, just quick laps with no rest made for a tough two hours.”